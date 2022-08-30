Ordinary General Meeting dated August 30, 2022: Decisions - Voting Results

Financials EUR USD Sales 2021 414 M - - Net income 2021 17,5 M - - Net Debt 2021 497 M - - P/E ratio 2021 5,99x Yield 2021 - Capitalization 223 M 223 M - EV / Sales 2020 1,85x EV / Sales 2021 1,45x Nbr of Employees 1 769 Free-Float 69,4% Chart INTRALOT S.A. INTEGRATED LOTTERY SYSTEMS AND SERVICES Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends INTRALOT S.A. INTEGRATED LOTTERY SYSTEMS AND SERVICES Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Sokratis Peter Kokkalis Executive Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer Andreas Chrysos Group Chief Financial Officer Dimitris Kremmidas Chief Legal & Compliance Counsel Adamantini Konstantinos Lazari Independent Non-Executive Director Xirokosta Dionysia Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) INTRALOT S.A. INTEGRATED LOTTERY SYSTEMS AND SERVICES -14.89% 223