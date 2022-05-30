Intron Technology : Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2021

2

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2021

ABOUT THIS REPORT

Intron Technology Holdings Limited (hereinafter referred to as "Company") and its subsidiaries ("Intron Technology", "Group", "we" or "us") are pleased to publish our Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report ("ESG Report" or "Report"), to summarize the Group's works, practices and initiatives in relation to environmental and social aspects, so that stakeholders can better understand the Group's progress in sustainable development issues.

1.1 Reporting Standard

This Report is prepared in accordance with the Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting Guide ("Guide") as set out in Appendix 27 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Stock Exchange"), the covered scope and content of which are in compliance with the "Comply or Explain" disclosure obligations and prepared based on four reporting principles, namely: materiality, quantitative, balance and consistency. Readers can review the final chapter of the ESG Report - "Appendix 2: Index to the ESG Reporting Guide of Stock Exchange" for quick referencing.

Materiality: The Group has conducted a materiality assessment in 2020, with additional assessment done for 2021. The assessment was determined based on the level of importance affecting our business and the expectations of our stakeholders. The management, ESG Working Group and the board ("Board") of directors ("Directors") have confirmed the applicability of the materiality assessment this Year. Quantitative: The Report contains standards, methods, assumptions and/or calculation tools used, and source of conversion factors used for the emission/energy consumption (where applicable), all of which are explained in the definition of the Report. Balance: The Report provides an unbiased picture of the Company's performance. The Report avoids selections, omissions, or presentation formats that may inappropriately influence a decision or judgment by the report reader. Consistency: The Report uses consistent statistical method with the previous year for disclosing the data. Changes (if any) are clearly explained in the Report.

1.2 Reporting Scope

Unless otherwise specified, this Report focuses on the performance of the core business directly controlled by the Group during the period from 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2021 ("Reporting Period" or "Year"). The environmental key performance indicators ("KPIs") cover the offices in Shanghai, Guangzhou, Beijing, and Hong Kong. The chosen 4 out of 15 offices (i.e. Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou and Hong Kong) are the major operating bases of the Group's businesses. The scope of social KPIs covers the entire Group.