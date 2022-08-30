Log in
Intrepid Potash : Summer 2022 Investor Presentation

08/30/2022
SUMMER 2022

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

August 30th, 2022

NYSE: IPI | intrepidpotash.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation includes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements about our future results of operations and financial position, our business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, among other things. You can identify these statements by forward-looking words, such as "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "forecast," "foresee," "likely," "may," "should," "goal," "target," "might," "will," "could," "predict," "continue," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based on our current knowledge, expectations, and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions which include, but are not limited to, those listed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections and are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this presentation speak only as of the date hereof. We do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation except as required by applicable law.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. We caution you that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control, incident to our operations. These risks include, but are not limited to, changes in the price, demand, or supply of our products and services; challenges and legal proceedings related to our water rights; our ability to successfully identify and implement any opportunities to grow our business whether through expanded sales of water, Trio®, byproducts, and other non-potassium related products or other revenue diversification activities; the costs of, and our ability to successfully execute, any strategic projects; declines or changes in agricultural production or fertilizer application rates; declines in the use of potassium-related products or water by oil and gas companies in their drilling operations; our ability to prevail in outstanding legal proceedings against us; our ability to comply with the terms of our revolving credit facility, including the underlying covenants, to avoid a default under that agreement; further write-downs of the carrying value of assets, including inventories; circumstances that disrupt or limit production, including operational difficulties or variances, geological or geotechnical variances, equipment failures, environmental hazards, and other unexpected events or problems; changes in reserve estimates; currency fluctuations; adverse changes in economic conditions or credit markets; the impact of governmental regulations, including environmental and mining regulations, the enforcement of those regulations, and governmental policy changes; adverse weather events, including events affecting precipitation and evaporation rates at our solar solution mines; increased labor costs or difficulties in hiring and retaining qualified employees and contractors, including workers with mining, mineral processing, or construction expertise; changes in the prices of raw materials, including chemicals, natural gas, and power; our ability to obtain and maintain any necessary governmental permits or leases relating to current or future operations; interruptions in rail or truck transportation services, or fluctuations in the costs of these services; our inability to fund necessary capital investments; and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, liquidity, financial condition and results of operations. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements.

Certain data and other market information used in this presentation are based on independent industry publications, government publications and other published independent sources. Although we believe these third- party sources are reliable as of their respective dates, we have not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of this information. The industry in which we operate is subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors, which could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed in these third-party publications. See Appendix for non-GAAP reconciliations.

Unless otherwise noted, any references to "IPI," "we," "us," or "our" includes Intrepid Potash, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries.

Investor Contact: Evan Mapes, CFA; evan.mapes@intrepidpotash.com | 303.996.3042

Summer 2022 Investor Presentation

2

WHY INVEST IN IPI?

Our Key Products Are Vital for Food

Zero Long-Term Debt, Strong Liquidity(2)

Production

Position, & Over $200mm in DTAs(3)

IPI has the only active U.S. potash mine and we supplied ~3.5% of U.S. potassium consumption in 2021

Management Closely Aligned with

Shareholders

Positions IPI for opportunistic capital allocation (accretive growth projects, share repurchases, etc.)

Significant Reserve Lives = Lower Terminal

Value Risk

IPI's management team and Board of Directors (BoD) own approximately ~20% of IPI's common shares outstanding(1)

The remaining reserve lives for our actively mined areas range from approximately 24 years to more than 100 years

IPI Offers High Operating Leverage in

Commitment to ESG & Environmentally-

Supportive Fertilizer Macro

Friendly Operations

H1/22 financial performance best in a decade; global potash supply gap is expected to persist, while solid farmer economics should support continued fertilizer demand

Our potash comes from solar solution mining; compared to traditional methods, this significantly lowers the amount of energy consumed (e.g. nat gas), also lowering input costs

Summer 2022 Investor Presentation

Slide Notes: (1) Estimated as of 7/31/2022, and on a combined basis; (2) Liquidity is $85mm of cash/cash equivalents as of 7/31/2022, plus $149mm of

3

available capacity on the credit agreement as of 8/4/2022; (3)

$211.1mm in deferred tax assets (DTAs) as of 12/31/2021 - see 2021 10-K for details.

KEY ASSETS, SEGMENT OVERVIEW, & COMMITMENT TO ESG

Summer 2022 Investor Presentation

4

IPI'S CURRENTLY ACTIVE MINES

Wendover Solar Brine

Carlsbad HB Solar

Recovery Mine

Solution Mine

  • Production Method: Potash is produced from brine collected in ditches from shallow aquifers in the West Desert and from a deeper aquifer by means of deep-brine wells.
  • Est. Potential Annual Productive Capacity(1): ~100k tons of

potash; evaporation rates have varied resulting in actual

UT

annual production typically between ~65k-100k tons.

Est. Mineral Resources(2) & Reserves(3): 80.5mm tons of

CO

sylvinite resources and 1.8mm tons of potash product

reserves.

  • Production Method: Potash ore is mined from idled original mine workings by injecting brine underground, which is then pumped to the surface.
  • Est. Potential Annual Productive Capacity(1): ~180k tons of potash; evaporation rates have varied resulting in actual annual production between ~160k-200k tons.
  • Est. Mineral Resources(2) & Reserves(3): 570.0mm tons of sylvinite resources and 4.3mm tons of potash product reserves.

Moab Solar Solution Mine

Carlsbad Conventional

East Mine:

Production Method: Potash ore is currently mined by

Production Method: Langbeinite ore is mined from

injecting brine underground into the original mine

mechanical method of extraction; multiple shafts or

workings in "Bed 5" and in the horizontal caverns in "Bed

entry points, a network of tunnels provide access to

9;" the brine is then pumped to the surface to the

minerals, and conveyance systems are used to

evaporation ponds.

NM

transport materials to the surface.

Est. Potential Annual Productive Capacity(1): ~110k tons

of potash; evaporation rates have varied resulting in

Est. Potential Annual Productive Capacity(1): ~400k

tons of Trio®; this mine was converted to a Trio®-only

actual annual production typically between ~75k-120k

operation in April 2016.

tons.

Est. Mineral Resources(2) & Reserves(3): 110.0mm

Est. Mineral Resources(2) & Reserves(3): 296.0mm tons of

sylvinite resources and 2.5mm tons of potash product

tons of langbeinite resources and 6.1mm tons of

langbeinite product reserves.

reserves.

Summer 2022 Investor Presentation

Slide Notes: (1) Est. Annual Productive Capacity does not assume actual annual production; (2) Mineral resources includes measured and indicated as of

5

12/31/2021 and taken from 2021 10-K; (3) Reserves include proven and probable estimates as of 12/31/2021 and taken from 2021 10-K.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Intrepid Potash Inc. published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 20:59:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
