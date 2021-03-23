Intrasense : consolidated 2020 annual results

Montpellier, France, March 23rd 2021 - 08:00am CET

Intrasense Group consolidated 2020 annual results:

• Sales up 3.7% despite the impact of the health crisis

• EBITDA up by € 554k and at breakeven for the first time

• Cash position strengthened to approximately €2.5M

• Successful completion of the Group's structuring phase initiated in 2018

Intrasense (FR0011179886 - ALINS), specialist in medical imaging software solutions and Myrian designer, announces its 2020 IFRS Group consolidated annual results.

Nicolas Reymond, CEO of the Company says: "We are proud of these positive 2020 results, which reflect the work of our teams and the outcomes of our structuring. 2020 also marks a new phase in our development and, above all, for the first time in the history of Intrasense, we have achieved operational profitability at Group level. We are entering a new phase of growth, with enthusiastic technical, commercial and managerial teams, and an innovation strategy in line with our growth ambitions in our target markets. Our 2020 objectives have been fully achieved and the year 2021 looks promising."

Main aggregates of IFRS consolidated accounts(1)

In k€ 2020 2019 Evolution Evolution in % Net sales 3 441 3 318 123 +3.7% Gross profit 2 903 2 872 31 +1% Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA2) 4 -550 554 n/a Net Cash 2 586 851 1 735 +204%

The consolidated accounts were approved by the Board of Directors on March, 22nd 2021. The financial data presented in this press release have been audited. The auditors' report on their certification is being issued and the 2020 annual financial report will be published by 30 April 2021.

Consolidated simplified income statement

SIMPLIFIED INCOME STATEMENT (IN k€) 2020 2019 Evolution Evolution in % Net sales 3 441 3 318 123 3.7% Gross profit 2 903 2 872 31 1,1% in % of net sales 84.4% 86.6% n/a n/a Personnel expenses 2 162 2 328 -166 -7.1% External expenses 755 935 -180 -19.3% Other operational current expenses (excluding depreciation and other current expenses) -18 159 -177 n/a EBITDA - Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization 4 -550 554 n/a in % of net sales 0.1% -16.6% n/a n/a Amorisation expenses 439 316 123 38.9% Depreciation expenses and provisions 188 -227 414 n/a Recurring operating income -622 -639 17 2.7% Expenses and non-current operating income -4 -153 149 n/a Operating income -626 -792 166 n/a Financial income -78 -121 43 n/a Tax 0 0 0 n/a Net Income -704 -912 208 22.81%

The Group pursue its growth by recording a turnover of € 3 441k up 3.7% compared to 2019. Europe and in particular France was more impacted by the health crisis during the second half of 2020 while its Chinese subsidiary outperformed overall for the year despite difficulties in the first quarter of 2020 due to the Covid-19 epidemic in Asia. The Group's strategy of investing in its two key markets, Europe and China, is therefore paying off.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) up by € 554k compared to 2019, is for the first time positive at the overall Group level (+€ 4k). EBITDA represents + 0.1% of net sales and shows a strong improvement compared to 2019 (where it represented - 16.6% of net sales). This achievement corresponds to the combination of a resilient and growing turnover as well as a rigorous management of the payroll and external expenses. This key element is the result of the structuring of the Group since 2018.

Personnel expenses down by € 166k, linked to a strict control of the payroll and the full-year effect of the operational efficiency actions initiated in 2018 and 2019.

External expenses decreased by € 180k. The Covid-19 epidemic having caused the cancellation of trade show type marketing events and the acceleration of the Group's digital marketing development.

Depreciation and amortisation increased by € 123k, due to the increase in R&D efforts over the last 3 years, as well as the launch of numerous additional applications and clinical modules.

Depreciation expenses and provisions represent € 188 or 5.4% of the turnover. This increase of € 414k is explained by the depreciation in 2020 of customer accounts impacted by the health crisis as well as by the reversal of customer provisions in 2019.