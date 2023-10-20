(Alliance News) - Intred Spa reported Friday that DM Holding Srl, linked to its chairman and CEO, Daniele Peli, has bought 2,650 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR10.1506, for a total consideration of EUR26,899.09.

Intred's stock closed Friday down 1.0 percent at EUR10.10 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

