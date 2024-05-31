Ordinary General Meeting dated May 30, 2024:

Decisions - Voting Results

In accordance with article 133 of Law 4548/2018, INTRALOT announces that the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders dated May 30th, 2024 was lawfully attended by 64 shareholders representing 426,860,281 common registered shares out of a total of 604,095,621 common registered shares, i.e. percentage 70.66% of the share capital of the Company.

The General Assembly discussed and took decisions on all items of the agenda, as follows:

1. Submission for approval of the corporate and consolidated annual financial statements of the fiscal year 01.01.2023 to 31.12.2023 in accordance with the International Financial

Reporting Standards (I.F.R.S.), after hearing the relevant Board of Directors' Reports and the Certified Auditor's Report regarding the above-mentioned fiscal year.

The corporate and consolidated annual financial statements of the fiscal year from 01.01.2023 to 31.12.2023 as well as the relevant reports of the Board of Directors and of the Certified Auditor were approved.

Number of shares for which valid votes were cast: 426,860,281

Proportion of capital represented by these votes: 70.66%

Valid votes: 426,860,281

Voting and percentage of valid votes: For 426,860,281 (100.00%), Against 0, Blank/Abstention 0.

2. Approval of the overall management of the Company per article 108 of Law 4548/2018, as in force, and discharge of the Board of Directors members and of the

Certified Auditors from any liability for indemnification regarding Company's

Public