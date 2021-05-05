Press Release

INTRED S.P.A.: TURNOVER FOR FIRST THREE MONTHS

OF 2021

UP 10% TO EURO 9.4 MILLION

ULTRA-WIDEBAND CONNECTIONS UP 19%

Brescia, 5 May 2021 - The Board of Directors of Intred S.p.A. ("Intred" or the "Company"), a telecommunications operator listed on the AIM Italia market of Borsa Italiana (ITD.MI) since July 2018, met today and examined the unaudited turnover at 31 March 2021, which amounted to approximately Euro 9.4 million, up 10% compared to the same period of the previous year.

The increase in turnover was mainly driven by sales of ultra-wideband connections, which rose by 19% to €4.4 million compared to the same period last year. There was also significant growth in voice and data services (+14% to €1.8 million), whereas a decrease was reported in the broadband sector (-16%) - due to connectivity based on copper cables

and FWA radio connections (-3%), as a result of a specific strategic decision to encourage customers to switch to fibre optic connections, the latest generation and best performing technology.

The strongest rise was recorded in services with recurring fees, which account for around 92% of turnover and amount to €8.6 million, an increase of 13%, while revenues from one- off products/services fell by 18% to €0.6 million as a result of the divestment, which began in the second half of 2020, of services previously managed by QCOM and now viewed as non-strategic, such as websites, web marketing, hardware sales, etc.

From a geography standpoint, the greatest growth in terms of volumes was recorded in the province of Brescia, where the company generated the most important part of the turnover, up 12% on the previous year. In percentage terms, the largest rise was reported in the province of Lecco with over 62%.

At the infrastructure level, in the first three months of 2021, the proprietary fibre-optic network increased from 3,700 km at 31 December 2020 to approximately 4,000 km, with a percentage change of 23% compared to 31 March 2020.

Daniele Peli, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Intred S.p.A., commented: "Intred's continued growth also in the first months of 2021 confirms the positive trend the Company has undertaken. These numbers are the result of the completed merger by incorporation of Qcom and of the increased demand for connectivity in order to cope with the unprecedented situation, which has