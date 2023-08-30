ANNUAL

GENERAL ASSEMBLY

August 30th, 2023

Group Figures 2022

Global Leader in The Gaming Industry

39 COUNTRIES &

JURISDICTIONS

  • 392.8m. € 122.9m. 31.3 %

Έσοδα το 2022

ΕΒΙΤDΑ το 2022

EBITDA margin

300 k

1,707

52

Terminals

Employees

Contracts

Worldwide

INTRALOT Revenue Mix 2022

12.0%

0.3%

€50.5m

Racing

17.8%

59.8%

VLTs

Management

RoW

Americas

Contracts

63.8%

9.3%

IT Products & Services

14.6%

Sports

Betting

Lottery

Games

Revenue per Game

Revenue by

Revenue per

Type (%)

Geography (%)

Contract Type

€392.8m

€392.8m

€392.8m

€89.3m

22.5%

Licenced

Operations

Europe

€252.9m

Technology and

Support Services

+9.5% growth y-o-y from continuing operations

Revenue per Game Type

Revenue by Geography

Revenue per Contract Type

Lottery Games -1.0%

Americas +9.1%

Technology and support services +8.3%

Sports Betting -19.2%

Europe -36.0%

Licensed operations -32.9%

IT Products & Services -26.6%

RoW +14.3%

Management contracts +6.5%

VLTs +25.0%

Racing -53.4%

FY2022 Results

EBITDA*

+11.3%

€M

110.4

122.9

EBITDA

26.7%

31.3%

margin

2021

2022

NET DEBT & NET DEBT/ EBITDA

€M

-1.4%

4.5x

4.0x

497.2

490.5

2021

2022

NET

+15.8%

CAPEX

€M

22.9

26.5

2021

2022

CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS

After €23m debt

€M

-4.6%

repayment from

own sources

107.3

102.4

2021

2022

