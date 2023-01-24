Intraware Investments Public : Delisting of the shares of Intraware Investments Public Ltd from the Emerging Companies Market of the Cyprus Stock Exchange

Delisting of the shares of Intraware Investments Public Ltd from the Emerging

Companies Market of the Cyprus Stock Exchange

Following a request of Intraware Investments Public Ltd (the "Company"), the Cyprus Stock Exchange has decided to proceed with the delisting of its shares from the Emerging Companies Market pursuant to the power conferred upon it by Article 178(1) of the Securities and Cyprus Stock Exchange Law as well as Paragraph 2.4.1.3 of RAA 379/2014 as amended.

The shares of this company will be delisted from the Stock Exchange on 30 January 2023. The company's titles will be suspended until their delisting. It is noted that on this date, the company's titles will also be removed from the Central Securities Depository and Central Registry pursuant to Article 19 of the Securities and Cyprus Stock Exchange (Central Securities Depository and Central Registry) Law.

Nicosia, 23 January 2023