Intralot S A Integrated Lottery and Services : Sale of Own Shares

Sale of Own Shares
April 14, 2021
INTRALOT, in accordance with the current legislation and its relevant announcement dated 13.04.2021, informs that, by April 14th , it completed the sale of 500,000 own shares, or 0.32% of its total share capital, with an average selling price of €0.17 per share and a total value of €85,000.00.
Therefore, INTRALOT holds 8,700,033 own shares, which represent 5.54% of its total share capital.
