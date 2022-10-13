Intrasense : signs a historic contract with Brazilian medical technology leader MV
10/13/2022 | 05:13am EDT
Intrasense (FR0011179886 - ALINS), a specialist in medical imaging software solutions, and MV, a key global player in the development of healthcare management software, announced the signing of a new contract to deploy the innovative solutions of the Myrian platform in Brazil, Panama, Colombia and Argentina.
MV, a leading provider of medical imaging solutions in Brazil, has selected the Myrian platform and its visualization solutions to complement its software solutions portfolio in Latin America.
MV will market the Intrasense offering in Brazil, Panama, Colombia and Argentina, complementing its VIVACE MV RIS/PACS platform. Under the terms of the agreement, MV will provide all of its imaging customers with the Myrian platform as part of its core offering and will offer additional advanced clinical modules through add-on sales for Intrasense. This new partnership will enable MV to continue to grow market share in its key areas and provide a true clinical differentiator. For Intrasense, this is a major opportunity to enter the Brazilian market with a reference player, securing recurring revenues for years to come.
Myrian's solutions were chosen for their scalability, natively integrating advanced clinical applications specialized by organ and pathology. The robust performance of the Myrian platform and the intuitive use of its intelligent reading tools in clinicians' routines appealed to the Brazilian software company.
With solutions for hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, and public and private health networks, MV has not only become a national leader in the development of healthcare management software but has also built a legacy in the Brazilian healthcare system.
More and more institutions are using MV's solutions for their efficiency, flexibility, accuracy, and security in the delivery of healthcare services. This demand is growing every year, especially with the expansion of its activities in Latin America and the international recognition of MV solutions.
With a mission to make the healthcare system more efficient, MV has always contributed to the growth of the sector, offering innovative solutions that have changed the management perspectives of hundreds of institutions. A pioneer in several instances, the Brazilian company has developed recognized expertise and strong concepts such as health unit computerization, electronic prescription, and digital transformation.
Latin America's healthcare system has accelerated its development in recent years, with a policy of total redesign of the sector. At the same time, spending on medical imaging has grown significantly. Brazil, the world's eighth largest healthcare market, leads the region with nearly $166 billion in spending in this sector1, followed by Mexico, Chile and Colombia, which are also expanding their investments in the medical imaging market.
Guided by the mission of making healthcare more efficient through the knowledge of management and technology, building a healthier society, MV is a Brazilian healthtech, with over 1800 employees worldwide and three thousand clients, that has been offering, for 35 years, technologies that turns easier the routine of the entire healthcare ecosystem and contribute to save lives.
Connecting the demands of the present while looking to the future, the company built its legacy focused on the transformation of digital health, investing in the creation of integrated management solutions for hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, public healthcare and patients.
The signing of this contract provides the Intrasense Group, which continues to expand its international sales momentum, with an opportunity to enter a promising new market. This alliance is a new opportunity to reinforce the commitment of MV and Intrasense, who have chosen to combine their expertise to contribute together to improving the quality of care and patient safety at every stage of their care.
Intrasense will publish its half-year results on October 12.
The company invites its shareholders to participate to the webinar organized on October 18 at 6:00 pm during which Nicolas Reymond, CEO, will detail and analyze the financial results and answer
About Intrasense Founded in 2004, Intrasense develops and markets a unique medical device named Myrian®, a software platform facilitating and ensuring diagnosis, decision- making and therapeutic follow-up. Thanks to Myrian®, more than 1000 hospitals and clinics spread over 40 countries use a unique and integrated platform supporting all types of imaging modalities (MRI, scanner…). Enriched with expert clinical modules dedicated to specific pathologies and organs, Myrian® provides a universal medical image processing solution which can be fully integrated into any healthcare information system. Intrasense has 56 employees among which 16 are dedicated to Research & Development. Intrasense has been labelled 'innovative company' by the BPI and has invested more than 10 million euros in Research & Development since its creation. More information on: https://www.intrasense.fr/fr/.
About MV
Guided by the mission of making healthcare more efficient through the knowledge of management and technology, building a healthier society, MV is a Brazilian healthtech that has been offering, for 35 years, technologies that turns easier the routine of the entire healthcare ecosystem and contribute to save lives.
Connecting the demands of the present while looking to the future, the company built its legacy focused on the transformation of digital health, investing in the creation of integrated management solutions for hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, public healthcare and patients.