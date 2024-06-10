Intrasense: participation in the SIRM congress in Milan

June 10, 2024 at 12:36 pm EDT Share

Intrasense announces its participation in the SIRM congress, organized by the Italian Society of Medical and Interventional Radiology, to be held from June 20 to 23 in Milan (Italy).



Intrasense will be present at SIRM, a key event for the medical imaging profession in Italy, alongside Guerbet. Under the theme 'The Next Generation', this 51st edition of SIRM will highlight the latest technological and scientific advances in medical imaging for professionals.



Intrasense will be presenting Myrian® 2.12, the latest version of its advanced visualization solution, enhanced with artificial intelligence. This new version integrates artificial intelligence functionalities dedicated to the analysis of lung and prostate lesions, offering radiologists cutting-edge tools to simplify their interpretation.



Our participation in SIRM 2024 reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and growth in a dynamic region like Italy. Alongside Guerbet, we look forward to showcasing our latest advances in medical imaging and contributing to the evolution of radiology practices in Italy and beyond' says Nicolas Reymond, Intrasense CEO.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.