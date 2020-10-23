Intrum : Interim Report January-September 2020 0 10/23/2020 | 04:35am EDT Send by mail :

Interim report Third quarter 2020 Third quarter, July-September 2020 Revenues increased to SEK 4,521 M (3,786) and adjusted revenues increased to SEK 4,520 M (3,777).

Operating earnings amounted to SEK 1,688 M (1,375). The adjusted operating earnings increased to SEK 1,687 M (1,476). The operating margin for the quarter was 37 percent (36) and the adjusted oper- ating margin was 37 percent (39).

Cash flow from operating activities increased to SEK 2,060 M (1,306) and available liquidity at the end of the quarter amounted to SEK 16 billion. The net debt ratio decreased to 4.2x (4.4x), due to strong cash flow.

For the Credit Management segment, the operating margin increased to 29 percent (26) and the adjusted margin increased to 29 percent (28). For Strategic Markets, the operating margin increased to 30 percent (16) and the adjusted operating margin increased to 30 percent (17).

The return on portfolio investments (ROI) was 12 percent (15) for the quarter. Portfolio investments for the quarter amounted to SEK 837 M (831).

Net earnings for the quarter amounted to SEK 864 M (579), and earnings per share were SEK 6.97 (4.26). As of 1 Janu- ary 2020, Intrum report on three segments, these being Credit Management Services (CMS), Portfolio Investments (PI) and Strategic Markets (Greece, Italy and Spain). At the same time, the previous segmentation into four geographical regions is being discontinued. Rolling Third quarter 9 months 12 months Full year July-Sep July-Sep Change Jan-Sep Jan-Sep Change Oct 2019- SEKm, unless otherwise indicated 2020 2019 % 2020 2019 % Sep 2020 2019 Net revenues 4,521 3,786 19 11,739 11,322 4 16,402 15,985 Adjusted revenues 4,520 3,777 20 12,372 11,118 11 17,034 15,780 Operating earnings (EBIT) 1,688 1,375 23 3,495 4,197 -17 1,358 2,060 EBIT adjusted 1,687 1,476 14 4,127 4,387 -6 5,948 6,208 Earnings per share, SEK 6.97 4.26 64 11.80 16.06 -26 -6.73 -2.76 Cash flow from operating activities 2,060 1,306 58 7,228 4,555 57 9,065 6,392 Adjusted segment earnings Credit Management 482 489 -2 1,285 1,362 -6 1,716 1,793 Services Adjusted segment earnings Strategic Markets 515 161 220 962 601 60 1,479 1,118 Adjusted segment earnings Portfolio Investments 1,093 1,236 -12 3,133 3,739 -16 4,341 4,947 Portfolio investments 837 831 1 3,754 3,544 6 7,534 7,324 Carrying value portfolio investments 34,940 33,196 5 34,940 33,196 5 34,940 35,429 Return on portfolio investments, ROI, % 12 15 9 15 10 15 Adjusted return on portfolio investments, ROI, % 12 15 12 15 12 15 Cash EBITDA 3,142 2,609 20 8,484 7,593 12 11,546 11,444 Net Debt/RTM Cash EBITDA 4.2 4.3 1 Intrum Interim report, third quarter 2020 Comment by Group Segment Financial Other Q3 in brief the President and CEO overview overview reports information Definitions About Intrum Comment by the President and CEO A strong quarter but uncertainties remain It is with great pride and humbleness that I in my new role as President and CEO of Intrum, write my fist CEO comment. I would like to start by thanking my predecessor Mikael Ericson for his great contribution to Intrum the last 4 years, where the latest quarter is one of the strongest during recent years. Because, with the third quarter behind us, we see a considerably more positive development of our business activities than we predicted in the spring. We were operational in all 25 of our countries throughout the quarter, and we have successfully worked actively to serve our clients while maintaining control of costs. Activity is typically lower during the third quarter because it includes the summer holiday period, but in the wake of the pandemic we note that seasonal patterns have diverged so far in 2020. We regained business volumes to some extent during the third quarter, volumes that had previously been expected in the first and second quarters of the year, but which were delayed due to the pandemic. We are extremely pleased with our strong performance in the third quarter, although we are careful not to extrapolate too much from this recovery into the final quarter of the year, as business volumes from new sales remain limited. We expect this to be reflected also in our figures for the fourth quarter. With that said, we retain our optimistic view of business opportunities for 2021 and beyond, which is supported by, among other things, megatrends in consumer behaviour, digitalisation, continued regulation in the financial sector as well as volumes in the aftermath of the pandemic. The work of harmonising and streamlining our operations across all markets was intensified during the third quarter. We are working purposefully to create "One Intrum", where we are co-ordinating and simplifying as much as we can in terms of systems, processes, and operational methods, in order to sharpen our client offering and meet our clients and customers consistently, responsively, and efficiently. At the same time, the centralisation of processes and support functions makes us more competitive and allows us to take advantage of the economies of scale of being the largest player in Europe. Strong organic growth embedded in a strong financial position Group revenues amounted to SEK 4,521 M (3,786). Organic revenues increased 10 per cent on the previous year, while the business we acquired in Greece contributed 14 percentage points to growth. Operating income for the quarter amounted to SEK 1,688 M (1,375). Cash flow from operating activities increased by 58 per cent to SEK 2,060 M (1,306). Our cash EBITDA amounted to SEK 3,142 M (2,609), corresponding to an increase of 20 per cent compared to the previous year. Due to declining net debt and rising cash EBITDA, net debt ratio decreased to 4.2x compared to 4.4x at the end of the second quarter. Intrum's financial position is strong. At the end of the quarter, we had available liquidity of SEK 16,0 billion. During the quarter, we refinanced parts of our loan structure and extended its maturity profile. This means that we have very limited loan volumes that fall due over the coming three years. This, together with our liquidity position and strong cash flow, provides favourable conditions for attractive investment opportunities in overdue receivables that we anticipate coming to market in 2021 and beyond. Robust profitability despite reduced revenues in Credit Management Services The Credit Management Services segment performed stably, although the trend from the second quarter - with a lower inflow of new business volumes - continued to have a negative impact on revenues. Organic revenues decreased 4 percent, while operating result of SEK 482 M (489) was 1 per cent down on the same period last year. The adjusted operating margin of 29 per cent (28) was supported by good "The work of harmonising and streamlining our operations across all markets was intensified during the third quarter." 2 Intrum Interim report, third quarter 2020 Comment by Group Segment Financial Other Q3 in brief the President and CEO overview overview reports information Definitions About Intrum internal cost control and the previous year's cost savings programme but was also held back by lower sales in the quarter. Strong recovery in business volumes for Strategic Markets Strategic Markets registered a strong quarter with operating income at SEK 515 M (161). In contrast to last year, our operations in Greece are included in this segment's results as these activities were consolidated in the fourth quarter of 2019, but even excluding Greece, earnings improved markedly compared to the previous year. The quarter was characterised by generally good business activity and a recovery of delayed volumes from previous quarters. The adjusted operating margin improved to 30 per cent (17) due to unseasonal high business volumes and from savings generated by our cost savings programme launched in 2019. Stable collections in Portfolio Investments The Portfolio Investments segment reported a solid operating income performance of SEK 1,093 M (1,236). Results were positively affected by solid collection levels, which overall amounted to 117 per cent of the Covid-19-adjusted forecast and 102 per cent of our pre- Covid-19 forecast. For the first nine months of the year we have collected 99 per cent of the pre-pandemic forecast. The decrease in earnings compared to the previous year is entirely attributable to our participations in joint ventures decreasing to SEK 60 M (310). The performance of our participations in joint ventures is primarily our Italian SPV portfo- lio, which performed strongly in 2019 and has a natural decaying contribution over its life- time, while its contribution to income in 2020 is also being affected by the pandemic. Portfolio Investments amounted to SEK 837 M (831) in the quarter. The expected return level on investments made in the quarter continues to be significantly above the level we invested at in 2019 and before the outbreak of the pandemic. This is of course encouraging, but at the same time we are mindful of that in light of our ambition to increase our level of investment in 2021 and beyond, current return levels are unlikely to be maintained. A key role in the financial ecosystem Intrum recently published its European Payment Report 2020, in which approximately 10,000 companies in 29 countries in Europe were interviewed about how payments affect their operations. It is clear that the pandemic has had a negative impact, and many are now taking steps, such as cost savings and more prudent lending, to counteract an economic slowdown. Payment periods are generally increasing, especially in southern Europe, where more than half of those surveyed indicated that they accept longer payment periods than desired in order not to lose customers. The decline in GDP during the year has hit European companies' revenues and has had a strongly negative impact on both liquidity and cash flow. At Intrum, we work every day to help companies get paid for the goods and services they provide. Intrum's role, to work for a sound economy, is based on the fact that in close dialogue with our clients we find solutions to assist their customers in identifying payment solutions that are individualised and result-oriented for all parties. To constantly have our goal of "leading the way to a sound economy" and value creation for our various stakeholders in focus, is the core of our sustainability agenda. This is especially true in these challenging times when a healthy economy is a must for Europe to rapidly return to normalcy. Simplicity in a strengthened client offering Although Intrum is of course affected by the pandemic, I look back on the first three quarters of the year with pride and confidence. It is great to see how the organisation has handled the challenges that have arisen, and I would like to thank each and every one of our dedicated employees. I look forward to taking on the role as CEO of Intrum, a company which I have gotten to know very well during my six years in various leading positions. Together with our management and employees, my priority will be to develop a new more efficient operational model which will enable us to further improve our competitiveness and allow for an enhanced offering to our clients and customers. In that way, we create further opportunities for long-term organic growth and profitability. I look forward to updating you more about our way forward and our updated financial targets at the digital capital markets day that we will hold on 18 November. Stockholm, October 2020 Anders Engdahl President & CEO "To constantly have our goal of "leading the way to a sound economy" and value creation for our various stakeholders in focus, is the core of our sustainability agenda." 3 Intrum Interim report, third quarter 2020 Comment by Group Segment Financial Other Q3 in brief the President and CEO overview overview reports information Definitions About Intrum Group overview Development during the third quarter Revenues and operating earnings Revenues for the third quarter increased to SEK 4,521 M (3,786), corresponding to a 19 percent increase, with organic growth accounting for 10 percent, acquisitions for 14 percent and currency effects for -5 percent. The share of revenue denominated in EUR amounted to 67 percent (61). Operating earnings (EBIT) for the third quarter amounted to SEK 1,688 M (1,375), with items affecting comparability of SEK 1 M (-101). The adjusted operating earnings, excluding items affecting comparability, increased to SEK 1,687 M (1,476). Items affecting comparability Operating earnings for the quarter included items affecting comparability of SEK 1 M (-101). Net financial items Net financial items for the quarter amounted to SEK -573 M (-633). Net interest amounted to SEK -452 M (-381), exchange rate differences to SEK 19 M (-17) and other financial items to SEK -140 M (-235). Other financial items for the quarter include SEK -87 M (-190) in expenses for early redemption of bonds Earnings for the period and taxes The tax expense for the quarter amounted to 22.5 percent of earnings before tax. Accordingly, net earnings for the quarter amounted to SEK 864 M (579), corresponding to earnings per share of SEK 6.97 (4.26) before and after dilution. The company's assessment is that the tax expense will, over the next few years, be around 20-25 percent of earnings before tax for each year, excluding the outcome of any tax disputes. Cash flow and investments Cash flow from operating activities during the third quarter amounted to SEK 2,060 M (1,306). The increase is largely due to a positive change in working capital. Adjusted revenues, SEKm 4,662 4,520 3,777 3,969 3,882 Q 3 Q 4 Q 1 Q 2 Q 3 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020 Adjusted EBIT, SEKm 1,821 1,687 1,476 1,345 1,095 Q 3 Q 4 Q 1 Q 2 Q 3 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020 Assets and financing At the end of the quarter, total assets amounted to SEK 84 billion, compared with SEK 86 billion at the end of 2019. Net debt amounted to SEK 48.9 billion, down SEK 0.2 billion since the start of the year, despite Intrum having implemented share repurchases and dividends totalling SEK 2.5 billion. Net debt in relation to rolling 12-month adjusted Cash EBITDA amounted to 4.2x, compared with 4.3x at the end of 2019. In July, Intrum issued a five-year unsecured bond of EUR 600 M at a fixed interest rate of 4.875 percent. The proceeds were used to refinance a fixed-rate bond maturing in 2022. In September, a supplementary issue of EUR 250 M was placed at an issue price of 100.75, giving an effective interest rate of 4.70 percent. The proceeds of the supplementary issue were used to repay outstanding amounts under Intrum's credit facility. Also during the quarter, Intrum issued two unsecured bonds - a two-year bond of SEK 750 M at STIBOR 3m +250 basis points, and a five-year bond of SEK 1250 M at STIBOR 3m +460 basis points. The bonds were issued within the framework of the existing Swedish MTN programme. Also, during the quarter, Intrum increased its borrowing by issuing commercial papers for SEK 0.3 billion. The proceeds from the issues under the MTN program and the increase in commercial papers issued have been used to repay outstanding amounts within Intrum's credit facility. At the end of the quarter, SEK 3.7 billion of Intrum's credit facility had been utilised, a decrease of SEK 5.5 billion compared with the second quarter. Net Debt/RTM Cash EBITDA 4.4x 4.5x 4.4x 4.3x 4.2x Q 3 Q 4 Q 1 Q 2 Q 3 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020 4 Intrum Interim report, third quarter 2020 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

