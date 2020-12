Intred S p A : Investor Presentation – December 2020 Mid&Small in Milan 12/21/2020 | 04:37am EST Send by mail :

MID&SMALL IN MILAN DECEMBER 2020 INVESTMENT CASE A NETWORK AT THE FOREFRONT OF INNOVATION STRONG LOCAL PRESENCE IN A THRIVING AREA BROAD RANGE OF PRODUCTS ADDRESSED TO A WIDE RANGE OF CLIENTS ATTRACTIVE RISK-RETURN PROFILE: RECURRING NATURE OF FEES, HIGH REVENUES VISIBILITY AND LOW CHURN RATE PROVEN TRACK RECORD AND EXPERIENCED MANAGEMENT TEAM WWW.INTRED 2 COMPANY OVERVIEW WWW.INTRED.IT 3 INTRED, THE FIBER COMPANY INTRED IS A TELECOMMUNICATION AND INTERNET PROVIDER WITH ITS OWN FIBER NETWORK INFRASTRUCTURE Founded in 1996 by Daniele Peli, INTRED provides: BROADBAND CONNECTIVITY ULTRA BROADBAND CONNECTIVITY RDSL CONNECTIVITY VOICE HOSTING AND HOUSING • STRONG PRESENCE IN LOMBARDY, the richest region in Italy, in particular in the Brescia area with a market share of approx. 10% • Fragmented customer base with a VERY LOW CHURN RATE ( 4%) • RECURRING NATURE OF FEES (96% of total turnover is recurring) • HIGH REVENUES VISIBILITY (85% of anticipated invoices paid within 30 days) • 80 QUALIFIED and skilled RESOURCES WWW.INTRED.IT 4 A NETWORK AT THE FOREFRONT OF INNOVATION 2018 1,950KM 2016 1,120KM 2014 420KM 2019 3Q 2020 2,900KM 3,600KM 35.5K DATA USERS 2017 > € 40M 1,500KM CAPEX TO BUILD, DEVELOP AND STRENGTH THE NETWORK • COVERAGE: LOMBARDY REGION 2015 • CISCO SISTEMS MPLS TECHNOLOGY 850KM • NETWORK CAPABILITY UP TO 100K USERS WWW.INTRED.IT 5 A HISTORY OF PROFITABLE GROWTH INTRED S.R.L.WAS EIR BRAND WAS LISTING ON AIM STOCK FOUNDED FOUNDED EXCHANGE 1996 2012 2018 1997 2010 2020 DANIELE PELI LEADS STARTING OWN QCOM THE COMPANY NETWORK ACQUISITION 24 YEARS OF EXPERTISE IN THE TLC INDUSTRY WWW.INTRED.IT 6 A HISTORY OF PROFITABLE GROWTH CAGR REVENUES '15-'19 +22.6% 35.5 k 31.6 k STRONG GROWTH STARTS IN 2010 WITH THE 20.8M PROPRIETARY NETWORK DATA USERS (000) € 17.9M REVENUES (MILLION) € 1996 1997 1998 1999 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 3Q 2020 WWW.INTRED.IT 7 THE GOVERNANCE THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Daniele Peli Marisa Prati Chairman and Director Chief Executive Officer Giulia Peli Adalberto Salvi Renzo Torchiani Director Director Director Fabio Massimo Erri Alessandro Triboldi Director Independent Director THE MANAGEMENT Daniele Peli Filippo Leone CEO CFO WWW.INTRED. 8 STOCK & GOVERNANCE SHAREHOLDERS' STRUCTURE STOCK PERFORMANCES INTRED FTSE AIM FTSE MIB 180 65M+2519 MARKET 25% 135 FABIO MASSIMO INTRED SHARE CAPITAL IS ERRI CURRENTLY MADE 90 1,3% UP BY 15,850,500 VALUE FIRST ORDINARY SHARES SICAV 9.3% 45 DM HOLDING S.R.L. 64.4% n67 % DANIELE PELI n33 % MARISA PRATI 0 01/02/2020 04/21/2020 08/07/2020 11/25/2020 11/25/2020 price: € 9.50 - Market Cap: €150.6 M - Avg. Volume 13.539 WWW.INTRED.IT 9 MARKET OUTLOOK WWW.INTRED.IT 10 MARKET OUTLOOK DATA LINES ACCESSES JUN 2020 VS JUN 2019 COPPER +12.1% FWA 7.3% FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) FTTC (Fiber to the Cabinet) FTTH (Fiber to the Home) + 41% COPPER 41.4% -16.7% FTTC 43.9% + 16.9% FTTH 7.5% JUN . 2020: 19.56 MILLION ACCES -1.8% SOURCE AGCOM WWW.INTRED.IT 11 MARKET OUTLOOK ULTRA BROADBAND ACCESSES NUMBER OF ACCESSES (M) FTTC3+4+5+10+20+40ACCESSFTTH ACCESS15868.58 SOURCE AGCOM 7.76 6.38 4.06 2.05 1.06 0.410.550.851.221.46 0.32 Dec 15 Dec 16 Dec 17 Dec 18 Dec 19 Jun 20 • Access lines through copper network have decreased by 16.7%(YoY). • The services offered using FTTC access technologies (fiber on a mixed copper network) grew by 16.9% YoY, and FTTH access services by +41%. • Over the entire period observed, the weight of FTTC+FTTH accesses has increased from 6.8% to 51.4% of total access lines. Volume 13.539 WWW.INTRED.IT 9 MARKET OUTLOOK WWW.INTRED.IT 10 MARKET OUTLOOK DATA LINES ACCESSES JUN 2020 VS JUN 2019 COPPER +12.1% FWA 7.3% FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) FTTC (Fiber to the Cabinet) FTTH (Fiber to the Home) + 41% COPPER 41.4% -16.7% FTTC 43.9% + 16.9% FTTH 7.5% JUN . 2020: 19.56 MILLION ACCES -1.8% SOURCE AGCOM WWW.INTRED.IT 11 MARKET OUTLOOK ULTRA BROADBAND ACCESSES NUMBER OF ACCESSES (M) FTTC3+4+5+10+20+40ACCESSFTTH ACCESS15868.58 SOURCE AGCOM 7.76 6.38 4.06 2.05 1.06 0.410.550.851.221.46 0.32 Dec 15 Dec 16 Dec 17 Dec 18 Dec 19 Jun 20 • Access lines through copper network have decreased by 16.7%(YoY). • The services offered using FTTC access technologies (fiber on a mixed copper network) grew by 16.9% YoY, and FTTH access services by +41%. • Over the entire period observed, the weight of FTTC+FTTH accesses has increased from 6.8% to 51.4% of total access lines. WWW.INTRED.IT 12 MARKET OUTLOOK SALES 40% REVENUES 2019 GROWTH 35% 30% 25% 20% 15% 10% 5% EBITDA -20% - 10% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% MARGIN -5% -10% -15% -20% Source: AIDA WWW.INTRED.IT 13 BUSINESS MODEL & STRATEGY WWW.INTRED.IT 14 INTRED'S VALUE CHAIN ITY IL A B I N A S L A E Y F I Initial S S L O P M E E N V E D T P O S E L A S - T S A S SIST A N C E assessment regarding network development opportunities, using proprietary network or third -party lines Network development through a dedicated technical team >90% Customer Satisfaction Index thanks to an effective customer service and a local call centre Internal planning through dedicated resources to set up the project P R G O J N E C I T N N PLA Services sales mainly to business and retail customers, thanks to a skilled sales network L T U A E N C K R H O A M N THE WWW.INTRED.IT 15 LOMBARDY: THE VIRTUOUS REGION +18234L Selective geographical presence in one of Italy's Regions with the best financial profile and the highest stable economic potential 38 MILANO POPULATION: 10.0 M 38% ACTIVE COMPANIES: > 800K COMO 5% COMPANIES BERGAMO 10% CONCENTRATION OTHERS 17% BRESCIA 13% MONZA MANTOVA LODI LECCO 4% BRIANZA 8% 2% 3% MILANO BRESCIA BERGAMO COMO&LECCO MONZA - BRIANZA Population: 4.3 M Population: 1.4 M Population: 1.1 M Population: > 0.9 M Population: > 0.8 M Companies: > 300k Companies: > 100k Companies: > 80k Companies: > 60k Companies: > 60k WWW.INTRED.IT 16 +A6 INVESTMENTS TO STRENGTHEN THE STRATEGIC POSITIONING IN LOMBARDY 2019-2021 40 FTTH P2P INVESTMENT PLAN IN BR ES COMO % C I 0 VARESE LECCO 4 € 30 M MONZA BERGAMO 6 PLANNED A INVESTMENTS I BRESCIA 0 MILANO % C O R E S LODI CREMONA U B T S F I DE O MANTOVA FTTH GPON • To become leader in the optical fiber connection market of periferic areas where the major competitors are not present • Development of Ultra Wideband connectivity, disinvesting from broadband connectivity by using the proprietary network • Development of the fiber network through IRU contracts with major TLC operators (Telecom, Fastweb, GTT, Retelit, Open Fiber) WWW.INTRED.IT 17 1H2020: INVESTMENTS CONTINUE ■ IRU ■ PROPRIETARY NETWORK 1H2020 investments at € 4.8M over 34% of revenues focused on FTTC and FTTH networks development in the Brescia, Bergamo, Milano, Monza-Brianza, Mantova, Lodi, Lecco, Como and Varese areas. Most of inf rastructure network investments are in tangible fixed assets (80%), related to the development of the network, and in intangible fixed assets, represented by IRU (20%). WWW.INTRED.IT 5.3 € /M 4.8 4.2 3.8 1.5 1.9 1.1 1.0 2017 2018 2019 1H2020 18 DATALINES COSTANTLY IMPROVING IN 3Q 2020 THE NUMBER OF USERS WITH DATALINES INCREASED SIGNIFICANTLY: 35.5 THOUSAND (+17.1% YOY) CONTINUOUS SHIFT FROM BROADBAND TO ULTRABROADBAND (+32% YOY) WWW.INTRED.IT 2018 2019 2020 45 /000 40 35 34.3 34.7 35.0 35.5 33.7 32.5 33.0 32.3 31.9 31.6 30 30.3 30.9 31.3 29.9 28.9 29.2 29.6 28.4 27.9 26.9 27.4 26.3 25 25.5 25.9 25.0 23.9 24.2 24.4 24.5 22.7 23.2 23.6 22.3 20 15 10 5 0 JAN FEB MAR APR MAY JUN JUL AUG SEP OCT NOV DEC 19 MARKETING ACTIVITIES TO ATTRACT BUSINESS & HOUSEHOLD CUSTOMERS IMPORTANT RESOURCES (3% OF TOTAL REVENUES) HAVE BEEN DEDICATED TO MARKETING ACTIVITIES TO SPREAD INTRED'S NOTORIETY IN LOMBARDY MARKETING ACTIVITIES Promotional actions on social media

Marketing campaign carried out on local radios and television channels

Posters and publications in local newspapers

Sponsorships , such as the agreement with Brescia football team and Atalanta football team WWW.INTRED.IT 20 QCOM WWW.INTRED.IT 21 QCOM: ACQUISITION TIMELINE JANUARY 8, 2020 BINDING AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE THE MAJORITY OF QCOM S.P.A. CAPITAL Bid for the 74.778% of Qcom share capital for a total provisional consideration of some euro 8.2 Million. FEBRUARY 27, 2020 CLOSING OF THE TRANSACTION FOR A CONSIDERATION OF SOME EURO 10.2 MILLION FOR 100% Payment of euro 8.3 million, financed partly by equity and partly by Intesa Sanpaolo bank borrowing. MAY 29, 2020 PRICE ADJUSTMENT SET UP Following the approval of Qcom financial statement as at 31/12/2019, the provisional price originally agreed is confirmed at around euro 10.2 million. SEPTEMBER 24, 2020 The deed of merger by incorporation in Intred was signed by notary. JANUARY FEBRUARY MARCH APRIL MAY JUN E JULY AUGUST SEPTEMBER OCTOBER FEBRUARY 18, 2020 MARCH 20, 2020 ENLARGEMENT OF THE INTRED'S BOD RESOLVED TO APPROVE TO PERIMETER TO 100%, MERGE THE WHOLLY-OWNED COMPANY. acquiring the remaining This process, which will make the most of 25.222% share capital. the current operating, administrative and management synergies between the two entities, should be completed by year end. JULY 27, 2020 Intred Shareholders' Meeting unanimously approved the merger by incorporation pursuant to Article 2502 of the Italian Civil Code. WWW.INTRED.IT 22 QCOM: A VALUE ACCREATIVE MERGER QCOM IS A TLC COMPANY, WITH OPERATIONS THROUGHOUT LOMBARDY SPECIALISED IN THE PROVISION OF FIXED CONNECTIVITY AND OTHER RELATED SERVICES TO OVER 4,000 BUSINESS CUSTOMERS GEOGRAPHICAL STRATEGIC FIT WHICH STRENGTHENS BUSINESS IN LOMBARDY, EXPANDING TO THE BERGAMO, MILAN, MONZA&BRIANZA, CREMONA AND VARESE AREAS ACQUISITION OF HIGH QUALITY BUSINESS CLIENTS INCREASE AND DIVERSIFICATION OF THE COMMERCIAL AND INFRASTRUCTURAL SERVICES OFFERED BY INTRED RESULTING FROM THE INTEGRATION WITH THE INNOVATIVE AND COMPLEMENTARY OFFER OF QCOM CONSOLIDATION OF INTRED'S STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT PLAN THROUGH EXTERNAL EXPANSION INCORPORATION OF QCOM'S RENOWED COMPETENCE OF ITS SALES FORCE CONTRIBUTING TO THE STRENGHTHENING OF INTRED'S COMMERCIAL ACTIVITIES REALIZATION OF NATURAL ECONOMIES OF SCALE AND ENHANCEMENT OF INTRED'S ROLE IN LOMBARDY VALUE CREATION & SYNERGIES WWW.INTRED.IT 23 QCOM: FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS KEY NUMBERS 4,300BUSINESS CLIENTS 80 EMPLOYEES 11.2 M 11.5 M EBITDA margin 25.3% 31/12/2019 30/06/2020 STRONG EBITDA IMPROVEMENT 5.6 M 5.7 M AFTER 7.8% ENTERING INTRED' S AREA OF SCOPE 0.9 M 1.4 M 0.3 M 1.9 M Revenues Value of production EBITDA NFP WWW.INTRED.IT 24 FINANCIALS WWW.INTRED.IT 25 3Q 2020 REVENUES BY CLIENTS DRIVEN BY FIBER CONNECTIONS 54L+31303Q € 000 3% 9,584 8,196 + 16.9% PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS RESIDENTIAL 4,4865,420+ 20.8% 30% RESIDENTIAL REVENUES BREAKDOWN + 13.6% BY CLIENTS 54% 1,971 2,240 BUSINESS WHOLESALE 579 619 WHOLESALE PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION 13% 3Q 2019 2020 WWW.INTRED.IT 26 3Q 2020 REVENUES BY SERVICE DRIVEN BY FIBER CONNECTIONS + 31.7% 62+L+142,3347OTHER 133Q € 000 HOSTING 4% 1% 8,411 ANCILLARY OTHER ULTRA BROADBAND11,076CONNECTIVITY SERVICES AND HOUSING 2% - 10.7%2,614 11% VOICE BROADBAND CONNECTIVITY RDSL 1,7101,933+ 10.8% CONNECTIVITY VOICE 7% REVENUES 1,407 1,317 BREAKDOWN BROADBAND - 6.3% CONNECTIVITY RDSL CONNECTIVITY BY SERVICE ULTRA 632694 62% BROADBAND ANCILLARY SERVICES CONNECTIVITY 313 303 13% HOSTING AND HOUSING 2020 144 204 3Q 2019 WWW.INTRED.IT 27 3Q 2020 REVENUES BY SERVICE - QCOM OTHER 6% ANCILLARY 4.29K 17% SERVICES DATA USERS +9% VS DEC 2019 HOSTING REVENUES ULTRA BREAKDOWN AND HOUSING BROADBAND 6% BY SERVICE CONNECTIVITY 45% 8,250 VOICE € 000 15% 45L+61738+REVENUES5SEPT 2020 RDSL BROADBAND CONNECTIVITY CONNECTIVITY 3% 8% WWW.INTRED.IT 28 APPENDIX WWW.INTRED.IT 29 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - STRONG GROWTH REVENUES (M€) +21.1% +19.4% 20.8 +25.3% 17.2 +16.8% 14.4 10.0 11.7 2017 2018 2019 1H2019 1H2020 EBITDA (M€) 44.7% 38.5% 38.1% 41.1% 40.9% EBITDA MARGIN 8.7 5.7 6.8 +30.1% 4.1 5.4 2017 2018 2019 1H2019 1H2020 EBIT (M€) 27.3% 31.7% 23.9% 27.2% 23.4% EBIT MARGIN 5.7 +38.5% 3.5 4.2 3.8 2.8 2017 2018 2019 1H2019 1H2020 NET PROFIT (M€) NET FINANCIAL POSITION (M€) +34.8% +26.1% 4.3 +39.5% +55.1% 3.2 2.9 2.5 2.1 2017 2018 2019 1H2019 1H2020 8.1 6.65.7 (1.6) (4.1) 2017 2018 2019 1H2019 1H2020 WWW.INTRED.IT 30 1H2020 INCOME STATEMENT €/000 30/06/2020 30/06/2019 YoY% Value of Production 12,071.7 10,136.4 19.1% Raw materials (56.2) (50.9) 10.4% Services (1,600.5) (1,432.3) 11.7% Other operating costs (3,372.5) (2,954.1) 14.2% Tot Operating Costs (5,029.2) (4,437.3) 13.3% Personnel Costs (1,642.1) (1,549.7) 6.0% EBITDA 5,400.5 4,149.5 30.1% EBITDA margin 44.7% 40.9% 9.3% Depreciation Amortisation &Write Downs (1,570.6) (1,385.1) 13.4% EBIT 3,829.9 2,764.3 38.5% EBIT margin 31.7% 27.3% 16.3% Net Financial Income (Charges) 33.08 46.31 (28.6%) EBT 3,863.0 2,810.7 37.4% EBT margin 32.0% 27.7% 15.4% Taxes (995.2) (754.4) 31.9% Net Income 2,867.8 2,056.3 39.5% Net Income margin 23.8% 20.3% 17.1% WWW.INTRED.IT 31 1H2020 BALANCE SHEET €/000 30/06/2020 2019 YOY% Current assets 4,677.7 4,928.2 (5.1%) Current liabilities (13,338.9) (12,040.9) 10.8% NET WORKING CAPITAL (8,661.3) (7,112.7) 21.8% Total fixed assets 39,961.3 26,257.9 52.2% Staff severance indemnity (653.9) (603.7) 8.3% Provisions for risks and and charges (21.0) (21.5) (2.1%) NET INVESTED CAPITAL 30,625.0 18,520.0 65.4% SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (29,051.4) (26,658.9) 9.0% Cash & cash equivalents 5,616.4 9,950.9 (43.6%) Due to banks within 12 months (2,267.3) (585.4) 287.3% Due to banks after 12 months (4,922.7) (1,226.5) 301.4% NET FINANCIAL POSITION (1,573.6) 8,139.0 (119.3%) WWW.INTRED.IT 32 1H2020 CASH FLOW STATEMENT €/000 30/06/2020 A) Cash flow from operating activities (indirect method) Profit (loss) for the year 2,867.7 Income taxes 995.2 Interest payable/(receivable) (33.0) (Dividends) (475.6) PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE YEAR BEFORE INCOME TAX, INTEREST, 3,354.3 DIVIDENDS AND GAINS/LOSSES FROM/ON DISPOSAL Depreciation and amortisation 1,570.6 Other upwards/(downwards) adjustments for non-monetary items 83.4 TOTAL ADJUSTMENTS FOR NON-MONETARY ITEMS THAT DID 1,653.9 NOT HAVE A BALANCING ENTRY IN NET WORKING CAPITAL CASH FLOW BEFORE CHANGES IN NET WORKING CAPITAL 5,008.2 Decrease/(Increase) in trade receivables 260.2 Decrease/(Increase) in trade payables 1,391.6 Decrease/(Increase) in accrued income and prepaid expenses 10.5 Decrease/(Increase) in accrued expenses and deferred income (120.5) Other decreases/(Other increases) in net working capital 6.7 TOTAL CHANGES IN NET WORKING CAPITAL 1,548.5 CASH FLOW AFTER CHANGES IN NET WORKING CAPITAL 6,556.8 Interest received/(paid) 33.0 (Income taxes paid) (995.2) Other collections/(payments) (33.2) TOTAL OTHER ADJUSTMENTS (995.3) CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (A) 5,561.4 €/000 30/06/2020 B) Cash flow from investing activities Property, plant and equipment (3,810.2) Intangible assets (1,071.7) Long-term investments (10,392.1) CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES (B) (15,273.9) C) Cash flow from financing activities Increase/(Decrease) in short-term bank borrowings 1,681.9 Loans contracted 3,696.1 CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES (C) 5,378.0 INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH (4,334.4) AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (A ± B ± C) Bank and postal deposits 9,950.4 Cash and valuables on hand 0.5 TOTAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 9,950.9 AT THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR Bank and postal deposits 5,615.7 Cash and valuables on hand 0.7 TOTAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 5,616.4 AT THE END OF THE YEAR WWW.INTRED.IT 33 1H2020 EBITDA: ACTUAL VS LAST YEAR € /000 1,683 254 5,401 149 (93) (168) 4,150 (574) EBITDA INCREASE IN OTHER PERSONNEL SERVICES COST OF OTHER EBITDA 1H2019 REVENUES REVENUES COSTS ACCESS 1H2020 WWW.INTRED.IT 34 CASH FLOW ANALYSIS: DEC'19- JUN '20 5.4 € /M 8.1 (4.9) 1.5 (10.4) (1.0) (0.4) (1.6) NFP 2019 EBITDA CAPEX QCOM NWC TAXES OTHER NFP 1H2020 1H2020 1H2020 WWW.INTRED.IT 35 WWW.INTRED.IT NEXT EVENTS WWW.INTRED.IT INVESTOR RELATIONS INTRED CDR Communication CFO & Investor Relations Officer IR Advisor Filippo Leone Vincenza Colucci Tel. +39 391 4143050 Tel. +39 335 6909547 ir@intred.it vincenza.colucci@cdr-communication.it GENERAL INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY NAME REGISTERED INTRED S.P.A. HEAD OFFICES flag VIA PIETRO TAMBURINI, 1 - 25136 BRESCIA (BS) SHARE CAPITAL FULLY PAID-UP Money-Bill-Alt 10.000.000,00 VAT REG. NO. List-alt 02018740981 TAX CODE sticky-note 11717020157 REA NUMBER edit BS - 366982 LEGAL FORM ADDRESS-CARD JOINT-STOCK COMPANY v WWW.INTRED.IT • g INFO@INTRED.IT • M 030.72.80.000 37 WWW.INTRED.IT Attachments Original document

