IntriCon to Announce 2020 Third-Quarter Results on Monday, November 9, 2020

ARDEN HILLS, Minn., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN), a designer, developer and manufacturer of miniature interventional, implantable and body-worn medical devices, today announced that it will release its 2020 third-quarter results on Monday, November 9, 2020, at market close.



Following the release, IntriCon’s management team will host a conference call on the same day, beginning at 4:00 p.m. CT/5:00 p.m. ET. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 866-795-7248 for domestic callers or 470-495-9160 for international callers, using conference ID: 6348919. A live and archived webcast will be available on the “Investors” sections of the company’s website at: www.IntriCon.com.

About IntriCon Corporation

Headquartered in Arden Hills, Minn., IntriCon Corporation designs, develops and manufactures miniature interventional, implantable and body-worn medical devices. These advanced products help medical, healthcare and professional communications companies meet the rising demand for smaller, more intelligent and better-connected devices. IntriCon has facilities in the United States, Asia, the United Kingdom and Europe. The company’s common stock trades under the symbol “IIN” on the NASDAQ Global Market. For more information about IntriCon, visit www.intricon.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Leigh Salvo

(415) 937-5404

InvestorRelations@intricon.com