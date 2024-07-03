Published: 2024-07-03 08:00:00 CEST Intrum

Investor News Presentation of Intrum's results for April-June 2024 Intrum announces its interim results for April-June 2024 on 18 July at 7:00 a.m. CET. The report will be presented in an audiocast with teleconference at 9:00 a.m. CET the same day. Andrés Rubio, President & CEO and Emil Folkesson, interim CFO & Investor Relations Director, will present the results and answer questions. The conference will be held in English.



If you wish to participate via webcast, please use this link. Via the webcast you are able to ask written questions.



If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.



To participate via teleconference, please register here. For further information, please contact:

Emil Folkesson, Interim CFO & Investor Relations Director

