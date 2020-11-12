Intrasense : New Group Chief Financial Officer

Montpellier, France November 12th 2020 - [08h00 AM]

New Group Chief Financial Officer

Intrasense (FR0011179886 - ALINS), a specialist in medical imaging software solutions and designer of Myrian®, announces the appointment of Lionel Seltz as Group Chief Financial Officer.

Financial expertise and international background in structuring growing companies to meet the new corporate development requirements

Lionel Seltz took up his duties on October 1st, 2020 within the group. He oversees all financial and administrative activities of Intrasense, as well as stock market requirements and investor relations. In his functions, he plays a key role in structuring growth, the group's development strategy and its financing.

With a strong experience in M&A and Financial Management acquired in France and internationally (particularly in Asia), Lionel Seltz has evolved within several large groups and innovative companies in the health world (IQVIA, IMSHealth, Cegedim). Lionel holds a master's degree in international management from Louis Pasteur University in Strasbourg.

Rodolphe Cadio, who held the position of CFO, continues to support the company until the end of the year so that the relay can take place under the best possible conditions.

Nicolas Reymond, CEO, specifies: "I am delighted by the arrival of Lionel Seltz within the management committee of Intrasense, his expertise as well as his experience will be invaluable in the deployment of the new phase of growth and expansion. of the group. I would also like to thank Rodolphe Cadio for all the work of turnaround and restructuring accomplished in recent years.. "

An ambitious growth strategy

Following the good results of recent years, Intrasense wishes to pursue an innovative and ambitious strategy thanks to targeted investments and a growth policy in its key markets, in order to become a world leader in medical imaging software solutions.

