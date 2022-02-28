Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates IntriCon Corporation

02/28/2022 | 04:31pm EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of IntriCon Corporation ("IntriCon" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IIN), in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by an affiliate of Altaris Capital Partners, LLC ("Altaris").  Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $24.25 in cash for each share of IntriCon common stock that they hold.  The transaction is valued at approximately $241 million.

If you own IntriCon shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/iin 

Or please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY  10007
(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) IntriCon's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the $24.25 per-share merger consideration adequately compensates IntriCon's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.  Notably, the merger consideration is below the $26.50 median price target set by analysts following the Company and at least one analyst set a price target for the Company of $28.00 per share, $3.75 above the per-share merger consideration.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

