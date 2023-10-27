Intralot S A Integrated Lottery and Services : Announcement of Regulated Information according to Law 3556/2007 (Transaction Notification)
October 27, 2023 at 11:21 am EDT
ANNOUNCEMENT
Announcement of Regulated Information according to
Law 3556/2007
(Transaction Notification)
Peania, October 27, 2023
"INTRALOT S.A. INTEGRATED LOTTERY SYSTEMS AND SERVICES" (hereinafter the "Company") announces, in accordance with Law 3556/2007 and article 19 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014, that the following persons who exercise managerial duties in the Company and persons closely associated with them, have exercised the following pre-emption rights for the acquisition of new shares of the Company with an offer price of €0.58 per share (the "New Shares"), in the context of the Company's share capital increase in cash and with preemption rights in favor of the existing shareholders, according to the resolution of the Company's Board of Directors dated 02.10.2023 and pursuant to the authorization granted to the Board of Directors by the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company's shareholders dated 30.08.2023, as follows:
On 26.10.2023, the legal entity "INTRACOM S.A. HOLDINGS", which is affiliated with Mr. Sokratis Kokkalis, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of the Company, exercised pre-emption rights corresponding to 43,103,448 New Shares with a total value of €24,999,999.84.
On 26.10.2023, the legal entity "CLEARDROP HOLDINGS LIMITED", which is a company 100% indirectly controlled by Mr. Sokratis P. Kokkalis, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of the Company, exercised pre-emption rights corresponding to 3,448,275 New Shares with a total value of €1,999,999.50.
On 26.10.2023, Mr. Sokratis P. Kokkalis, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of the Company, exercised pre-emption rights corresponding to 802 New Shares with a total value of €465.16.
On 26.10.2023, Mrs. Eleni D. Kokkali, spouse of the Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of the Company Mr. Sokratis P. Kokkalis (ie a person closely associated with him), exercised pre-emption rights corresponding to 2,005 New Shares with a total value of €1,162.90.
On 26.10.2023, the legal entity CQ LOTTERY LLC, which is affiliated with Mr. Soohyung Kim, Member of the Board of Directors of the Company, exercised pre-emption rights corresponding to 40,086,206 New Shares with a total value of €23,249,999.48.
On 26.10.2023, Mr. Konstantinos G. Antonopoulos, Vice-Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors, exercised pre-emption rights corresponding to 3,368,522 New Shares with a total value of €1,953,742.76.
On 26.10.2023, Mr. Vasileios A. Vasdaris, Tax & Accounting Director of the Company, exercised pre-emption rights corresponding to 18,804 New Shares with a total value of €10,906.32.
On 26.10.2023, Mr. Dimitrios S. Kremmidas, Chief Legal & Compliance Counsel of the Company, exercised pre-emption rights corresponding to 20,057 New Shares with a total value of €11,633.06.
