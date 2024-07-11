PRESS RELEASE

11 July 2024 07:00:00 CEST

INTRUM ANNOUNCES SIGNIFICANT MILESTONE AS IT ENTERS INTO BINDING LOCK-UP AGREEMENT WITH MAJORITY OF NOTEHOLDERS

Intrum AB ("Intrum" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") today announces that it has entered into a binding lock-up agreement (the "Lock-up Agreement") with noteholders holding more than 50.1% of its senior unsecured notes and MTNs due 2025-2028. This is an important milestone for the Group as it progresses towards a comprehensive and value maximising refinancing and recapitalisation transaction (the "Recapitalisation Transaction") that enables it to significantly reduce leverage, extend maturities, and support long term sustainable growth.

Following the appointment of advisors by the Group in March 2024, Intrum has undertaken a thorough process to analyse its existing capital structure and business plan.

Having explored all alternatives to strengthen its financial profile and solidify its capacity for ongoing growth, the Group believes this Lock-up Agreement, and the agreed terms for the Recapitalisation Transaction, are the right step to significantly improve and strengthen its capital structure.

The Recapitalisation Transaction will not impact Intrum's business relationships, operations, suppliers and employees.

Intrum already has a decisive plan underway to reduce its leverage, including extracting value from its investment portfolio and focusing on growing its highly cash generative servicing business, as part of a capital-light business model. It recently announced the completion of the sale of a material portion of its investment portfolio to affiliates of Cerberus Capital Management L.P., raising net proceeds of SEK 7.2 billion, which will be used in full to reduce debt.

Lock-up Agreement Terms

The Lock-up Agreement sets out the key agreed terms of the Recapitalisation Transaction. The Lock-up Agreement obliges each of the parties (including those that become party to it later) to take actions and provide such approvals as required to implement the Recapitalisation Transaction, subject to the terms of the Lock-up Agreement.

The obligations of the parties under the Lock-up Agreement will automatically terminate on the earliest of:

Closing of the Recapitalisation Transaction; and

An agreed "Long-Stop Time" of 30 June 2025, which may be extended with the consent of Intrum and a representative group of consenting noteholders.