We have high quality sylvinite ore at our Moab and HB potash solar solution mines (Wendover is a brine recovery mine)

The underlying reserves and resources support many decades of production; see Slide 6

Wendover is a brine recovery operation where the key brine sources get recharged by precipitation (1)

Our potash production in 2022 was 270k tons, which is approximately 25% lower than our initial production improvement goals

Strong cash flow during 2022 allowed for internal funding of growth projects focused on long-term production improvements

We're already seeing positive impacts from key projects at HB and Moab, with more significant contributions expected in 2024+

As a higher fixed cost business, it's important to have higher production (potash productive capacity is ~390k tons)

We estimate that returning our production to ~350k tons can improve our per ton unit economics by 20-30%

In addition to cost per ton improvements, another clear benefit is more potash/byproducts to sell and improved revenue/cash flow

At HB and Moab, we inject saturated brine into old mine workings (as well as horizontal caverns at Moab) to dissolve sylvinite ore

Ideally, the brine will be in contact with ore for ~12-months, with the brine enriched with KCl later being pumped to the surface

Improving our injection rates at HB and access to new ore (Cavern 4) in Moab should help maximize our brine availability

The longer the brine is able to sit underground and dissolve the ore, the higher the KCl grade of the brine we extract

At HB, injecting as much brine as we extract (and ideally more injection vs. extraction) helps maximize underground residence time

At Moab, injection has been steady, but more brine in contact with ore (Cavern 4) results in improved residence time and grade

The more time the brine has to dissolve the sylvinite ore the higher the KCl grade

Higher grade KCl brine can help offset poor evaporation scenarios like rain