March 30 (Reuters) - United States-based alternative investing firm Cerberus Capital Management LP is looking at further ways to invest in Intrum Ab and its assets, as the Swedish debt collector explores options to address its borrowings, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday.

Cerberus and Intrum did not immediately respond to Reuters's request for comment. (Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)