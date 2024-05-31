Ordinary General Meeting dated May 30, 2024:
Decisions - Voting Results
In accordance with article 133 of Law 4548/2018, INTRALOT announces that the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders dated May 30th, 2024 was lawfully attended by 64 shareholders representing 426,860,281 common registered shares out of a total of 604,095,621 common registered shares, i.e. percentage 70.66% of the share capital of the Company.
The General Assembly discussed and took decisions on all items of the agenda, as follows:
1. Submission for approval of the corporate and consolidated annual financial statements of the fiscal year 01.01.2023 to 31.12.2023 in accordance with the International Financial
Reporting Standards (I.F.R.S.), after hearing the relevant Board of Directors' Reports and the Certified Auditor's Report regarding the above-mentioned fiscal year.
The corporate and consolidated annual financial statements of the fiscal year from 01.01.2023 to 31.12.2023 as well as the relevant reports of the Board of Directors and of the Certified Auditor were approved.
Number of shares for which valid votes were cast: 426,860,281
Proportion of capital represented by these votes: 70.66%
Valid votes: 426,860,281
Voting and percentage of valid votes: For 426,860,281 (100.00%), Against 0, Blank/Abstention 0.
2. Approval of the overall management of the Company per article 108 of Law 4548/2018, as in force, and discharge of the Board of Directors members and of the
Certified Auditors from any liability for indemnification regarding Company's
Public
management, the financial statements and the consolidated financial statements, for the fiscal period under examination (01.01.2023-31.12.2023).
The overall management of the Company for the fiscal year 2023, in accordance with article 108 of Law 4548/2018, as well as the discharge of the Board of Directors members and of the Certified Auditors from any liability for indemnification regarding Company's management, the financial statements and the consolidated financial statements, for the fiscal period under examination (01.01.2023-31.12.2023), were approved.
Number of shares for which valid votes were cast: 426,860,281
Proportion of capital represented by these votes: 70.66%
Valid votes: 426,860,281
Voting and percentage of valid votes: For 426,710,281 (99.96%), Against 150,000 (0.04%), Blank/Abstention 0.
3. Presentation and submission to the General Meeting of the Annual Activities Report of the Audit Committee for the fiscal year 01.01.2023 to 31.12.2023 according to art. 44 of Law 4449/2017 as in force.
The Annual Activities Report of the Audit Committee for the fiscal year 01.01.2023 to 31.12.2023 is submitted to the General Meeting and is presented to the Shareholders, in accordance with the provisions of article 44 par (i) of L. 4449/2017. The Annual Activities Report for fiscal year 2023 is available on the Company's website (www.intralot.com).
4. Election of regular and alternate Certified Auditors for the audit of the fiscal year 01.01.2024 to 31.12.2024 and for the issuance of the tax certificate and determination of their fees.
The election of the Audit Firm "BDO Certified Public Accountants S.A." for the audit of the fiscal period of 01.01.2024 - 31.12.2024 and for the issuance of the tax certificate
Public
were approved. Furthermore, the determination of the remuneration of the aforementioned Audit Firm, according to its respective offer to the Company, for the audit of the whole fiscal year 1.1.2024 to 31.12.2024 as well as for the issuance of the tax certificate provided by the article 65a of the L.4174/2013, as in force, was approved.
Number of shares for which valid votes were cast: 426,860,281
Proportion of capital represented by these votes: 70.66%
Valid votes: 426,860,281
Voting and percentage of valid votes: For 409,028,742 (95.82%), Against 13,025,918 (3.05%), Blank/Abstention 4,805,621 (1.13%).
5. Discussion and voting on the Renumeration Report provided in article 112 of L. 4548/2018 in relation to the fiscal year 2023.
The Remuneration Report for the fiscal year 2023 was discussed and approved as an advisory.
Number of shares for which valid votes were cast: 426,860,281
Proportion of capital represented by these votes: 70.66%
Valid votes: 426,860,281
Voting and percentage of valid votes: For 423,394,719 (99.19%), Against 3,465,562 (0.81%), Blank/Abstention 0.
6. Approval of the remuneration of the Board of Directors' members for the fiscal year 2023 according to art. 109 of L. 4548/2018, as in force.
The remunerations of the Board of Directors' members for the fiscal year 2023 were approved.
Number of shares for which valid votes were cast: 426,860,281
Proportion of capital represented by these votes: 70.66%
Valid votes: 426,860,281
Voting and percentage of valid votes: For 426,860,281 (100.00%), Against 0, Blank/Abstention 0.
Public
7. Pre-approval of the provision of compensation and remuneration to the members of the Company's Board of Directors for the current fiscal year (from 01.01.2024 to 31.12.2024), pursuant to art. 109 of L. 4548/2018, as in force.
The compensation and remuneration to the members of the Company's Board of Directors for the current fiscal year (from 1.1.2024 to 31.12.2024) and the Board of Directors was authorized to perform the actions necessary for the implementation of the above.
Number of shares for which valid votes were cast: 426,860,281
Proportion of capital represented by these votes: 70.66%
Valid votes: 426,860,281
Voting and percentage of valid votes: For 408,791,761 (95.76%), Against 17,918,520 (4.20%), Blank/Abstention 150,000 (0.04%).
8. Submission of the Report of the Independent Non- Executive Members of the Board of Directors in accordance with article 9 par. 5 of L. 4706/2020.
The Report of the Independent Non-Executive Members of the Board of Directors was submitted to the Annual General Meeting and brought to the attention of the shareholders, in accordance with art. 9 par. 5 of L.4706/2020. The relevant report has been posted on the Company's website (www.intralot.com).
9. Amendment of article 18 par. 1 of the Company's Articles of Association in relation to the increase of the maximum number of the Board of Directors members from eleven to twelve.
The amendment of article 18 par. 1 of the Company's Articles of Association in relation to the increase of the maximum number of the Board of Directors members from eleven to twelve, was approved.
Number of shares for which valid votes were cast: 426,860,281
Proportion of capital represented by these votes: 70.66%
Valid votes: 426,860,281
Public
Voting and percentage of valid votes: For 426,860,281 (100.00%), Against 0, Blank/Abstention 0.
10. Codification of the Company's Articles of Association.
The Codification of the Company's Articles of Association was approved, and the Board of Directors authorized for the implementation of the decision and the observance of legal formalities. The Codified Articles of Association are available on the Company's website www.intralot.com
Number of shares for which valid votes were cast: 426,860,281
Proportion of capital represented by these votes: 70.66%
Valid votes: 426,860,281
Voting and percentage of valid votes: For 426,860,281 (100.00%), Against 0, Blank/Abstention 0.
11. Election of a new Board of Directors and appointment of its independent members.
The election of the new members of the Board of Directors for a term of six (6) years, which is extended until the expiry of the period within which the next ordinary General Meeting must be held and until the relevant decision is taken, as so as the appointment of independent members, were approved. The new Board of Directors consists of Messrs. Sokratis Kokkalis, Konstantinos Antonopoulos, Nikolaos Nikolakopoulos, Chrysostomos Sfatos, Konstantinos Farris, Soohyung Kim, Dimitrios Theodoridis, Vladimira Donkova Mircheva, Ioannis Tsoumas, Adamantini Lazari, Dionysia Xirokosta and Georgios Karamichalis. Among the above, the appointment as independent non- executive members of the Board of Directors Messrs. Ioannis Tsoumas, Adamantini Lazari, Dionysia Xirokosta, and Georgios Karamichalis, was approved.
Number of shares for which valid votes were cast: 426,860,281
Proportion of capital represented by these votes: 70.66%
Valid votes: 426,860,281
Voting and percentage of valid votes: For 408,890,064 (95.79%), Against 17,970,217 (4.21%), Blank/Abstention 0.
Public
12. Resolution regarding the type of the Audit Committee, its composition (number of members and their positions) and of its term.
The appointment of the Audit Committee of the Company as a Committee of the Board of Directors in accordance with the provisions of article 44 of L 4449/2017, as in force, its term to be equal to the term of the Board of Directors and its members to be the three (3) Independent Non-Executive Members, was approved.
Number of shares for which valid votes were cast: 426,860,281
Proportion of capital represented by these votes: 70.66%
Valid votes: 426,860,281
Voting and percentage of valid votes: For 411,021,731 (96.29%), Against 15,838,550 (3.71%), Blank/Abstention 0.
13. Election of a new Audit Committee.
The election of the independent non-executive members Messrs. Adamantini Lazari, Dionysia Xirokosta and Georgios Karamichalis, as members of the Audit Committee of the Company for a term equal to the term of the Board of Directors, ie. for six (6) years as from 30.05.2024 and may be extended until the expiry of the time period within which the next ordinary General Meeting must be held and until the relevant decision is taken, was approved.
Number of shares for which valid votes were cast: 426,860,281
Proportion of capital represented by these votes: 70.66%
Valid votes: 426,860,281
Voting and percentage of valid votes: For 409,660,094 (95.97%), Against 17,200,187 (4.03%), Blank/Abstention 0.
Public
14. Approval of the new Remuneration Policy of the Company in accordance with article par. 2 of L. 4548/2018, as in force, due to the expiration of the four (4) years duration of the previous one.
The new Remuneration Policy of the Company in accordance with article par. 2 of L. 4548/2018, as in force, was approved. The new Remuneration Policy is available on the Company's website www.intralot.com
Number of shares for which valid votes were cast: 426,860,281
Proportion of capital represented by these votes: 70.66%
Valid votes: 426,860,281
Voting and percentage of valid votes: For 408,890,064 (95.79%), Against 17,970,217 (4.21%), Blank/Abstention 0.
15. Permission to the members of the Board of Directors and the directors of the Company to participate in the Board of Directors or in the management of other affiliated companies within the meaning of article 32 of L. 4308/2014 and, therefore, to carry out on behalf of the affiliated companies transactions that fall within the purpose pursued by the Company.
The permission to the members of the Board of Directors and the directors of the Company to participate in the Board of Directors or in the management of other affiliated companies, as those companies are defined in article 32 of L. 4308/2014, and, therefore, to carry out on behalf of the affiliated companies transactions that fall within the purpose pursued by the Company, was approved.
Number of shares for which valid votes were cast: 426,860,281
Proportion of capital represented by these votes: 70.66%
Valid votes: 426,860,281
Voting and percentage of valid votes: For 426,710,281 (99.96%), Against 150,000 (0.04%), Blank/Abstention 0.
Public
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Intralot Integrated Lottery Systems & Services SA published this content on 31 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2024 12:38:01 UTC.