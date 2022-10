Intred S p A : Investor Presentation - October 2022 Alantra Investor Day

INTRED, THE FIBER COMPANY

INTRED IS A TELECOMMUNICATION AND INTERNET PROVIDER WITH ITS OWN FIBER NETWORK INFRASTRUCTURE

Founded in 1996 by Daniele Peli, INTRED provides:

BROADBAND CONNECTIVITY

ULTRA BROADBAND CONNECTIVITY

FWA CONNECTIVITY

VOICE

HOSTING AND HOUSING

STRONG PRESENCE IN LOMBARDY , the richest region in Italy, in particular in the Brescia area with a market share of approx. 10%

• RECURRING NATURE OF FEES (>90% of total turnover is recurring)

HIGH REVENUES VISIBILITY (average DSO < 36 days)

• 180 SKILLED RESOURCES