Intred sees 9% increase in turnover in first quarter

(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Intred Spa reported revenues of EUR12.2 million as of March 31, up 9.0 percent from the first quarter of 2022.

The increase in turnover was mainly supported by sales of fiber-optic connections, up about 16 percent from the same period last year.

Growth was mainly supported by services with recurring fees, the company's core business, which accounted for about 84 percent of revenues, or EUR10.3 million.

In geographic terms, the most significant growth, in absolute value, is recorded in the provinces of Lodi, Varese, Como and Monza. Thanks to the Schools Calls, Intred is vigorously supporting the expansion of sales in provinces where it had a marginal presence, with particular reference to the local PA sector and the professional sector.

At the infrastructure level, in the first three months of 2023, the owned fiber network continues to grow from over 9,500 km as of December 31, 2022 to about 9,700 km at the end of March 2023, an increase of 3.0 percent.

As for the Schools Call, as of March 31, 2023, 2,465 schools related to the first Call, accounting for about 62 percent of the total, and 66 schools related to the second Call, accounting for 5.2 percent of the total, have been activated.

On Thursday, Intred closed 1.1 percent in the red at EUR13.00 per share.

