As Intrepid celebrates over two decades of operations, we reflect and reaffirm our commitment to sustainable mining practices, which has allowed us to supply environmentally friendly, high- quality fertilizer products and grow alongside our communities that value environmental stewardship as much as we do. As we look ahead, we remain dedicated to supplying the U.S. with sustainably produced muriate of potash ("potash" or "potassium chloride") and pursuing our Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") initiatives.

After publishing our Inaugural Sustainability Report in 2023, we are excited to release this year's report. This year's report includes data and information regarding our Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. Our commitment to sustainable operations, specifically our use of the sun's energy to produce potash, reduces our emissions, as reflected in our emissions profile.

Our primary focus over the past two years has been to successfully revitalize our potash assets which will have two key impacts. First, our unit economics and financial performance will improve with higher potash production. Second, producing more tons with an estimated minimal corresponding increase in our variable emissions will have the added benefit of improving our emissions intensity. In other words, our emissions per ton of fertilizer produced should begin to improve in the coming years.