Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Intred S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITD   IT0005337818

INTRED S.P.A.

(ITD)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  12:35:09 2023-03-24 pm EDT
13.45 EUR   +4.26%
04:46aIntred, in 2022 profit in line with previous year; there is dividend
AN
03/09Mib above parity; futures to hike Fed by 50 bp
AN
03/08Mib closes in surplus; buying on Inwit
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intred, in 2022 profit in line with previous year; there is dividend

03/27/2023 | 04:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Intred Spa announced Monday that it has approved results for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, with a net profit of EUR8.7 million, broadly in line with the previous year.

The company also announced the distribution of a dividend of EUR0.07 per ordinary share.

Ebitda stood at EUR19.9 million, up 13 percent from EUR17.6 million as of December 31, 2021. Ebitda margin stands atL 43.1 percent.

Ebit is worth EUR12.2 million, up 3.1% from EUR11.8 million in 2021 and an Ebit margin of 26.4%.

Revenues were EUR45.4 million, up about 13 percent from the same period last year, when they were EUR40.4 million.

The company explained that the increase was mainly supported by sales of fiber-optic connections, which amounted to about EUR26.2 million, up 27 percent from the same period in 2021.

The largest growth was in services with recurring fees, the company's core business, which accounted for about 86 percent of revenues, or EUR39.3 million, an increase of 9.3 percent. Revenues from so-called "one-time" products and services increased by about 53% to EUR5.7 million, mainly as a result of the Schools Call.

In this regard, by the end of 2022, more than 2,200 schools or 55% of the total were activated. In addition, in December 2022, work started on the second Call for Schools and which resulted in the activation of 11 schools.

The Net Financial Position was EUR11.5 million, compared to a positive EUR5.4 million as of December 31, 2021.

In terms of geography, the most significant growth, in absolute value, is in the provinces of Sondrio, Como, Monza, Milan, Lodi and Bergamo.

At the infrastructure level, in 2022, the owned fiber-optic network continues to grow, from more than 7,300 km as of Dec. 31, 2021 to about 9,500 km at the end of 2022, an increase of 29 percent.

Investments in 2022 amounted to EUR39.3 million, mainly focused on the development of the fiber optic backhauling and access network in the FTTH mode on the territory of Lombardy.

Daniele Peli, co-founder and managing director of Intred, commented, "The 2022 performance once again confirms the positive trend of the last few years, in terms of volumes and margins, with important growth. Thanks to investments made during the year, we have significantly increased fiber optic kilometers in Lombardy, particularly in areas where we were historically less present, allowing us to support school activations and new customers. We are confident of maintaining this positive trend in 2023 as well, reaching as soon as possible the targets related to the two Schools Calls and exploiting the network extension also to connect other types of customers."

Intred is unchanged at EUR13.45 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about INTRED S.P.A.
04:46aIntred, in 2022 profit in line with previous year; there is dividend
AN
03/09Mib above parity; futures to hike Fed by 50 bp
AN
03/08Mib closes in surplus; buying on Inwit
AN
02/16Intred S P A : Investor Presentation - February 2023 Alantra Investor Day
PU
02/10Futures down; UK GDP slowing down.
AN
02/09Piazza Affari the best; MPS tops on the Mid
AN
02/09Intred's sales rise to double digits; network extension to 9,500 km
AN
02/03Intred S P A : and the University of Brescia together to draft the first sustainability re..
PU
01/25Intred S P A : Investor Presentation - January 2023 7th Annual Polytems HIR Italian Day in..
PU
2022Listings mixed; low trading volumes
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 47,8 M 51,5 M 51,5 M
Net income 2022 9,33 M 10,0 M 10,0 M
Net Debt 2022 8,36 M 8,99 M 8,99 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,9x
Yield 2022 0,45%
Capitalization 213 M 230 M 230 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,64x
EV / Sales 2023 3,97x
Nbr of Employees 155
Free-Float 30,3%
Chart INTRED S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Intred S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTRED S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 13,45 €
Average target price 21,40 €
Spread / Average Target 59,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniele Peli Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Filippo Leone CFO, Head-Administration & IR Officer
Marco Efrem Carellini Chief Technology Officer
Alessandro Triboldi Independent Director
Marisa Prati Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTRED S.P.A.-6.92%230
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED20.87%170 238
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-4.42%158 168
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG16.54%116 187
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION5.50%103 825
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED32.25%72 745
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer