Intraware Investments Public : Suspension of trading of the titles of Intraware Investments Public Ltd (Emerging Companies Market)

ANNOUNCEMENT

Suspension of trading of the titles of Intraware Investments Public Ltd

(Emerging Companies Market)

Further to its previous announcement dated 7 October 2022, the Cyprus Stock Exchange announces the suspension of trading of the titles of Intraware Investments Public Ltd (Emerging Companies Market), pursuant to Article 183 of the Securities and Cyprus Stock Exchange Law, due to the non-submission and publication of its Half-Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 30/06/2022.

The suspension of trading will take effect tomorrow Friday, 13 January 2023.

The decision was taken pursuant to the Policy Decision of the Cyprus Stock Exchange Council, according to which if a listed company fails to comply within 3 months from the display with the (Σ) marking on the trading boards and the price bulletins (Emerging Companies Market) further to the non-submission and publication of its financial results, the Stock Exchange will suspend the company's titles (CSE circular 01-2018,02-2018, dated 23/1/2018).

It is noted that trading will be suspended until the completion of the process of delisting of the company's titles from the Emerging Companies Market following a relevant request by the company.

Nicosia, 12 January 2023