INTRASENSE

(ALINS)
10/08 11:35:29 am
0.902 EUR   +3.20%
Intrasense : Partial renewal and strengthening of the board of directors

10/08/2020 | 12:05pm EDT

Press

release

Montpellier, France, October 08th 2020 - 6.30pm

Partial renewal and strengthening of the board of directors

Intrasense (FR0011179886 - ALINS), a specialist in medical imaging software solutions and Myrian® designer, announces, following a Board meeting on October 8th, 2020, a partial renewal and strengthening of its composition. Michèle Lesieur is coopted as administrator and appointed Chairman of the Board. Anne Larpin is coopted as administrator of the company. The ratification of these cooptations will be submitted to the next ordinary general meeting.

Support the company through the next stages of growth

Following a first phase of restructuring and consolidation successfully completed over the past 3 years, Intrasense is pursuing an ambitious growth strategy.

As announced during the last general meeting, the Board of Directors has chosen to renew itself with the departure of Nicolas Michelon, administrator since 2011 and Chairman of the Board since 2018, and Patrick Mayette, administrator of the company since 2011.

Two new profiles join the Board of Directors and bring in all their expertise in the field of medical imaging and business development.

Michèle Lesieur, Chairman of the Board of Directors has an extensive experience in the health sector in which she has held various management positions at national and international level at Supersonic Imagine and within the Philips Group. Over the past four years, she has held the position of Managing Director of Supersonic Imagine, a French company listed on Euronext Paris and specializing in ultrasound. Previously, Michèle held the presidency of Philips France and the general management of Philips Healthcare in France after having led sales and marketing for the group's medical imaging systems internationally for five years. Michèle Lesieur is also an independent director of several boards of directors.

After a management career in charge of finance and risks in the Financial Sector within international listed groups, Anne Larpin has broadened her industry experience through general management and administrator positions, in particular in the Health sector and Transport / Logistics. Certified by the French

Institute for Administrators (IFA) and Sciences Po, she currently chairs the Audit Committee

of the Grand Port Maritime de Rouen and also sits on the Board of the ACPR (Prudential Control and Resolution Authority).

The Board of Directors is now composed of Michèle Lesieur (Chairman of the Board of Directors, independent administrator), Anne Larpin (independent administrator), Patrice Rullier (independent administrator) and Nicolas Reymond (administrator and CEO).

Michèle Lesieur declares: "I am extremely proud to join a company with an ambitious project and I will bring all my support and my experience to the operational teams led by Nicolas Reymond. I would like to thank Nicolas Michelon and Patrick Mayette for all they have accomplished in recent years for the recovery of the company, allowing it to achieve operational balance. I would also like to welcome Anne Larpin who will bring us her skills in the field of finance."

Nicolas Michelon declares: "I would like to thank the entire Board of Directors and particularly Patrick Mayette for the work accomplished during all these years and above all I am convinced of the success of the company led by Nicolas Reymond. I would like to welcome Michèle and Anne, who will be able to use their extensive experience for Intrasense success."

About Intrasense

Founded in 2004, Intrasense develops and markets a unique medical device named Myrian®, a software platform facilitating and ensuring diagnosis, decision-making and therapeutic follow-up. Thanks to Myrian®, more than 1000 hospitals and clinics spread over 40 countries use a unique and integrated platform supporting all types of imaging modalities (MRI, scanner…). Enriched with expert clinical modules dedicated to specific pathologies and organs, Myrian® provides a universal medical image processing solution which can be fully integrated into any healthcare information system. Intrasense has more than 40 employees among which 15 are dedicated to Research & Development. Intrasense has been labelled 'innovative company' by the BPI and has invested more than 10 million euros in Research & Development since its creation. More information on: www.intrasense.fr

Contacts

Intrasense

NewCap

Jérémy Peyron

Investor Relations and Financial

Marketing & Communication manager

Communication

1231 avenue du Mondial 98, 34000

Roxane Gbedigro

Montpellier, FRANCE

Paris, FRANCE

Tel: +334 67 130 130

Tel: +331 44 71 20 43

investor@intrasense.fr

intrasense@newcap.eu

Disclaimer

Intrasense SA published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 16:04:01 UTC
