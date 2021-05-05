Press Release
INTRED S.P.A.: TURNOVER FOR FIRST THREE MONTHS
OF 2021
UP 10% TO EURO 9.4 MILLION
ULTRA-WIDEBAND CONNECTIONS UP 19%
Brescia, 5 May 2021 - The Board of Directors of Intred S.p.A. ("Intred" or the "Company"), a telecommunications operator listed on the AIM Italia market of Borsa Italiana (ITD.MI) since July 2018, met today and examined the unaudited turnover at 31 March 2021, which amounted to approximately Euro 9.4 million, up 10% compared to the same period of the previous year.
The increase in turnover was mainly driven by sales of ultra-wideband connections, which rose by 19% to €4.4 million compared to the same period last year. There was also significant growth in voice and data services (+14% to €1.8 million), whereas a decrease was reported in the broadband sector (-16%) - due to connectivity based on copper cables
and FWA radio connections (-3%), as a result of a specific strategic decision to encourage customers to switch to fibre optic connections, the latest generation and best performing technology.
The strongest rise was recorded in services with recurring fees, which account for around 92% of turnover and amount to €8.6 million, an increase of 13%, while revenues from one- off products/services fell by 18% to €0.6 million as a result of the divestment, which began in the second half of 2020, of services previously managed by QCOM and now viewed as non-strategic, such as websites, web marketing, hardware sales, etc.
From a geography standpoint, the greatest growth in terms of volumes was recorded in the province of Brescia, where the company generated the most important part of the turnover, up 12% on the previous year. In percentage terms, the largest rise was reported in the province of Lecco with over 62%.
At the infrastructure level, in the first three months of 2021, the proprietary fibre-optic network increased from 3,700 km at 31 December 2020 to approximately 4,000 km, with a percentage change of 23% compared to 31 March 2020.
Daniele Peli, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Intred S.p.A., commented: "Intred's continued growth also in the first months of 2021 confirms the positive trend the Company has undertaken. These numbers are the result of the completed merger by incorporation of Qcom and of the increased demand for connectivity in order to cope with the unprecedented situation, which has
prompted remote working and led to greater digitalisation of companies. We are confident that the awarding of the Infratel tender, which will allow us to bring ultra-wideband internet connectivity to all schools in Lombardy, will be a turning point towards further growth of Intred's coverage of the territory".
With regard to the type of customer, there was a 20% increase in sales in the residential sector and a similarly positive result in the public administration sector with +21%. The performance of the Professional category was mainly penalised by the ongoing pandemic.
|
€/million
|
1Q2020
|
1Q2021
|
YoY
|
|
Fatturato
|
%
|
Fatturato
|
%
|
Var.
|
|
21/20
|
|
|
|
|
|
Residential
|
1.8
|
21%
|
2.1
|
23%
|
20%
|
Professional
|
5.7
|
67%
|
6.1
|
64%
|
6%
|
P.A.
|
0.3
|
4%
|
0.4
|
4%
|
21%
|
Wholesale
|
0.8
|
9%
|
0.8
|
9%
|
8%
|
Total
|
8.6
|
100%
|
9.4
|
100%
|
10%
The growth in the number of users with data lines continues, reaching 42,629 at 31 March 2021, up 18% on the same period last year.
The churn rate on turnover remains at an excellent level, at 4.8%.
Intred Telecomunicazioni
Reference telecommunications operator in Lombardy founded in 1996 by Daniele Peli, the company's current Chairman and CEO, and listed on the Italian Stock Exchange AIM Italia market since 2018 (symbol: ITD.MI). With an optic fibre network of over 3,700 km, Intred provides ultra-broadband, broadband and wireless connectivity, landline telephone services, cloud services and related services for business and retail customers, the latter served with the EIR brand. Intred directly operates its own infrastructure to ensure efficiency, profitability, service quality and - thanks to a dedicated in-house call centre - excellent service levels for its users. Its high-value assets and consolidated, highly scalable business model, combined with a turnover of €35.5 million as at 31 December 2020, make Intred an ideal infrastructure technology partner with a full range of high-quality, reliable and secure solutions. www.intred.it
Nomad
Banca Profilo S.p.A. +39 02 584081 intred@bancaprofilo.it
Specialist
Integrae SIM S.p.A. +39 02 87208720 info@integraesim.it
|
Investor Relation
|
Media Relation
|
Intred
|
CDR Communication
|
CFO & Investor Relations Officer
|
Angelo Brunello
|
Filippo Leone
|
Tel. +39 329 2117752
|
Tel. +39 391 4143050
|
angelo.brunello@cdr-communication.it
|
ir@intred.it
|
|
CDR Communication
|
|
Vincenza Colucci
|
Claudia Gabriella Messina
|
Tel. +39 335 6909547
|
Tel. +39 339 4920223
|
vincenza.colucci@cdr-communication.it
|
claudia.messina@cdr-communciation.it
