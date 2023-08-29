INTREPID METALS CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
JUNE 30, 2023
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that an auditor has not reviewed the financial statements.
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Intrepid Metals Corp. (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
INTREPID METALS CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited)
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
AS AT
AS AT
JUNE 30,
DECEMBER 31,
2023
2022
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
$
1,196,274
$
2,151,249
Amounts receivable
9,876
14,589
Prepaid expenses (notes 3 and 9)
135,564
115,693
Investment (note 4)
1
1
1,341,715
2,281,532
Deposits
5,739
5,871
Exploration and evaluation assets (note 5)
670,149
268,444
$
2,017,603
$
2,555,847
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(notes 6 and 8)
$
144,000
$
145,235
Promissory notes payable (note 7)
99,039
50,000
243,039
195,235
Long-term liabilities
Promissory notes payable (note 7)
-
44,950
243,039
240,185
Equity
Share capital (note 9)
16,882,981
16,584,982
Obligation to issue shares (note 7)
85,000
85,000
Equity reserves
2,731,975
2,645,528
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1,077
1,456
Deficit
(17,926,469)
(17,001,304)
1,774,564
2,315,662
$
2,017,603
$
2,555,847
Nature of operations and going concern (note 1)
Subsequent events (note 13)
Approved on August 28, 2023 on behalf of the Board of Directors:
"Mark Lotz"
Director
"Kenneth Brophy"
Director
Mark Lotz
Kenneth Brophy
1
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
INTREPID METALS CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited)
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
THREE MONTH PERIODS
SIX MONTH PERIODS
ENDED JUNE 30,
ENDED JUNE 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
EXPENSES (note 13)
Exploration and evaluation (note 5)
97,992
338,535
187,674
380,144
General and administration (note 10)
199,430
405,837
522,645
549,847
Marketing and investor relations
43,967
2,813
158,569
22,261
Share-based payments (note 9)
17,820
36,358
86,447
56,259
(359,209)
(783,543)
(955,335)
(1,008,511)
OTHER ITEMS
Interest expense (note 7)
(1,780)
-
(4,089)
-
Interest income
16,587
8,986
38,197
10,009
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
(562)
2,858
(4,078)
(1,692)
14,245
11,844
30,030
8,317
LOSS FOR THE PERIOD
(344,964)
(771,699)
(925,305)
(1,000,194)
Cumulative translation adjustment
240
(61)
140
82
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE
PERIOD
$
(344,964)
$
(771,760)
$
(925,165)
$
(1,000,112)
Basic and diluted loss per
common share
$
(0.01)
$
(0.02)
$
(0.02)
$
(0.02)
Weighted average number of
common shares outstanding
48,932,902
42,889,472
48,434,118
36,992,808
2
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
INTREPID METALS CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
SIX MONTH PERIOD
SIX MONTH PERIOD
ENDED JUNE 30,
ENDED JUNE 30,
2023
2022
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Loss
$
(925,305)
$
(1,000,194)
Items not affecting cash:
Share-based payments
86,447
56,259
Depreciation
-
1,265
Interest accretion
4,089
-
Net change in non-cash working capital items:
Amounts receivable
4,713
(23,832)
Prepaid expenses
(19,871)
7,579
Deposits
-
116
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(1,235)
12,832
Cash used in operating activities
(851,162)
(945,975)
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Acquisition of exploration and evaluation assets
(103,706)
-
Cash used in investing activities
(103,706)
-
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Private placement
-
3,070,500
Share issuance costs
-
(63,000)
Cash provided by financing activities
-
3,007,500
Net change in cash
(954,868)
2,061,525
Effect of foreign exchange on cash
(107)
(174)
Cash, beginning
2,151,249
884,179
Cash, ending
$
1,196,274
$
2,945,530
Cash received for
Interest
$
38,197
$
10,009
Supplementary cash flow information
Shares issued for exploration and evaluation assets
$
297,999
-
3
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
