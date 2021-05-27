Intron Technology : Joints Forces with Xilinx at the 8th China International Automotive Technology ExpoLaunches Open-Source Platform Solution --- CAELUS Automated Driving Controller Unit

(25 May 2021, Hong Kong) - Intron Technology Holdings Limited ('Intron Technology' or the 'Group'; Stock code: 1760.HK), a fast-growing automotive electronics solutions provider in China, and Xilinx, Inc., the inventor of Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA), Systems on Chip (SoC) and the Adaptive Compute Acceleration Platform (ACAP), and a world-leading automotive solution provider, were jointly present at the recent 8th International Automotive Technology Expo and officially announced to launch the open-source platform solution --- CAELUS automated driving controller unit.

During the Expo, Intron Technology announced that it will launch an open-source CAELUS automated driving controller unit solution, developed based on Xilinx's MPSoC. The open-source solution release to the market will include the design and development of software and hardware, consisting source files and source codes accessible to all customers.

Mr. Eddie Chan, Co-CEO and Executive Director of Intron Technology, said, 'As partner of Xilinx, we will open our CAELUS automated driving controller platform solution, which was developed based on Xilinx's UltraScale MPSoC, to all customers. We hope our open platform will empower more developers and will shorten the overall development durations for all. Intron Technology will provide customers with comprehensive technical support and services that will turn R&D efforts into mass production, enabling customers to launch their products faster and with improved higher standard in safety and reliability.'

To address the complex requirements of different automated driving scenarios, Intron Technology has adopted Xilinx's UltraScale MPSoC, a product featuring enhanced safety, high performance and maximum flexibility, to provide customers with a solution that is reliable and ready for mass production. The solution utilizes the FPGA resources in the MPSoC to run the Convolutional Neural Network (CNN), in processing and managing information on AI and with the sensors. It also uses the built-in Advanced RISC Machine (ARM) core of the MPSoC for sensor fusion data management as well as complex logic computing and programming. In addition, the solution with FPGA resources can be used to implement various flexible Ethernet Switch solutions for different Ethernet-based systems.

CAELUS Automated Driving Controller Unit

About Intron Technology Holdings Limited (英恒科技控股有限公司)

Intron Technology Holdings Limited is a fast-growing automotive electronics solutions provider in China focuses on providing solutions targeting critical automotive electronic components applied in New Energy, Body Control, Safety and Powertrain systems. The Group utilises its research and development and engineering capabilities to provide solutions incorporating advanced semiconductor devices to help OEMs achieve industry leading performance.

