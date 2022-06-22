Log in
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:19 2022-06-22 am EDT
0.5650 EUR   +13.00%
0.5650 EUR   +13.00%
Report of the Board of Directors of the company "INTRALOT S.A. INTEGRATED LOTTERY SYSTEMS AND SERVICES", distinctive title "INTRALOT", in accordance with the provisions of paragraph 4.1.3.13.2 of the Athens Exchange Rulebook and article 22 par. 1 and 2 of Law 4706/2020
PU
05:15aANNOUNCEMENT : Resolution on the Share Capital Increase (Correct Repetition)
PU
03:35aANNOUNCEMENT : Resolution on the Share Capital Increase
PU
Intralot S A Integrated Lottery and Services : Report of the Board of Directors of the company "INTRALOT S.A. INTEGRATED LOTTERY SYSTEMS AND SERVICES", distinctive title "INTRALOT", in accordance with the provisions of paragraph 4.1.3.13.2 of the Athens Exchange Rulebook and article 22 par. 1 and 2 of Law 4706/2020

06/22/2022 | 12:35pm EDT
See the Report

Report

Disclaimer

Intralot Integrated Lottery Systems & Services SA published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 16:34:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 414 M 439 M 439 M
Net income 2021 17,5 M 18,5 M 18,5 M
Net Debt 2021 497 M 527 M 527 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,99x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 74,3 M 78,7 M 78,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,95x
EV / Sales 2021 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 1 769
Free-Float 69,4%
Chart INTRALOT S.A. INTEGRATED LOTTERY SYSTEMS AND SERVICES
Duration : Period :
Intralot S.A. Integrated Lottery Systems and Services Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTRALOT S.A. INTEGRATED LOTTERY SYSTEMS AND SERVICES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sokratis Peter Kokkalis Executive Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Chrysos Group Chief Financial Officer
Dimitris Kremmidas Chief Legal & Compliance Counsel
Adamantini Konstantinos Lazari Independent Non-Executive Director
Xirokosta Dionysia Independent Non-Executive Director
