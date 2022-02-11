Press Release INTRED S.P.A.: 2021 TURNOVER UP AROUND 14% TO OVER 40 MILLION EUROS 96% INCREASE IN KILOMETRES OF FIBRE OPTICS OWNED, REACHING OVER 7,300 KM BY THE END OF 2021 MORE THAN 790 SCHOOLS IN LOMBARDY REGION CONNECTED Brescia, 11 February 2022 - The Board of Directors of Intred S.p.A. ("Intred" or the "Company"), a telecommunications operator listed on the EGM market of Borsa Italiana (ITD.MI) since July 2018, met today and examined the unaudited sales figures as at 31 December 2021, which amounted to € 40.4 million, up almost 14% compared to the same period last year. The increase in turnover was mainly driven by sales of ultra-wideband connections, which amounted to € 20.6 million, up 31% compared to the same period last year. There was also significant growth in voice & data services (+13% to € 7.6 million). As expected, due to a specific strategic decision to encourage customers to switch to fibre optic connections - the best technology available today - broadband connections were down (-20%, with an acceleration compared to previous years). The reduction in ancillary services was significant, -12%, where many ex-QCOMone-off services are included that are no longer strategic for INTRED. In detail, the most staggering growth was reported in services with recurring fees, the company's core business, which account for around 89% of turnover, or € 35.9 million, an increase of over 12%. Revenues from so-called"one-off" products and services rose by almost 43% to € 3.7 million, mainly as a result of the Schools Call for Tenders awarded to Intred on 1 March 2021, which entails highly-profitable connections activation. Sales of telephone traffic, on the other hand, fell by 15% to € 0.7 million, mainly due to the constant migration of users to flat-rate and/or voice & data solutions. From a geographical point of view, the analysis of turnover takes into account the breakdown by provinces of the Schools Call for Tenders. The province of Brescia, with a growth of 16%, remains the most strategic, also considering that most of the schools activated in 2021 are located in this area, where the network is more pervasive. Growth was very relevant in the provinces of Lecco, Cremona, Monza and Milan. An acceleration of growth in the other Lombardy provinces is expected in 2022 and the following years,

especially in the Public Administration sector, thanks to the effect of the Schools Call for Tenders. In terms of infrastructure, in 2021, the owned fibre-optic network almost doubled from 3,700 km on 31 December 2020 to over 7,300 km on 31 December 2021, with a percentage increase of 96%; this was the result of both the Schools Call for Tenders as well as the agreement signed with TIM (see press release issued on 21 June 2021) Daniele Peli, Co-Founder and CEO of Intred S.p.A., commented: "We are undoubtedly very pleased to have closed 2021 with a significant increase in turnover compared to the previous year. Intred's continued growth, achieved in a very difficult year that was strongly affected by the ongoing effects of the Covid-19pandemic, has been possible thanks to all the components of the Company; they have worked with great commitment and determination in the various projects, with a particular focus on the Schools Call for Tenders, which absorbed most resources. We are confident that the growth trend of recent periods will continue in this new year, driven by the increase in activations in Lombardy schools". As regards the type of customer, the most significant growth came from sales in the public administration sector, with an increase of 152%, thanks to the effects of the Schools Call for Tenders, which alone was worth € 2.1 million. The residential sector showed a significant improvement of 17% and the wholesale sector also performed well with a 13% increase. The professional category reported a more limited percentage growth, +4%, due on the one hand to the restrictions imposed by Covid-19, which slowed down the commercial action onsite with customers, and on the other hand to the disposal of services previously offered by the acquired company QCOM, which are no longer strategic for Intred. €/ million FY2020 FY2021 YoY Turnover % Turnover % Var. 21/ 20 Residential 7.6 21.3% 8.8 21.8% 16.7% Professional 23.3 65.8% 24.3 60.3% 4.3% P.A. 1.5 4.1% 3.7 9.1% 152.4% Wholesale 3.1 8.8% 3.6 8.8% 13.4% Total 35.5 10 0 .0 % 40 .4 10 0 .0 % 13.8% The growth in the number of users with data lines continues, reaching over 44,900 at 31 December 2021, an increase of 8.2% compared to the same period last year. The "churn rate" on turnover remains at an excellent level and is equal to 4.1%. Pag. 2