ANNOUNCEMENT
Announcement of Regulated Information according to Law 3556/2007
(Transaction Notification)
Peania, April 16, 2024
«INTRALOT SA - INTEGRATED LOTTERY SYSTEMS AND SERVICES» (distinctive title "INTRALOT"), hereby informs the investing public, according to Law 3556/2007 and the article 19 of the Regulation 596/2014/EU, that INTRACOM HOLDINGS, a legal entity associated with Mr. Sokratis P. Kokkalis, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of INTRALOT, on 15.04.2024 acquired 150,000 Common Registered shares, with voting rights, of INTRALOT, for a total value of € 156,685.52.
