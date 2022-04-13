Intraware Investments Public : Dividend Payments for Year 2021

INTRAWARE INVESTMENTS PUBLIC LTD

HE292020

April 13th, 2022

DIVIDEND PAYMENT APPROVAL

Intraware Investments Public Ltd announces that the shareholders of the Company at their meeting held on the 8th of April 2022 at 10:00 am approved the Board of Directors' proposal for the payment of an interim dividend out of the profits of 2021 (12 months) of €2,000,000 corresponding to €50 per share.

Having no other matters for discussion the Chairman declared the meeting closed.

The dividend shall be paid to the entitled shareholders of the Company who were registered on the CSE registry on the 21st of April 2022 (Record date).

The share of the Company will be traded in the CSE ex-dividend as of the 20th of April 2022. Investors that purchased shares at the CSE by close of business on the 19th of April 2022

(Last Cum Date) are entitled to the dividend.

It is noted that payment of the dividend shall be made (effected) on the 22nd of April 2022.

