Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Intred S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITD   IT0005337818

INTRED S.P.A.

(ITD)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-04 am EDT
13.00 EUR   -1.14%
01:14pIntred sees 9% increase in turnover in first quarter
AN
04/28Intred S P A : Ordinary shareholders' meeting of INTRED S.p.A.
PU
04/12Intred S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intred sees 9% increase in turnover in first quarter

05/04/2023 | 01:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Intred Spa reported revenues of EUR12.2 million as of March 31, up 9.0 percent from the first quarter of 2022.

The increase in turnover was mainly supported by sales of fiber-optic connections, up about 16 percent from the same period last year.

Growth was mainly supported by services with recurring fees, the company's core business, which accounted for about 84 percent of revenues, or EUR10.3 million.

In geographic terms, the most significant growth, in absolute value, is recorded in the provinces of Lodi, Varese, Como and Monza. Thanks to the Schools Calls, Intred is vigorously supporting the expansion of sales in provinces where it had a marginal presence, with particular reference to the local PA sector and the professional sector.

At the infrastructure level, in the first three months of 2023, the owned fiber network continues to grow from over 9,500 km as of December 31, 2022 to about 9,700 km at the end of March 2023, an increase of 3.0 percent.

As for the Schools Call, as of March 31, 2023, 2,465 schools related to the first Call, accounting for about 62 percent of the total, and 66 schools related to the second Call, accounting for 5.2 percent of the total, have been activated.

On Thursday, Intred closed 1.1 percent in the red at EUR13.00 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about INTRED S.P.A.
01:14pIntred sees 9% increase in turnover in first quarter
AN
04/28Intred S P A : Ordinary shareholders' meeting of INTRED S.p.A.
PU
04/12Intred S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/27Intred S P A : The Board of directors approved the draft financial statements as at 31 dec..
PU
03/27Intred, in 2022 profit in line with previous year; there is dividend
AN
03/09Mib above parity; futures to hike Fed by 50 bp
AN
03/08Mib closes in surplus; buying on Inwit
AN
02/16Intred S P A : Investor Presentation - February 2023 Alantra Investor Day
PU
02/10Futures down; UK GDP slowing down.
AN
02/09Piazza Affari the best; MPS tops on the Mid
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 53,9 M 59,3 M 59,3 M
Net income 2023 9,30 M 10,2 M 10,2 M
Net Debt 2023 14,2 M 15,6 M 15,6 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,4x
Yield 2023 0,54%
Capitalization 209 M 231 M 230 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,13x
EV / Sales 2024 3,64x
Nbr of Employees 168
Free-Float 30,3%
Chart INTRED S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Intred S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTRED S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 13,15 €
Average target price 21,13 €
Spread / Average Target 60,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniele Peli Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Filippo Leone CFO, Head-Administration & IR Officer
Marco Efrem Carellini Chief Technology Officer
Alessandro Triboldi Independent Director
Marisa Prati Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTRED S.P.A.-9.00%231
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED29.18%181 968
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-4.39%159 668
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG14.18%116 992
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION11.24%105 590
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED40.07%82 746
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer