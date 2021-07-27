Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Greece
  ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  Intralot S.A. Integrated Lottery Systems and Services
  News
  Summary
    INLOT   GRS343313003

INTRALOT S.A. INTEGRATED LOTTERY SYSTEMS AND SERVICES

(INLOT)
  Report
Intralot S A Integrated Lottery and Services : Cancellation of own common registered shares and the consequent reduction of the Company's share capital

07/27/2021 | 11:51am EDT
ANNOUNCEMENT

Cancellation of own common registered shares and the consequent

reduction of the Company's share capital

July 27, 2021

The Company "INTRALOT SA - INTEGRATED LOTTERY SYSTEMS AND SERVICES", bearing the distinctive title "INTRALOT", informs the investing community that the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company's shareholders that took place on June 29th 2021 decided, among other issues, the reduction of the Company's share capital by the amount of one million four hundred ten thousand euro (€1,410,000.00) through the reduction of the total number of shares from 156,961,721 to 152,261,721 common registered shares, due to the cancellation of four million seven hundred thousand (4,700,000) own common registered shares, with the amendment of article 5 of the Company's Articles of Association. The 4,700,000 own shares of INTRALOT to be canceled were purchased within the year 2018, pursuant to the decisions of the Ordinary General Meetings of the Shareholders dated 26.05.2016 and 16.05.2018.

As a result of the cancellation, the Company's share capital currently amounts to forty-five million six hundred seventy-eight thousand five hundred sixteen euro and thirty cents (€45,678,516.30) and is divided into one hundred and fifty two million two hundred sixty one thousand seven hundred twenty one (152,261,721) common registered shares, with a nominal value of thirty cents (€0,30) each.

On 15.07.2021 registered in General Commercial Registry (G.E.MI.) with registration number 2584002 the decision 79229/15.07.2021 of the Ministry of Development & Investments which approved the amendment of article 5 of the Company's Articles of Association.

The Corporate Actions Committee of the Athens Stock Exchange, during its meeting dated 27.07.2021, was informed about the aforementioned share capital reduction due to cancellation of Company's own common registered shares and approved the cancellation of them.

Following the above, on Monday 02.08.2021 the trading in the Athens Stock Exchange of four million seven hundred thousand (4,700,000) common registered shares shall cease and such shares shall be cancelled.

For additional information, the shareholders may refer to the Company's Investor Relations Department tel. +213 039 7000.

Disclaimer

Intralot SA published this content on 27 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2021 15:49:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
