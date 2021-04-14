Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Intralot S.A. Integrated Lottery Systems and Services    INLOT   GRS343313003

INTRALOT S.A. INTEGRATED LOTTERY SYSTEMS AND SERVICES

(INLOT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intralot S A Integrated Lottery and Services : Sale of Own Shares

04/14/2021 | 12:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANNOUNCEMENT

Sale of Own Shares

April 14, 2021

INTRALOT, in accordance with the current legislation and its relevant announcement dated 13.04.2021, informs that, by April 14th , it completed the sale of 500,000 own shares, or 0.32% of its total share capital, with an average selling price of €0.17 per share and a total value of €85,000.00.

Therefore, INTRALOT holds 8,700,033 own shares, which represent 5.54% of its total share capital.

Disclaimer

Intralot SA published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 16:14:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INTRALOT S.A. INTEGRATED LOTTERY SYSTEMS AND SERVICES
12:15pINTRALOT S A INTEGRATED LOTTERY AND : Sale of Own Shares
PU
04/13INTRALOT S A INTEGRATED LOTTERY AND : Notification of a Sale of Own Shares
PU
03/23PRESS RELEASE : INTRALOT and La Marocaine Des Jeux et Des Sports amend the contr..
PU
03/12INTRALOT S A INTEGRATED LOTTERY AND : Reply to a letter of the Hellenic Capital..
PU
02/24INTRALOT S A INTEGRATED LOTTERY AND : Announcement of the completion of the sal..
PU
02/08INTRALOT S A INTEGRATED LOTTERY AND : announces the sale of its stake in de Per..
PU
02/05INTRALOT S A INTEGRATED LOTTERY AND : Enters into a Binding Lock-up Agreement w..
PU
02/02INTRALOT S A INTEGRATED LOTTERY AND : Provides an Update Regarding the Lock-up ..
PU
02/02PRESS RELEASE : INTRALOT provides an update regarding the lock-up agreement
PU
01/29INTRALOT S A INTEGRATED LOTTERY AND : Announces the Recomposition of its Board ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 721 M 862 M 862 M
Net income 2019 -104 M -125 M -125 M
Net Debt 2019 594 M 711 M 711 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,52x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 25,1 M 30,0 M 30,1 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,87x
EV / Sales 2019 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 2 119
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart INTRALOT S.A. INTEGRATED LOTTERY SYSTEMS AND SERVICES
Duration : Period :
Intralot S.A. Integrated Lottery Systems and Services Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTRALOT S.A. INTEGRATED LOTTERY SYSTEMS AND SERVICES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sokratis Peter Kokkalis Executive Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Chrysos Group Chief Financial Officer
Maria Stergiou Group Chief Sales & Operations Officer
Athanasios Chronas Group Chief Legal & Compliance Counsel
Anastasios M. Tsoufis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTRALOT S.A. INTEGRATED LOTTERY SYSTEMS AND SERVICES9.68%30
ACCENTURE PLC9.19%181 299
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES8.43%152 539
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION6.92%117 222
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.7.70%82 130
INFOSYS LIMITED11.26%78 780
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ