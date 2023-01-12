Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Cyprus
  CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE
  Intraware Investments Public Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTRA   CY0106211317

INTRAWARE INVESTMENTS PUBLIC LTD

(INTRA)
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  10:59:28 2023-01-12 am EST
- EUR    0.00%
Intraware Investments Public : Suspension of trading of the titles of Intraware Investments Public Ltd (Emerging Companies Market)

01/12/2023 | 10:50am EST
ANNOUNCEMENT

Suspension of trading of the titles of Intraware Investments Public Ltd

(Emerging Companies Market)

Further to its previous announcement dated 7 October 2022, the Cyprus Stock Exchange announces the suspension of trading of the titles of Intraware Investments Public Ltd (Emerging Companies Market), pursuant to Article 183 of the Securities and Cyprus Stock Exchange Law, due to the non-submission and publication of its Half-Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 30/06/2022.

The suspension of trading will take effect tomorrow Friday, 13 January 2023.

The decision was taken pursuant to the Policy Decision of the Cyprus Stock Exchange Council, according to which if a listed company fails to comply within 3 months from the display with the (Σ) marking on the trading boards and the price bulletins (Emerging Companies Market) further to the non-submission and publication of its financial results, the Stock Exchange will suspend the company's titles (CSE circular 01-2018,02-2018, dated 23/1/2018).

It is noted that trading will be suspended until the completion of the process of delisting of the company's titles from the Emerging Companies Market following a relevant request by the company.

Nicosia, 12 January 2023

Disclaimer

Intraware Investments Public Ltd. published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 15:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 38,3 M 41,2 M 41,2 M
Net income 2021 3,48 M 3,74 M 3,74 M
Net Debt 2021 39,0 M 42,0 M 42,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization - - -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vitali Halblau Finance Director
Myrianthi Petrou Director
Andreas Konialis Director
Constantina Christodoulou Head-Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTRAWARE INVESTMENTS PUBLIC LTD0
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.5.95%60 709
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED8.72%59 390
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC3.22%49 413
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG0.90%32 150
NASDAQ, INC.1.94%30 960