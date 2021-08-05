Log in
    INLOT   GRS343313003

INTRALOT S.A. INTEGRATED LOTTERY SYSTEMS AND SERVICES

(INLOT)
Press Release: INTRALOT announces the completion of the agreement with Noteholders

08/05/2021 | 04:06am EDT
August 5, 2021

This press release relates to the disclosure of information that prior to publication qualified, or may have qualified, as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

Not for release, publication or distribution to any person located or resident in any jurisdiction where it is unlawful to distribute this press release.

Further to the announcement dated 30th July 2021 for the closing of the process of the two Exchange Offers related to the Notes issued by Intralot Capital Luxemburg S.A. maturing in 2021 and 2024, Intralot S.A. Integrated Lottery Systems and Services ("Intralot") announces the final settlement of these transactions as follows:

  1. On August 3, 2021, New Notes with a nominal value of $242,111,911 due September 2025 were issued by US based Intralot, Inc., in exchange for existing Notes maturing in September 2021 with nominal value of €247,471,724.07 (corresponding to an 18% discount), which were then cancelled.
  2. The transfer of shares from Intralot Global Holdings B.V., amounting to 34.27% of the share capital of Intralot US Securities B.V. (indirect parent of Intralot, Inc.), to the holders of existing
    2024 Notes with a nominal value of €118,240,000 who participated in the exchange. Following the above procedure, these Notes came to the possession of Intralot Global Holdings B.V. Intralot retains control of 65.73% of Intralot, Inc. and the management of the company.

The Chairman and CEO of the company Mr. Sokratis Kokkalis noted: «Today is a historic day for Intralot, achieving its two goals related to its capital structure, to refinance the Notes due September 2021 and to reduce by €163m its total debt liabilities. The new capital structure significantly improves the position of the company, and its capabilities to take advantage of new opportunities in the developed markets, based on its strategic planning. The entry of significant institutional investors into the share capital of the parent of Intralot, Inc., also expands the company's capabilities in a competitive and very promising market. I warmly thank all my associates and employees of the company for their contribution to this success».

Disclaimer

This press release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or exchange or acquire securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction and no offer, tender offer, sale, exchange or acquisition of securities is proposed in a jurisdiction where such offer, tender offer, sale, exchange or acquisition would be illegal. The securities mentioned in this announcement have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the laws of any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

About INTRALOT

INTRALOT, a publicly listed company established in 1992, is a leading gaming solutions supplier and operator active in 41 regulated jurisdictions worldwide. With a global workforce of approximately 3,400 employees in 2020, INTRALOT is committed to redefine innovation and quality of services in the lottery and gaming sector, while supporting operators in raising funds for good causes. Uniquely positioned to deliver state-of-the-art technology across geographies, the company has developed an advanced ecosystem that serves all verticals enabling the digital transformation of gaming operators and offering players an unparalleled gaming experience. INTRALOT has been awarded the prestigious Responsible Gaming Framework certification by the World Lottery Association and is certified under the WLA Security Control Standard. Visit us at www.intralot.com.

For more info: INTRALOT Press Office, Ph.: +30 2106156000, email: press_office@intralot.com

Disclaimer

Intralot SA published this content on 05 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2021 08:05:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
