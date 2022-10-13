Intrasense : signs a historic contract with Brazilian medical technology leader MV

Intrasense (FR0011179886 - ALINS), a specialist in medical imaging software solutions, and MV, a key global player in the development of healthcare management software, announced the signing of a new contract to deploy the innovative solutions of the Myrian platform in Brazil, Panama, Colombia and Argentina.

MV, a leading provider of medical imaging solutions in Brazil, has selected the Myrian platform and its visualization solutions to complement its software solutions portfolio in Latin America.

MV will market the Intrasense offering in Brazil, Panama, Colombia and Argentina, complementing its VIVACE MV RIS/PACS platform. Under the terms of the agreement, MV will provide all of its imaging customers with the Myrian platform as part of its core offering and will offer additional advanced clinical modules through add-on sales for Intrasense. This new partnership will enable MV to continue to grow market share in its key areas and provide a true clinical differentiator. For Intrasense, this is a major opportunity to enter the Brazilian market with a reference player, securing recurring revenues for years to come.

Myrian's solutions were chosen for their scalability, natively integrating advanced clinical applications specialized by organ and pathology. The robust performance of the Myrian platform and the intuitive use of its intelligent reading tools in clinicians' routines appealed to the Brazilian software company.

With solutions for hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, and public and private health networks, MV has not only become a national leader in the development of healthcare management software but has also built a legacy in the Brazilian healthcare system.

More and more institutions are using MV's solutions for their efficiency, flexibility, accuracy, and security in the delivery of healthcare services. This demand is growing every year, especially with the expansion of its activities in Latin America and the international recognition of MV solutions.