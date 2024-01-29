(Alliance News) - Intred Spa on Monday announced that it has signed a binding agreement with Aliedo Spa, as seller, for the purpose of acquiring 100 percent of the share capital of Connecting Italia Srl.

The latter is a company headquartered in Milan that is engaged in the development, production, trading, offering, supply and maintenance of telecommunications services and, in particular, broadband telephony and data transmission services.

Intred on Monday closed flat at EUR11.00 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

