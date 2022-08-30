Ordinary General Meeting dated August 30, 2022: Decisions - Voting Results
Disclaimer
Intralot Integrated Lottery Systems & Services SA published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 18:09:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about INTRALOT S.A. INTEGRATED LOTTERY SYSTEMS AND SERVICES
Sales 2021
414 M
-
-
Net income 2021
17,5 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
497 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
5,99x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
223 M
223 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
1,85x
EV / Sales 2021
1,45x
Nbr of Employees
1 769
Free-Float
69,4%
Chart INTRALOT S.A. INTEGRATED LOTTERY SYSTEMS AND SERVICES
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends INTRALOT S.A. INTEGRATED LOTTERY SYSTEMS AND SERVICES
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.