ANNOUNCEMENT

Announcement of Regulated Information according to

Law 3556/2007

(Transaction Notification)

Peania, October 27, 2023

"INTRALOT S.A. INTEGRATED LOTTERY SYSTEMS AND SERVICES" (hereinafter the "Company") announces, in accordance with Law 3556/2007 and article 19 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014, that the following persons who exercise managerial duties in the Company and persons closely associated with them, have exercised the following pre-emption rights for the acquisition of new shares of the Company with an offer price of €0.58 per share (the "New Shares"), in the context of the Company's share capital increase in cash and with preemption rights in favor of the existing shareholders, according to the resolution of the Company's Board of Directors dated 02.10.2023 and pursuant to the authorization granted to the Board of Directors by the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company's shareholders dated 30.08.2023, as follows: