INTREPID METALS CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

JUNE 30, 2023

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that an auditor has not reviewed the financial statements.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Intrepid Metals Corp. (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

INTREPID METALS CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited)

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

AS AT

AS AT

JUNE 30,

DECEMBER 31,

2023

2022

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

$

1,196,274

$

2,151,249

Amounts receivable

9,876

14,589

Prepaid expenses (notes 3 and 9)

135,564

115,693

Investment (note 4)

1

1

1,341,715

2,281,532

Deposits

5,739

5,871

Exploration and evaluation assets (note 5)

670,149

268,444

$

2,017,603

$

2,555,847

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(notes 6 and 8)

$

144,000

$

145,235

Promissory notes payable (note 7)

99,039

50,000

243,039

195,235

Long-term liabilities

Promissory notes payable (note 7)

-

44,950

243,039

240,185

Equity

Share capital (note 9)

16,882,981

16,584,982

Obligation to issue shares (note 7)

85,000

85,000

Equity reserves

2,731,975

2,645,528

Accumulated other comprehensive income

1,077

1,456

Deficit

(17,926,469)

(17,001,304)

1,774,564

2,315,662

$

2,017,603

$

2,555,847

Nature of operations and going concern (note 1)

Subsequent events (note 13)

Approved on August 28, 2023 on behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Mark Lotz"

Director

"Kenneth Brophy"

Director

Mark Lotz

Kenneth Brophy

1

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

INTREPID METALS CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited)

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

THREE MONTH PERIODS

SIX MONTH PERIODS

ENDED JUNE 30,

ENDED JUNE 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

EXPENSES (note 13)

Exploration and evaluation (note 5)

97,992

338,535

187,674

380,144

General and administration (note 10)

199,430

405,837

522,645

549,847

Marketing and investor relations

43,967

2,813

158,569

22,261

Share-based payments (note 9)

17,820

36,358

86,447

56,259

(359,209)

(783,543)

(955,335)

(1,008,511)

OTHER ITEMS

Interest expense (note 7)

(1,780)

-

(4,089)

-

Interest income

16,587

8,986

38,197

10,009

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

(562)

2,858

(4,078)

(1,692)

14,245

11,844

30,030

8,317

LOSS FOR THE PERIOD

(344,964)

(771,699)

(925,305)

(1,000,194)

Cumulative translation adjustment

240

(61)

140

82

COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE

PERIOD

$

(344,964)

$

(771,760)

$

(925,165)

$

(1,000,112)

Basic and diluted loss per

common share

$

(0.01)

$

(0.02)

$

(0.02)

$

(0.02)

Weighted average number of

common shares outstanding

48,932,902

42,889,472

48,434,118

36,992,808

2

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

INTREPID METALS CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

SIX MONTH PERIOD

SIX MONTH PERIOD

ENDED JUNE 30,

ENDED JUNE 30,

2023

2022

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Loss

$

(925,305)

$

(1,000,194)

Items not affecting cash:

Share-based payments

86,447

56,259

Depreciation

-

1,265

Interest accretion

4,089

-

Net change in non-cash working capital items:

Amounts receivable

4,713

(23,832)

Prepaid expenses

(19,871)

7,579

Deposits

-

116

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(1,235)

12,832

Cash used in operating activities

(851,162)

(945,975)

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Acquisition of exploration and evaluation assets

(103,706)

-

Cash used in investing activities

(103,706)

-

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Private placement

-

3,070,500

Share issuance costs

-

(63,000)

Cash provided by financing activities

-

3,007,500

Net change in cash

(954,868)

2,061,525

Effect of foreign exchange on cash

(107)

(174)

Cash, beginning

2,151,249

884,179

Cash, ending

$

1,196,274

$

2,945,530

Cash received for

Interest

$

38,197

$

10,009

Supplementary cash flow information

Shares issued for exploration and evaluation assets

$

297,999

-

3

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

