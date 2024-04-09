ANNOUNCEMENT

INTRALOT CAPITAL LUXEMBOURG fully redeemed

the 5.250% Senior Notes due 2024

Peania, April 9, 2024

Further to its notification dated March 29, 2024, INTRALOT SA, Integrated Lottery Systems and Services ("INTRALOT"), informs the investor community that, on April 9, 2024, its 100% subsidiary INTRALOT CAPITAL LUXEMBOURG SA completed the early full redemption of EUR 99,568,000 in principal amount, plus accrued interest, of the outstanding 5.250% Notes due September 2024. Following this redemption, the outstanding balance of these Senior Notes is nil and any obligation under the Senior Notes is fully discharged.

More details can be found in the relevant announcements of INTRALOT CAPITAL LUXEMBOURG SA on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange www.luxse.comand on Company's website www.intralot.com

