Intrum : Presentation of Intrum's results for April-June 2024
July 03, 2024 at 02:11 am EDT
Published: 2024-07-03 08:00:00 CEST
Intrum
Investor News
Presentation of Intrum's results for April-June 2024
Intrum announces its interim results for April-June 2024 on 18 July at 7:00 a.m. CET. The report will be presented in an audiocast with teleconference at 9:00 a.m. CET the same day.
Andrés Rubio, President & CEO and Emil Folkesson, interim CFO & Investor Relations Director, will present the results and answer questions. The conference will be held in English.
If you wish to participate via webcast, please use this link. Via the webcast you are able to ask written questions.
If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.
To participate via teleconference, please register here.
For further information, please contact:
Emil Folkesson, Interim CFO & Investor Relations Director
ir@intrum.com
About Intrum
Intrum is the industry-leading provider of Credit Management Services with a presence in 20 markets in Europe. By helping companies to get paid and support people with their late payments, Intrum leads the way to a sound economy and plays a critical role in society at large. Intrum has circa 10,000 dedicated professionals who serve around 80,000 companies across Europe. In 2023, revenues amounted to SEK 20.0 billion. Intrum is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, please visit www.intrum.com.
Presentation of Intrums results for April-June 2024.pdf
Intrum AB, formerly Intrum Justitia AB, is a Sweden-based Credit Management Services (CMS) company. The Company offers services covering the entire credit management chain, ranging from prospecting and segmenting to payment management services, collection and financial services. Its offering includes credit optimization services; such as credit decisions, credit monitoring and credit information, as well as consultancy and advisory services; payment services, such as sales ledger services, reminder services and e-commerce services, as well as VAT refund services, and collection services, such as debt collection and debt surveillance services, as well as worldwide debt collection services. The Company also offers a range of solutions for different type of businesses. The Company has a number of subsidiaries based in Denmark, Italy, Lithuania, Portugal, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom, among others.