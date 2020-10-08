Intrasense : Partial renewal and strengthening of the board of directors

Montpellier, France, October 08th 2020 - 6.30pm

Partial renewal and strengthening of the board of directors

Intrasense (FR0011179886 - ALINS), a specialist in medical imaging software solutions and Myrian® designer, announces, following a Board meeting on October 8th, 2020, a partial renewal and strengthening of its composition. Michèle Lesieur is coopted as administrator and appointed Chairman of the Board. Anne Larpin is coopted as administrator of the company. The ratification of these cooptations will be submitted to the next ordinary general meeting.

Support the company through the next stages of growth

Following a first phase of restructuring and consolidation successfully completed over the past 3 years, Intrasense is pursuing an ambitious growth strategy.

As announced during the last general meeting, the Board of Directors has chosen to renew itself with the departure of Nicolas Michelon, administrator since 2011 and Chairman of the Board since 2018, and Patrick Mayette, administrator of the company since 2011.

Two new profiles join the Board of Directors and bring in all their expertise in the field of medical imaging and business development.

Michèle Lesieur, Chairman of the Board of Directors has an extensive experience in the health sector in which she has held various management positions at national and international level at Supersonic Imagine and within the Philips Group. Over the past four years, she has held the position of Managing Director of Supersonic Imagine, a French company listed on Euronext Paris and specializing in ultrasound. Previously, Michèle held the presidency of Philips France and the general management of Philips Healthcare in France after having led sales and marketing for the group's medical imaging systems internationally for five years. Michèle Lesieur is also an independent director of several boards of directors.

After a management career in charge of finance and risks in the Financial Sector within international listed groups, Anne Larpin has broadened her industry experience through general management and administrator positions, in particular in the Health sector and Transport / Logistics. Certified by the French

