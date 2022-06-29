Intron Technology : G-Pulse, a subsidiary of Intron Technology, commenced IDH cooperation with Horizon Robotics UNVEILS FIRST CHIP CONTROLLER SOLUTION BASED ON JOURNEY®5 PLATFORM

(Hong Kong, 29 June 2022) - G-Pulse, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Intron Technology Holdings Limited ("Intron Technology" or the "Group"; HKEX: 1760), a rapidly growing automotive electronics solutions provider in China, recently announced that it had signed an IDH (Independent Design House) cooperation agreement with Beijing Horizon Robotics Technology R&D Co., Ltd. ("Horizon Robotics"), an intelligent driving chip leader in China. As the official authorized IDH hardware partner of the Journey®5 chip, G-Pulse will conduct in-depth cooperation and develop related solutions based on the Horizon Journey®5, the third-generation automotive-grade AI chip. At the same time, G-Pulse also announced the official launch of the first market-oriented autonomous driving domain controller product solution (MADC2) based on the Journey®5 chip and supporting technical services.

MADC2 is a high-performance domain controller solution with Journey®5 chip as the core computing unit. Coupled with the G-Pulse mature embedded platform software technology, MADC2 possesses dozens of superior features to meet the needs of advanced autonomous driving, including manoeuvring, parking and cockpit, making it the ideal platform solution for smart driving and the smart cockpit. Compared with commonly used domain controllers, MADC2 has application upgrades at multiple levels, such as high-speed navigation and automatic driving, memory parking support, compatible in-cockpit safety sensors, voice and video interaction support, etc. In the future, it will also develop advanced customized versions based on different market needs.

G-Pulse utilizes mature embedded platform software technology to release the first market-oriented autonomous driving domain controller product solution (MADC2) based on the J5 platform

Following electrification, intellectualization and networking, the automotive industry now faces new expectations and definitions. G-Pulse accelerates the decoupling and rebuilding of software and hardware; introducing innovations based on original products, and working with excellent partners to facilitate innovative and efficient development. The IDH hardware partnership between G-Pulse and Horizon Robotics is the result of a solid foundation of collaboration, and ecological development and practices, as well as robust cooperation that aligns with the commercialization of the automotive industry. G-Pulse will give full play to its expertise in design and development, and experience in software platforms and engineering. It will work with chipmakers to facilitate the rapid launch of complete products and mass production of vehicles, and promote the prosperity of the industry.

The core processor in the MADC2 solution is Horizon's third-generation automotive-grade AI chip - Journey® 5

Mr. Eddie Chan, Co-CEO and Executive Director of Intron Technology, said, "The first strategic cooperative linkup between Intron Technology and Horizon Robotics was in 2020. As the government strongly supported the development of domestic smart vehicles, Intron Technology and Horizon Robotics formed a strong alliance and shared resources. We continue to hold common beliefs and have a tacit understanding of technology co-creation. The Journey®5-based domain controller manufactured by G-Pulse highlights the continuous strengthening of technological capabilities of the two parties. Moreover, through our excellence in introducing innovation to customer-oriented application development, we trust that domestic smart vehicles and the automated driving industry will appreciate our technology and sincerity."

Professor Yu Kai, Founder and Chief Scientist of Horizon Robotics, said, " From the perspective of the development trend of the automobile industry, an open network structure organization can cultivate a high-quality innovation ecology. Following the first pleasant cooperation with Intron Technology in 2020, we have witnessed their further build-up of technological capabilities and amassing of industry experience in relation to automotive electronics development. Through this latest cooperation agreement, both parties can comply with the trend of industry diversification and customization, accelerate resource integration, make up for the vacancies in the industry chain in subdivisions, and find optimal solutions for industry innovation."

About Intron Technology Holdings Limited ( 英恒科技控股有限公司 )

Intron Technology Holdings Limited is a fast-growing automotive electronics solutions provider in China focuses on providing solutions targeting critical automotive electronic components applied in New Energy, Automated Driving, Connectivity, Body Control, Safety and Powertrain systems. The Group utilises its research and development and engineering capabilities to provide solutions incorporating advanced semiconductor devices to help OEMs achieve industry leading performance.

About Beijing Horizon Robotics Technology R&D Co., Ltd. ( 北京地平線機器人技術研發有限公司 )

Horizon Robotics is the leader in smart driving chips in China. Thanks to the forward-looking concept of combining software and hardware, it independently develops edge AI chips and solutions with extreme efficiency and ease of development, which can provide comprehensive and open empowerment for intelligent driving and broader general AI applications. Serve. At present, Horizon Robotics is the only company in China that has achieved mass production of automotive-grade AI chips.

