    INLOT   GRS343313003

INTRALOT S.A. INTEGRATED LOTTERY SYSTEMS AND SERVICES

(INLOT)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:14 2022-07-28 am EDT
0.6900 EUR    0.00%
Intralot S A Integrated Lottery and Services : Admission and commencement of trading of 222,800,215 new, common, registered, voting dematerialised shares, each of a nominal value of 0.30, of "INTRALOT S.A. INTEGRATED LOTTERY SYSTEMS AND SERVICES " issued pursuant to the share capital increase through payment in cash with pre-emptive rights in favour of the existing shareholders

07/28/2022 | 11:07am EDT
See the Announcement

Announcement

Disclaimer

Intralot Integrated Lottery Systems & Services SA published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 15:06:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 414 M - -
Net income 2021 17,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 497 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,99x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 256 M 260 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,85x
EV / Sales 2021 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 1 769
Free-Float 69,4%
Technical analysis trends INTRALOT S.A. INTEGRATED LOTTERY SYSTEMS AND SERVICES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sokratis Peter Kokkalis Executive Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Chrysos Group Chief Financial Officer
Dimitris Kremmidas Chief Legal & Compliance Counsel
Adamantini Konstantinos Lazari Independent Non-Executive Director
Xirokosta Dionysia Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTRALOT S.A. INTEGRATED LOTTERY SYSTEMS AND SERVICES-2.13%260
ACCENTURE PLC-28.23%188 202
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-14.70%145 987
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-11.63%97 384
INFOSYS LIMITED-22.07%77 201
VMWARE, INC.-0.13%48 774