Résultats semestriels 2023 : croissance du chiffre d'affaires et poursuite de la politique d'investissement

20 Sep 2023 17:45 CEST

Subscribe
Issuer

INTRASENSE

Description

Source

INTRASENSE

Provider

Euronext

Company Name

INTRASENSE

ISIN

FR0011179886

Symbol

ALINS

Market

Euronext Growth

Attachments

Disclaimer

Intrasense SA published this content on 20 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2023 15:52:10 UTC.