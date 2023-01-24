Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Cyprus
  4. CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Intraware Investments Public Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTRA   CY0106211317

INTRAWARE INVESTMENTS PUBLIC LTD

(INTRA)
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  02:43:47 2023-01-24 am EST
- EUR    0.00%
02:07aIntraware Investments Public : Delisting of the shares of Intraware Investments Public Ltd from the Emerging Companies Market of the Cyprus Stock Exchange
PU
01/12Intraware Investments Public : Suspension of trading of the titles of Intraware Investments Public Ltd (Emerging Companies Market)
PU
2022Intraware Investments Public : Continuation of the appearance of the titles of Intraware Investments Public Ltd with the (Σ) marking (Emerging Companies Market)
PU
SummaryNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intraware Investments Public : Delisting of the shares of Intraware Investments Public Ltd from the Emerging Companies Market of the Cyprus Stock Exchange

01/24/2023 | 02:07am EST
ANNOUNCEMENT

Delisting of the shares of Intraware Investments Public Ltd from the Emerging

Companies Market of the Cyprus Stock Exchange

Following a request of Intraware Investments Public Ltd (the "Company"), the Cyprus Stock Exchange has decided to proceed with the delisting of its shares from the Emerging Companies Market pursuant to the power conferred upon it by Article 178(1) of the Securities and Cyprus Stock Exchange Law as well as Paragraph 2.4.1.3 of RAA 379/2014 as amended.

The shares of this company will be delisted from the Stock Exchange on 30 January 2023. The company's titles will be suspended until their delisting. It is noted that on this date, the company's titles will also be removed from the Central Securities Depository and Central Registry pursuant to Article 19 of the Securities and Cyprus Stock Exchange (Central Securities Depository and Central Registry) Law.

Nicosia, 23 January 2023

Disclaimer

Intraware Investments Public Ltd. published this content on 23 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2023 07:06:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 38,3 M 41,7 M 41,7 M
Net income 2021 3,48 M 3,78 M 3,78 M
Net Debt 2021 39,0 M 42,4 M 42,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization - - -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vitali Halblau Finance Director
Myrianthi Petrou Director
Andreas Konialis Director
Constantina Christodoulou Head-Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTRAWARE INVESTMENTS PUBLIC LTD0
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.5.74%60 592
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED9.25%59 568
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC4.96%51 288
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG1.70%32 663
NASDAQ, INC.1.16%30 489