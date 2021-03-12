Intralot S A Integrated Lottery and Services : Reply to a letter of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission

ANNOUNCEMENT

Reply to a letter of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission

March 12, 2021

The company INTRALOT ("Company"), in response to letter of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission with protocol no. 568/11.03.2021 and following the announcement of the Company dated 2/2/2021 regarding the lock-up agreement with the noteholders, informs the investing public that the Company is in discussions with the noteholders and will promptly proceed to further update regarding next steps in the near term.

Regarding the payment of the six-month interest on the notes maturing on 15.9.2021 and 15.9.2024, which are payable on 15.3.2021, the Company informs that it will duly fulfill its contractual obligations.

This announcement is published in accordance with article 21 of law 3556/2007.