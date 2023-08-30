ANNUAL
Group Figures 2022
Global Leader in The Gaming Industry
39 COUNTRIES &
JURISDICTIONS
- 392.8m. € 122.9m. 31.3 %
Έσοδα το 2022
ΕΒΙΤDΑ το 2022
EBITDA margin
300 k
1,707
52
Terminals
Employees
Contracts
Worldwide
INTRALOT Revenue Mix 2022
12.0%
0.3%
€50.5m
Racing
17.8%
59.8%
VLTs
Management
RoW
Americas
Contracts
63.8%
9.3%
IT Products & Services
14.6%
Sports
Betting
Lottery
Games
Revenue per Game
Revenue by
Revenue per
Type (%)
Geography (%)
Contract Type
€392.8m
€392.8m
€392.8m
€89.3m
22.5%
Licenced
Operations
Europe
€252.9m
Technology and
Support Services
+9.5% growth y-o-y from continuing operations
Revenue per Game Type
Revenue by Geography
Revenue per Contract Type
▪
Lottery Games -1.0%
▪
Americas +9.1%
▪
Technology and support services +8.3%
▪
Sports Betting -19.2%
▪
Europe -36.0%
▪
Licensed operations -32.9%
▪
IT Products & Services -26.6%
▪
RoW +14.3%
▪
Management contracts +6.5%
▪
VLTs +25.0%
▪
Racing -53.4%
FY2022 Results
EBITDA*
+11.3%
€M
110.4
122.9
EBITDA
26.7%
31.3%
margin
2021
2022
NET DEBT & NET DEBT/ EBITDA
€M
-1.4%
4.5x
4.0x
497.2
490.5
2021
2022
NET
+15.8%
CAPEX
€M
22.9
26.5
2021
2022
CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS
After €23m debt
€M
-4.6%
repayment from
own sources
107.3
102.4
2021
2022
