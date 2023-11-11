IntraSoft Technologies Limited is an India-based company, which is primarily engaged in the business of providing a multi-channel e-commerce retail platform, which primarily serves the United States market. The Company is engaged in the development and delivery of e-commerce and e-cards globally through the Internet platform. The Company operates through an Internet-based delivery of products and services segment. The Companyâs e-commerce division, 123Stores, is engaged in providing e-commerce solutions and retailing. Its end-to-end solution enables brand partners to manage the complete e-commerce selling process, such as cataloguing the products, pricing, integrating inventory with the in-stock units on the marketplaces, tailored approaches to marketing and advertising, order fulfillment, and after-sales. Its e-commerce division offers a range of products. The major categories the Company sells are home and kitchen, garden and outdoor, tools and home, and sports and outdoor.

Sector Internet Services