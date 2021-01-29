Log in
Intralot S A Integrated Lottery and Services : Announces the Recomposition of its Board of Directors into a Body Upon a Resignation of a Non-Executive Member

01/29/2021 | 01:30am EST
January 19, 2021

INTRALOT announces that during the session of its Board of Directors dated January 18, 2021 it was decided its recomposition into a Body as follows:

  1. Sokratis P. Kokkalis, Chairman and CEO, Executive member
  2. Constantinos G. Antonopoulos, Vice- Chairman, Non-Executive member
  3. Chrysostomos D. Sfatos, Deputy CEO, Executive member
  4. Nikolaos I. Nikolakopoulos, Deputy CEO, Executive member
  5. Fotis L. Konstantellos, Deputy CEO, Executive member
  6. Alexandros-StergiosN. Manos, Non-Executive member
  7. Ioannis K. Tsoumas, Independent Non-Executive member
  8. Anastasios M. Tsoufis, Independent Non-Executive member
  9. Ioannis P. Tsoukaridis, Independent Non-Executive member

The above recomposition of the Board of Directors took place following the resignation of Mr. Christos Dimitriadis from his duties as a non-executive member of the Board of Directors. The other members of the Board of Directors continue the management and representation of the company without the replacement of the resigned member according to par. 2 of article 82 of Law 4548/2018 and in accordance with the relevant provision of the Company's Articles of Association. It is noted that the provisions of article 3 of Law 3016/2002 regarding the number of non-executive and independent members of the Board of Directors are still being met.

The Board of Directors of INTRALOT has been elected by the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders with a six-year term, as from 17.12.2020.

Financials
Sales 2019 721 M 872 M 872 M
Net income 2019 -104 M -126 M -126 M
Net Debt 2019 594 M 719 M 719 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,52x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 25,7 M 31,2 M 31,1 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,87x
EV / Sales 2019 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 2 119
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart INTRALOT S.A. INTEGRATED LOTTERY SYSTEMS AND SERVICES
Duration : Period :
Intralot S.A. Integrated Lottery Systems and Services Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTRALOT S.A. INTEGRATED LOTTERY SYSTEMS AND SERVICES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sokratis Peter Kokkalis Executive Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Maria Stergiou Group Chief Sales & Operations Officer
Andreas Chrysos Group Chief Financial Officer
Konstantinos G. Antonopoulos Vice Chairman
Anastasios M. Tsoufis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTRALOT S.A. INTEGRATED LOTTERY SYSTEMS AND SERVICES12.26%31
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES13.91%165 184
ACCENTURE PLC-5.78%156 086
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-2.71%109 128
INFOSYS LIMITED3.60%75 596
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-5.98%71 042
