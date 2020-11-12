Log in
Intrasense : New Group Chief Financial Officer

11/12/2020 | 02:41am EST

Press

release

Montpellier, France November 12th 2020 - [08h00 AM]

New Group Chief Financial Officer

Intrasense (FR0011179886 - ALINS), a specialist in medical imaging software solutions and designer of Myrian®, announces the appointment of Lionel Seltz as Group Chief Financial Officer.

Financial expertise and international background in structuring growing companies to meet the new corporate development requirements

Lionel Seltz took up his duties on October 1st, 2020 within the group. He oversees all financial and administrative activities of Intrasense, as well as stock market requirements and investor relations. In his functions, he plays a key role in structuring growth, the group's development strategy and its financing.

With a strong experience in M&A and Financial Management acquired in France and internationally (particularly in Asia), Lionel Seltz has evolved within several large groups and innovative companies in the health world (IQVIA, IMSHealth, Cegedim). Lionel holds a master's degree in international management from Louis Pasteur University in Strasbourg.

Rodolphe Cadio, who held the position of CFO, continues to support the company until the end of the year so that the relay can take place under the best possible conditions.

Nicolas Reymond, CEO, specifies: "I am delighted by the arrival of Lionel Seltz within the management committee of Intrasense, his expertise as well as his experience will be invaluable in the deployment of the new phase of growth and expansion. of the group. I would also like to thank Rodolphe Cadio for all the work of turnaround and restructuring accomplished in recent years.. "

An ambitious growth strategy

Following the good results of recent years, Intrasense wishes to pursue an innovative and ambitious strategy thanks to targeted investments and a growth policy in its key markets, in order to become a world leader in medical imaging software solutions.

About Intrasense

Founded in 2004, Intrasense develops and markets a unique medical device named Myrian®, a software platform facilitating and ensuring diagnosis, decision-making and therapeutic follow-up. Thanks to Myrian®, more than 1000 hospitals and clinics spread over 40 countries use a unique and integrated platform supporting all types of imaging modalities (MRI, scanner…). Enriched with expert clinical modules dedicated to specific pathologies and organs, Myrian® provides a universal medical image processing solution which can be fully integrated into any healthcare information system. Intrasense has more than 40 employees among which 15 are dedicated to Research & Development. Intrasense has been labelled 'innovative company' by the BPI and has invested more than 10 million euros in Research & Development since its creation. More information on: www.intrasense.fr

Contacts

Intrasense

NewCap

Jérémy Peyron

Investor Relations and Financial

Marketing & Communication manager

Communication

1231 avenue du Mondial 98, 34000

Roxane Gbedigro

Montpellier, FRANCE

Paris, FRANCE

Tel: +334 67 130 130

Tel: +331 44 71 20 43

investor@intrasense.fr

intrasense@newcap.eu

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Intrasense SA published this content on 12 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2020 07:40:03 UTC
