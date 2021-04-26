Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Intrepid Potash, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IPI

INTREPID POTASH, INC.

(IPI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intrepid Announces Date for First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release

04/26/2021 | 04:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DENVER, CO, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE: IPI) plans to release its first quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, May 3, 2021, after the market closes. Intrepid will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and other operating and financial matters and to answer investor questions.

Management invites you to listen to the conference call by using the dial-in number 1-800-319-4610 from the U.S. and Canada, or +1-631-891-4304 from other countries. The call will also be streamed live on Intrepid's website, intrepidpotash.com.

A recording of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call at intrepidpotash.com or by dialing 1-800-319-6413 from the U.S. and Canada, or +1-631-883-6842 from other countries. The replay of the call will require the input of the conference identification number 6792. The recording will be available through June 4, 2021.

About Intrepid

Intrepid is a diversified mineral company that delivers potassium, magnesium, sulfur, salt and water products essential for customer success in agriculture, animal feed and the oil and gas industry. Intrepid is the only U.S. producer of muriate of potash, which is applied as an essential nutrient for healthy crop development, utilized in several industrial applications and used as an ingredient in animal feed. In addition, Intrepid produces a specialty fertilizer, Trio®, which delivers three key nutrients, potassium, magnesium, and sulfate, in a single particle. Intrepid also provides water, magnesium chloride, brine and various oilfield services.

Intrepid serves diverse customers in markets where a logistical advantage exists and is a leader in the use of solar evaporation for potash production, resulting in lower cost and more environmentally friendly production. Intrepid’s mineral production comes from three solar solution potash facilities and one conventional underground Trio® mine.

Intrepid routinely posts important information, including information about upcoming investor presentations and press releases, on its website under the Investor Relations tab. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll at intrepidpotash.com, to receive automatic email alerts or RSS feeds for new postings.

 

Contact:

Matt Preston, Vice President of Finance

Phone: 303-996-3048

Email: matt.preston@intrepidpotash.com

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about INTREPID POTASH, INC.
04:30pIntrepid Announces Date for First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
GL
04/07INTREPID POTASH  : UBS Adjusts Price Target on Intrepid Potash to $15 From $14, ..
MT
03/22INTREPID POTASH, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/15INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Intrepid Potash Makes Shares Sale for Tax Slowing 90..
MT
03/15Intrepid Announces $20 Increase to Trio® Price
GL
03/15INTREPID POTASH  : Magnesium 101
PU
03/04INTREPID POTASH  : Roth Capital Adjusts Price Target on Intrepid Potash to $38 F..
MT
03/03INTREPID POTASH  : BMO Capital Adjusts Intrepid Potash PT to $30 From $15, Maint..
MT
03/02INTREPID POTASH  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
03/02INTREPID POTASH  : UBS Adjusts Price Target on Intrepid Potash to $14 From $13, ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 201 M - -
Net income 2021 15,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8,23 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 34,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 394 M 394 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,00x
EV / Sales 2022 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 440
Free-Float 58,0%
Chart INTREPID POTASH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Intrepid Potash, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTREPID POTASH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 26,00 $
Last Close Price 30,13 $
Spread / Highest target 26,1%
Spread / Average Target -13,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert P. Jornayvaz Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Matthew D. Preston Chief Accounting Officer & Vice President-Finance
E. Brian Stone Chief Operating Officer
Terry Considine Independent Director
Barth E. Whitham Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTREPID POTASH, INC.24.76%394
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION17.75%95 512
AIR LIQUIDE5.28%80 446
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.22.06%53 706
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.13.91%34 906
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.11.33%33 742
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ