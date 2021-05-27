Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Intron Technology Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1760   KYG4914A1076

INTRON TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1760)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intron Technology : Joints Forces with Xilinx at the 8th China International Automotive Technology ExpoLaunches Open-Source Platform Solution --- CAELUS Automated Driving Controller Unit

05/27/2021 | 01:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Intron Technology Joints Forces with Xilinx at the 8th China International Automotive Technology Expo
Launches Open-Source Platform Solution --- CAELUS Automated Driving Controller Unit 2021.05.25

(25 May 2021, Hong Kong) - Intron Technology Holdings Limited ('Intron Technology' or the 'Group'; Stock code: 1760.HK), a fast-growing automotive electronics solutions provider in China, and Xilinx, Inc., the inventor of Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA), Systems on Chip (SoC) and the Adaptive Compute Acceleration Platform (ACAP), and a world-leading automotive solution provider, were jointly present at the recent 8th International Automotive Technology Expo and officially announced to launch the open-source platform solution --- CAELUS automated driving controller unit.

During the Expo, Intron Technology announced that it will launch an open-source CAELUS automated driving controller unit solution, developed based on Xilinx's MPSoC. The open-source solution release to the market will include the design and development of software and hardware, consisting source files and source codes accessible to all customers.

Mr. Eddie Chan, Co-CEO and Executive Director of Intron Technology, said, 'As partner of Xilinx, we will open our CAELUS automated driving controller platform solution, which was developed based on Xilinx's UltraScale MPSoC, to all customers. We hope our open platform will empower more developers and will shorten the overall development durations for all. Intron Technology will provide customers with comprehensive technical support and services that will turn R&D efforts into mass production, enabling customers to launch their products faster and with improved higher standard in safety and reliability.'

To address the complex requirements of different automated driving scenarios, Intron Technology has adopted Xilinx's UltraScale MPSoC, a product featuring enhanced safety, high performance and maximum flexibility, to provide customers with a solution that is reliable and ready for mass production. The solution utilizes the FPGA resources in the MPSoC to run the Convolutional Neural Network (CNN), in processing and managing information on AI and with the sensors. It also uses the built-in Advanced RISC Machine (ARM) core of the MPSoC for sensor fusion data management as well as complex logic computing and programming. In addition, the solution with FPGA resources can be used to implement various flexible Ethernet Switch solutions for different Ethernet-based systems.

CAELUS Automated Driving Controller Unit

- End -


About Intron Technology Holdings Limited (英恒科技控股有限公司)
Intron Technology Holdings Limited is a fast-growing automotive electronics solutions provider in China focuses on providing solutions targeting critical automotive electronic components applied in New Energy, Body Control, Safety and Powertrain systems. The Group utilises its research and development and engineering capabilities to provide solutions incorporating advanced semiconductor devices to help OEMs achieve industry leading performance.

Media Enquiries:
Strategic Financial Relations Limited

Veron Ng

Tel: +852 2864 4831

Antonio Yu

Tel: +852 2114 4319

Christina Cheuk

Tel: +852 2114 4979

Email: sprg_intron@sprg.com.hk

Website: www.sprg.com.hk

Back

Disclaimer

Intron Technology Holdings Ltd. published this content on 25 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 05:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INTRON TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED
01:17aINTRON TECHNOLOGY  : Joints Forces with Xilinx at the 8th China International Au..
PU
04/22INTRON TECHNOLOGY  : (1) declaration of final dividend (2) general mandates to i..
PU
04/20INTRON TECHNOLOGY  : and Horizon Robotics unveil first jointly developed intelli..
PU
03/29INTRON TECHNOLOGY  : Announces 2020 Annual Results - Conventional Automotive Ele..
PU
02/03INTRON TECHNOLOGY  : Closes $40 Million Private Placement; Shares Slide 3%
MT
01/27INTRON TECHNOLOGY  : to Issue Up to $39 Million Shares to At least Six Investors..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 483 M 389 M 389 M
Net income 2021 192 M 30,0 M 30,0 M
Net Debt 2021 29,0 M 4,54 M 4,54 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,4x
Yield 2021 1,33%
Capitalization 4 167 M 652 M 652 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,69x
EV / Sales 2022 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 921
Free-Float 32,1%
Chart INTRON TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Intron Technology Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTRON TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,08 CNY
Last Close Price 3,84 CNY
Spread / Highest target -20,0%
Spread / Average Target -20,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wing Ming Luk Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Cheung Ngai Chan Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ming Chee Ng CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Chen Qin Manager-Research & Development
Yong Wei Jiang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTRON TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED59.93%652
DENSO CORPORATION20.13%52 282
APTIV PLC8.88%38 368
CONTINENTAL AG-2.02%29 076
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.30.36%28 700
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD7.83%22 734