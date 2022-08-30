Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Intralot S.A. Integrated Lottery Systems and Services
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INLOT   GRS343313003

INTRALOT S.A. INTEGRATED LOTTERY SYSTEMS AND SERVICES

(INLOT)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:17 2022-08-30 am EDT
0.6450 EUR   +7.50%
02:10pORDINARY GENERAL MEETING DATED AUGUST 30, 2022 : Decisions - Voting Results
PU
08/10INTRALOT S A INTEGRATED LOTTERY AND SERVICES : Inc. fully redeemed the Senior Secured 2025 PIK Toggle Notes
PU
08/05INTRALOT S A INTEGRATED LOTTERY AND SERVICES : Invitation to Ordinary General Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ordinary General Meeting dated August 30, 2022: Decisions - Voting Results

08/30/2022 | 02:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

See the Announcement

Announcement

Disclaimer

Intralot Integrated Lottery Systems & Services SA published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 18:09:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INTRALOT S.A. INTEGRATED LOTTERY SYSTEMS AND SERVICES
02:10pORDINARY GENERAL MEETING DATED AUGUS : Decisions - Voting Results
PU
08/10INTRALOT S A INTEGRATED LOTTERY AND : Inc. fully redeemed the Senior Secured 2025 PIK Tog..
PU
08/05INTRALOT S A INTEGRATED LOTTERY AND : Invitation to Ordinary General Meeting
PU
07/29INTRALOT S A INTEGRATED LOTTERY AND : Inc. fully refinances the $254,042,911 2025 PIK Tog..
PU
07/28INTRALOT S A INTEGRATED LOTTERY AND : Admission and commencement of trading of 222,800,21..
PU
07/26ANNOUNCEMENT OF REGULATED INFORMATIO : Transaction Notification
PU
07/26INTRALOT S A INTEGRATED LOTTERY AND : Announcement on the full subscription of the Share ..
PU
07/18ANNOUNCEMENT OF REGULATED INFORMATIO : Transaction Notification
PU
06/29SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE BY PAYMENT IN : Cut-off date of Exercise and trading period of pre-..
PU
06/24INTRALOT S A INTEGRATED LOTTERY AND : Announcement of Prospectus Publication
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 414 M - -
Net income 2021 17,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 497 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,99x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 223 M 223 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,85x
EV / Sales 2021 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 1 769
Free-Float 69,4%
Chart INTRALOT S.A. INTEGRATED LOTTERY SYSTEMS AND SERVICES
Duration : Period :
Intralot S.A. Integrated Lottery Systems and Services Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTRALOT S.A. INTEGRATED LOTTERY SYSTEMS AND SERVICES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sokratis Peter Kokkalis Executive Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Chrysos Group Chief Financial Officer
Dimitris Kremmidas Chief Legal & Compliance Counsel
Adamantini Konstantinos Lazari Independent Non-Executive Director
Xirokosta Dionysia Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTRALOT S.A. INTEGRATED LOTTERY SYSTEMS AND SERVICES-14.89%223