Interim report
First quarter 2024 highlights
- Unadjusted Accounting Metrics for 2023 and 2024 throughout the report have been adjusted to remove discontinued operations, mainly related to the portfolio investment back-book sale agreed in Jan'24, and are aligned to the Primary Financial Statements on page 12 onwards
- Income up 14% vs. Q1'23 driven by Servicing segment, specifically Middle and Southern Europe
- EBIT for the quarter reduced to SEK 470 M vs. SEK 643 M in 2023 driven by costs in excess of income
- Costs have increased to SEK 3,946 M vs. SEK 3,269 M in Q1'23 due to SEK 148 M of costs to execute the extended cost saving program rec- ognised ahead of savings, M&A, inflation and fx
- Adjusted Income was up 8% vs. Q1'23 driven by M&A in our Servic- ing segment
- Adjusted EBIT increased by 8% vs. Q1'23 again driven by M&A in Servicing
- Leverage ratio flat at 4.4x, including 0.1x unfavourable FX movement
- Progressed on several strategic initiatives including: (i) Ophelos oper- ational in the Netherlands, (ii) realised savings of SEK ~500 M in Q1 '24 (out of the SEK 800 M implemented in 2023) and implementing mea- sures to save an additional SEK ~700M in 2024/25 and (iii) debt capital realignment and front-book discussions ongoing
First quarter, 2024
First quarter
12 months
Full year
Rolling
Jan-Mar
Jan-Mar
Change
SEK M, unless otherwise indicated
2024
2023
%
2023
2023
Unadjusted Accounting Metrics1
Income
4,257
3,748
14
17,347
16,838
EBITDA
793
960
-17
4,072
4,237
EBIT
470
643
-27
2,523
2,694
Net Income/(Loss) attributable to Parent company's shareholders
-238
23
-1,146
-449
-188
Earnings/(Loss) Per Share, SEK
-1.98
0.19
-1,147
-3.72
-1.56
Adjusted Accounting Metrics
Adjusted Income
4,891
4,524
8
20,368
20,000
Adjusted EBITDA
1,447
1,391
4
7,274
7,219
Adjusted EBIT
1,155
1,068
8
5,876
5,786
Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) attributable to Parent company's shareholders
-144
133A
-210
840
1,114
Adjusted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share, SEK
-1.20
1.10
-210
6.95
9.24
Adjusted Cash Metrics
Cash Income
6,203
5,749
8
25,838
25,385
Cash EBITDA
2,782
2,728
2
12,910
12,854
Investing Segment: Capex Deployed
371
1,664
-78
4,213
5,508
Cash EBITDA (proforma)
12,975
13,001
Net Debt before Other Obligations/RTM Cash EBITDA (proforma), x
4.4
4.4
1) 2023 comparatives have been restated in respect of discontinued operations throughout the report, see page 5 for a detailed breakdown
Intrum Interim report, first quarter 2024 2
Navigating business development and proactive capital management in a seasonally soft quarter
As the first quarter of 2024 concludes, we steadfastly commit to the strategic direction presented at our Capital Markets Day. We are working to become increasingly client-centric and capital-light while pursuing an operating model driven by technology and automation. This is to ensure an efficient and scalable platform enabling the ambitious growth trajectory of our Servicing business. We continue to focus our efforts on achieving these goals while evaluating further measures to improve our financial profile. To that end, we initiated a holistic review of our debt capital structure and have continued to drive and implement extensive cost-cutting measures.
First quarter seasonally slow - in line with expectations and further cost initiatives
First quarter income stood at SEK 4,891 M (4,524) translating into an 8% increase. Adjusted EBIT increased to SEK 1,155 M (1,068) an 8% increase compared to Q1 last year. Cash EBITDA for the group was up 2% amounting to SEK 2,782 M (2,728).
Against a challenging economic backdrop, we have continuously explored further cost-cutting measures during the quar- ter. As we previously communicated, our cost program and cash extractions, consistent with the ongoing review of our financial profile, remain a high priority for Intrum.
Therefore, on top of the SEK 800 M cost savings implemented in 2023, we have identified additional measures that will potentially target cost savings of SEK ~400 million in 2024 and an additional SEK ~300 M in 2025. These savings will ensure a leaner group structure, better cost visibility and follow-up in local markets plus an enhanced focus on projects that tangibly improve profitability.
To date, we have realised SEK ~500 M of cost savings, and
we continue to implement additional measures to extensively address the organisation's cost base.
Continued high commercial activity
With regards to commercial development, we have so far in 2024 signed annual contract value ("ACV") of SEK 278 M (251). This increase is partly driven by a more challenging economic environ- ment, resulting in an enduring need for Intrum's services. Notably, we won contracts with a major BNPL company in Norway and a consumer finance company in the UK and increased our mandate with EDF in France. Growing external Servicing income remains a key part of our commercial strategy and the contracts we have won so far in 2024, combined with the extensive servicing mandate for Cerberus (related to the asset sale), are a testament to the improvements we are making in this regard.
Regarding Investing, we delivered Cash EBITDA of SEK 2,466 M and invested SEK 371 M at an average unleveraged IRR of 17%. During the quarter, we recorded SEK 3,243 M in gross cash collections or 100% against the active forecast. Consistent with our past record of overperformance, these collections represent 109% of original underwriting forecast, demonstrating the resilience and strong cash generation of our back book despite operating in a challenging economic environment.
Optimising our capital structure
Our capital structure is of the highest priority to Intrum's management team and the board. We have already taken several actions that will meaningfully reduce our leverage over the medium term and strengthen our financial profile.
Pro-forma for the asset sale our net estimated remaining collec-
"Implementing Ophelos is a major step towards enhancing the development of automated services and a more profitable platform"
Intrum Interim report, first quarter 2024 3
tions ("ERC") represents 84% of our outstanding net liabilities. In addition, we have sufficient liquidity to repay more than 90% of our 2024 and 2025 maturities. Our ambition has always been to refinance and/or extend parts of our existing outstanding debt. However, given current market conditions, refinancing is not feasible on terms that are attractive to us.
We have, therefore, proactively initiated a holistic and comprehensive review of our debt capital structure and are assessing all available options to reshape our liability structure to align with our business plan and anticipated medium term cash flow.
The review is ongoing, and we are considering all options. At the same time, we are cooperating closely with creditors to ensure the best and most favourable outcome for all parties.
Important steps toward operational excellence
In the first quarter, we have launched Ophelos in the Netherlands serving as the latest testament to our ongoing tech transition. We are already receiving payments through this channel in this country. Implementing Ophelos is a major step towards enhancing the development of automated services and a more profitable platform while allowing us to become increasingly relevant to our customers and their needs through advanced technology. Our objective is to evaluate lessons learned from implementing Ophelos in the Netherlands and begin introductions in at least two additional countries during 2024. Ophelos will shorten the time, effort and cost to collect in our Servicing franchise while enhancing the customer experience. As we receive more pay-
ments through Ophelos we will gather valuable data as the platform uses AI-powered decision engine. This means that Ophelos, already a effective collection tool, will get more efficient over time.
Our journey continues
During the first quarter, we initiated activities and measures consistent with our stated strategic direction on multiple fronts. We have taken the necessary steps to optimise our capital structure while ensuring continued commercial improvement to our underlying business.
As I mentioned last quarter, this far-reaching transformation demands increased focus and accountability within the management group. Thus, I am delighted that we recently announced the recruitment of our incoming CFO, Johan Åkerblom. With his international background, including key senior positions in the financial services industry, Johan is a perfect match for Intrum, and I look forward to welcoming him later in 2024.
The road ahead is long, but the steps taken during this quarter reinforce my confidence that the path is correct, and I am eager to continue the journey with all of my outstanding colleagues at Intrum.
Stockholm, April 2024
Andrés Rubio
President & CEO
"During the first quarter, we initiated activities and measures consistent with our stated strategic direction"
Intrum Interim report, first quarter 2024 4
Key financial metrics
Quarterly development
EBIT for the quarter reduced to SEK 470 M (643) vs. Q1'23 due to costs to execute the extended cost saving program. Adjusted Income and Adjusted EBIT increased 8% to SEK 4,891 M (4,524) and SEK 1,155 M (1,068) respectively for the quarter driven by M&A activity in Servicing. Adjusted EBIT margin remained flat at 24% (24).
Adjusted Direct Costs increased to SEK 2,479 M (2,184), which represents 51% (48) of Adjusted Income, as a result of an increasingly challenging collection environment that has meant the level of activity required to achieve the same amount of collections as in previous years is higher. Adjusted Indirect Costs have increased to SEK 1,334 M (1,317), which represents 27%
-
of Adjusted Income, driven by M&A and IT transformation. Costs have also been impacted by external factors, with infla- tion (including salary inflation) and unfavourable fx movements increasing costs vs. Q1 23.
Net Financial Expenses of SEK 713 M (707) for the quarter include an IAC gain of SEK 196 M in respect of bond redemptions. Adjusted Net Financial Expenses increased by 18% to SEK 971 M
- due to increase in the average balance of Gross Debt vs. Q1'23 and increased interest rates.
In Servicing, the strong commercial trajectory continued with new ACV signings of SEK 278 M (251) in the quarter. External Ser- vicing Income for the quarter has benefited significantly from M&A activity increasing Servicing Income by 17% compared to
the same quarter last year whilst Adjusted EBIT Margin remained flat at 10% (10).
Portfolio Investments performance for the quarter came in at 100% (100) of active forecast with an Adjusted ROI of 12% (13). Aligned with our overall strategy to reduce our proprietary investing book value we invested SEK 371 M (1,664) during the quarter related to forward flow commitments across our footprint reducing book value to SEK 37 bn (37), SEK 26 bn excluding portfolio divestments expected to complete during 2024.
The leverage ratio remained flat at 4.4x compared to the previous quarter including 0.1x unfavourable FX movements.
Balance
Growth
sheet intensity
~10%
EBIT margin
SEK
Leverage
CAGR
>25%
~30 bn
3.5x
Total adjusted
Leverage ratio by
External servicing
servicing margin
Proprietary investing
end of 2025/2026
Income growth
book value excl.
revaluations
External Servicing Adjusted Income
Growth, RTM bn
Servicing Adjusted EBIT Margin, RTM
Investing BV excl. Revaluations, Quarter End
Leverage Ratio, RTM
11.0
11.4
11.9
10.6
10.6
CAGR: 16%
CMD
Q2
Q 3
Q4
Q1
Sep'23
2023
2023
2023
2024
18
18
17
16
15
CMD
Q2
Q 3
Q4
Q1
Sep'23
2023
2023
2023
2024
41
41
39
37
37
CMD
Q2
Q 3
Q4
Q1
Sep'23
2023
2023
2023
2024
4.6x
4.6x
4.4x
4.4x
4.4x
CMD
Q2
Q 3
Q4
Q1
Sep'23
2023
2023
2023
2024
Segment overview
Key figures
First quarter, Jan-Mar 2024
First quarter, Jan-Mar 2023
Consolidated,
Consolidated,
incl.
incl.
discontinued
Discontinued
discontinued
Discontinued
SEK M
Servicing
Investing
Central
Eliminations
operations
Operations
Consolidated
Servicing
Investing
Central
Eliminations
operations
Operations
Consolidated
External Income
2,897
1,961
34
-
4,891
-634
4,257
2,503
2,020
-
-
4,524
-776
3,747
Internal Income
625
-
50
-675
-
-
-
641
-
45
-686
-
-
-
Income
3,521
1,961
84
-675
4,891
-634
4,257
3,144
2,020
45
-686
4,524
-776
3,748
Items Affecting Comparability in Income
-
-
-
-
-
634
634
-
-
-
-
-
776
776
Adjusted Income
3,521
1,961
84
-675
4,891
-
4,891
3,144
2,020
45
-686
4,524
-
4,524
Direct Costs
-2,352
-817
-40
662
-2,547
246
-2,301
-2,091
-769
-38
686
-2,211
345
-1,866
Indirect Costs
-983
-208
-478
12
-1,657
14
-1,644
-814
-158
-467
-
-1,440
33
-1,406
Share of Associates and Joint Ventures
8
69
-
-
77
78
155
4
40
-
-
43
78
121
Net Credit Gains / (Losses)
-
2
-
-
2
-
2
-
1
-
-
1
43
44
EBIT
194
1,007
-434
-
767
-296
470
242
1,134
-459
-
917
-276
643
Items Affecting Comparability in EBIT
149
115
124
-
389
296
685
75
63
10
149
276
425
Adjusted EBIT
343
1,122
-310
-
1,155
-
1,155
318
1,197
-449
-
1,068
-
1,068
Cash Income
3,521
3,272
84
-675
6,203
-
6,203
3,144
3,246
45
-686
5,749
-
5,749
Cash EBITDA
603
2,466
-287
-
2,782
-
2,782
592
2,537
-403
-
2,728
-
2,728
Adjusted Income
3,521
1,961
84
-675
4,891
3,144
2,020
45
-686
4,524
- thereof Northern Europe
734
495
-
-125
1,103
745
520
-
-128
1,137
- thereof Middle Europe
1,006
590
-
-242
1,355
777
584
-
-253
1,109
- thereof Southern Europe
1,684
595
-
-167
2,112
1,498
591
-
-152
1,937
- thereof Tactical Markets
97
280
-
-91
287
124
325
-
-109
340
- thereof Central
-
-
84
-50
34
-
-
45
-45
-
Adjusted EBIT
343
1,122
-310
-
1,155
318
1,197
-449
-
1,068
- thereof Northern Europe
41
347
-
-
389
18
353
-
-
371
- thereof Middle Europe
65
223
-
-
288
33
311
-
-
345
- thereof Southern Europe
279
434
-
-
713
296
397
-
-
693
- thereof Tactical Markets
-42
118
-
-
76
-30
136
-
-
106
- thereof Central
-
-
-310
-
-310
-
-
-449
-
-449
1) Refer to page 9 for details on Items Affecting Comparability
Intrum Interim report, first quarter 2024 6
Servicing
Credit management with a focus on late payments and collections.
First quarter
Full year
Jan-Mar
Jan-Mar
Change
SEK M
2024
2023
%
2023
External Income
2,897
2,503
16
11,444
Internal Income
625
641
-3
2,518
Income
3,521
3,144
12
13,962
Items Affecting Comparability in Income
-
-
-
Adjusted Income
3,521
3,144
12
13,962
Direct Costs
-2,352
-2,091
12
-8,881
Indirect Costs
-983
-814
21
-3,732
Share of Associates and Joint Ventures
8
4
106
21
EBIT
194
243
-20
1,370
Items Affecting Comparability in EBIT
149
75
98
821
Adjusted EBIT
343
318
8
2,191
Cash Income
3,521
3,144
12
13,962
Cash EBITDA
603
592
2
3,409
KPIs
Change in Adjusted Income, %
16
1
15ppt
10
- thereof organic growth
-2
-4
2ppt
-6
- thereof acquisitions
18
0
18ppt
9
- thereof foreign exchange
0
5
-5ppt
6
Adjusted EBIT Margin, %
10
10
0ppt
16
Capex Deployed
23
32
-27
206
Cash Income, 3 months
Northern Europe: 734
Middle Europe: 1,006
Southern Europe: 1,684
Tactical markets: 97
Cash EBITDA, 3 months
Northern Europe: 57
Middle Europe: 102
Southern Europe: 478
Tactical markets: -34
First quarter of the year started on a positive note for the Servicing business line, with an improving trend compared to 2023 across most jurisdictions.
Total Servicing Income for the quarter increased by 12% to SEK 3,521 M (3,144) vs. Q1'23, whereas External Income was up by 16% to SEK 2,897 M (2,503). The increase in revenue is mainly driven by M&A activity during the second half of 2023. The strong commercial trajectory continued with new ACV of 278M (251) in the quarter.
Adjusted Servicing EBIT also increased by 8% to SEK 343 M (318), implying a stable Adjusted Servicing EBIT margin of 10% (10) vs. Q1'23.
Direct Costs increased by 12% to SEK 2,352 M (2,091) vs. Q1'23, and Indirect Costs by 21% to SEK 983 M (814) vs. Q1'23. This is partly due to the additional business vs. last year, but also due to one-off items and frontloaded costs arising from executing the cost savings program.
Intrum Interim report, first quarter 2024 7
Investing
Intrum invests in portfolios of overdue receivables and similar claims, after which Intrum's
Cash Income, 3 months
servicing operations collect on the claims acquired.
First quarter
Full year
Jan-Mar
Jan-Mar
Change
SEK M
2024
2023
%
2023
Income
1,961
2,020
-3
8,545
Items Affecting Comparability in Income
-
-
-
-
Adjusted Income
1,961
2,020
-3
8,545
- thereof REOs
28
23
27
140
-thereof Other Income
0
7
-99
20
Direct Costs
-817
-769
6
-3,294
Indirect Costs
-208
-158
32
-356
Share of Associates and Joint Ventures
69
40
75
53
Cash EBITDA, 3 months
Net Credit Gains / (Losses)
2
1
104
9
EBIT
1,007
1,134
-11
4,956
Items Affecting Comparability in EBIT
115
63
84
191
Adjusted EBIT
1,122
1,198
-6
5,147
- thereof REOs
-11
-12
-11
-27
-thereof Other Income
0
1
-101
3
Cash Income
3,272
3,246
1
13,930
Cash EBITDA
2,466
2,537
-3
10,810
KPIs
Internal Gross Collections
3,243
3,216
1
13,748
Amortisation %
40
38
2
39
Capex Deployed
371
1,664
-78
5,508
ERC
75,291
78,539
-4
76,058
Collection Index vs. Active Forecast
100
100
-
102
Book Value
36,878
37,121
-1
36,585
Adjusted Return on Portfolio Investments %
12
13
-1
14
Northern Europe: 852
Middle Europe: 1,070
Southern Europe: 935
Tactical markets: 415
Northern Europe: 705
Middle Europe: 703
Southern Europe: 806
Tactical markets: 253
Collection performance was in line with expectations at 100%
-
of active forecast for the quarter with an adjusted ROI of 12% (13).
During the quarter, we invested SEK 371 M (1,664) in new portfo- lios with a net IRR of 17%. Q1'24 investments were predominantly focused on forward flow commitments across our footprint. This is aligned with our overall strategy to reduce our proprietary investing book value and extract cash from the segment.
Cash Income came in at SEK 3,272 M (3,246), representing a 1% increase vs. the same quarter last year. Cash EBITDA for the segment was SEK 2,466 M (2,537) and adjusted EBIT was SEK 1,122 M (1,198), down 3% and 6%, respectively, compared to the same quarter last year.
Adjusted 5 year financial overview
Adjusted P&L
First quarter
Rolling 12 months
Full year
Jan-Mar
Jan-Mar
Apr 2023-
SEK M
2024
2023
Mar 2024
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
Adjusted Income
4,891
4,524
20,368
20,000
18,960
17,655
16,730
15,779
Adjusted Direct Costs
-2,479
-2,184
-9,645
-9,350
-8,317
-7,910
-7,908
-7,674
- thereof personnel
-1,345
-1,077
-5,198
-4,930
-4,086
-3,968
-3,923
-3,615
- thereof non-personnel
-1,134
-1,107
-4,447
-4,420
-4,231
-3,942
-3,985
-4,059
Adjusted Indirect Costs
-1,334
-1,317
-5,041
-5,024
-4,524
-3,312
-3,389
-3,076
- thereof personnel
-561
-613
-2,324
-2,376
-2,097
-1,617
-1,511
-1,601
- thereof non-personnel
-773
-704
-2,717
-2,648
-2,427
-1,695
-1,878
-1,475
Adjusted Share of Associates and Joint Ventures
77
43
194
161
545
581
306
1,179
Adjusted EBIT
1,155
1,068
5,876
5,786
6,664
7,014
5,739
6,208
Adjusted D&A
292
325
1,398
1,432
1,453
1,318
1,529
1,246
Adjusted EBITDA
1,447
1,391
7,274
7,219
8,117
8,332
7,268
7,454
Adjusted Financial Items
-971
-825
-3,624
-3,478
-2,409
-2,174
-2,062
-1,921
Adjusted Tax
-71
12
-944
-861
-1,129
-910
-555
-424
Adjusted Net Income
113
253
1,308
1,448
3,126
3,930
3,122
3,863
Adjusted Net Income attributable to Parent company's shareholders
-144
133
837
1,114
1,835
3,487
2,689
2,797
Average number of shares outstanding
121
121
121
121
121
121
124
131
Adjusted EPS, SEK
-1.20
1.10
6.95
9.24
15.21
28.86
21.70
21.34
Adjusted EBITDA
1,447
1,391
7,274
7,219
8,117
8,332
7,268
7,454
Amortisation of Portfolio Investments
1,311
1,226
5,471
5,385
5,320
4,311
4,308
4,183
Income from Associates and Joint Ventures
-77
-43
-194
-161
-545
-581
-306
-1,179
Cash from Associates and Joint Ventures
101
153
360
412
347
248
338
197
Cash EBITDA
2,782
2,726
12,910
12,854
13,238
12,310
11,608
10,655
Proforma adjustments in respect of M&A
65
146
Cash EBITDA (proforma)
12,975
13,001
Net Debt Reconciliation
First quarter
Rolling 12 months
Full year
Jan-Mar
Jan-Mar
Apr 2023-
SEK M
2024
2023
Mar 2024
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
Borrowings
61,201
58,033
61,201
59,852
56,519
52,501
48,703
50,625
Lease Liability
653
709
653
637
712
805
871
917
Deferred Liabilities
362
-
362
348
384
406
1,073
926
Gross Debt
62,216
58,742
62,216
60,837
57,615
53,713
50,647
52,468
Cash and Cash Equivalents
-4,749
-3,713
-4,749
-3,966
-3,474
-4,553
-2,134
-1,906
Net Debt before Other Obligations
57,467
55,029
57,467
56,871
54,141
49,160
48,513
50,562
Net Defined Benefit Liability
136
139
136
142
141
329
381
387
Payable to Non-controlling Interest
328
384
328
330
397
430
-
-
Net Debt after Other Obligations
57,931
55,552
57,931
57,342
54,678
49,919
48,894
50,949
Net Debt before Other Obligations/RTM cash EBITDA (proforma)
4.4
4.4
4.1
4.0
4.2
4.7
Reconciliation
Rolling 12
First quarter
months
Full year
Jan-Mar
Jan-Mar
Apr 2023-
SEK M
2024
2023
Mar 2024
2023
INCOME RECONCILIATION
Income
4,257
3,748
17,347
16,838
Discontinued Operations
634
776
3,021
3,162
Adjusted Income
4,891
4,524
20,368
20,000
Portfolio Amortisation
1,311
1,226
5,471
5,385
Cash Income
6,203
5,749
25,838
25,385
EBITDA RECONCILIATION
EBIT
470
641
2,523
2,694
Depreciation and Amortisation
323
317
1,548
1,543
EBITDA
793
958
4,072
4,237
Discontinued Operations
296
276
1,690
1,670
IAC - NCIs
Impairments / (Reversals)
2
8
118
124
Net Credit Gains/(Losses)
-2
-1
-10
-9
- thereof Portfolio Investment Gains
-112
-62
-1,308
-1,258
- thereof Portfolio Investment Losses
110
61
1,298
1,249
IAC - Restructuring
IT Transformational Costs
3
75
236
308
Merger & Acquisition
51
9
130
88
Group Restructuring
188
10
854
676
- therof cost saving program
148
0
689
541
IAC - NRIs
Hungarian Tax Effects
116
55
151
90
Other
-
1
34
35
Adjusted EBITDA
1,447
1,391
7,275
7,219
JV Cash Adjustments
IFRS Earnings
-77
-43
-195
-161
Cash Earnings
101
153
359
412
Portfolio Amortisation
1,311
1,226
5,471
5,385
Cash EBITDA
2,782
2,726
12,910
12,854
EPS RECONCILIATION
Earnings Per Share, SEK
-1.98
0.19
-3.7
-1.56
IACs in EPS
Impairments / (Reversals)
0.02
0.07
0.98
1.03
Other Operating (Gains) / Losses
0.76
0.82
9.72
9.77
Adjusted Earnings Per Share, SEK
-1.20
1.10
6.95
9.24
Intrum Interim report, first quarter 2024 10
Group overview
Yearly overview, Group
SEK M
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
Income
17,568
19,368
17,655
16,880
15,957
EBIT
2,694
154
6,475
4,695
2,060
Net Income/(Loss) attributable to Parent
-188
-4,473
3,127
1,881
-362
company's shareholders
Earnings Per Share, SEK
-1.56
-37.07
28.88
15.18
-2.76
Adjusted Income
20,000
18,960
17,655
16,730
15,779
Adjusted EBIT
5,786
6,664
7,014
5,739
6,208
Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) attributable to Parent
1,114
1,835
3,487
2,689
2,797
company's shareholders
Adjusted Earnings Per Share, SEK
9.24
15.21
28.86
21.70
21.34
Return on equity, %
-1
-22
15
9
-2
Equity per share, SEK
138.89
153.68
183.33
154.28
168.12
Average number of employees (FTEs)
10,641
9,965
9,694
9,379
8,766
Quarterly overview, Group
Quarter 1
Quarter 4 Quarter 3 Quarter 2 Quarter 1 Quarter 4 Quarter 3 Quarter 2
SEK M
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
Income
4,257
4,817
4,130
4,143
3,748
5,542
4,530
4,825
EBIT
470
1,320
15
721
643
-1,153
-1,576
1,561
Net Income/(Loss) attributable
-238
187
-411
14
23
-3,633
-2,055
663
to Parent company's
shareholders
Earnings Per Share, SEK
-1.98
1.56
-3.41
0.11
0.19
-30.14
-17.05
5.50
Adjusted Income
4,891
5,540
4,959
4,978
4,524
5,134
4,530
4,825
Adjusted EBIT
1,155
1,899
1,353
1,468
1,068
1,928
1,564
1,701
Adjusted Net Income/(Loss)
480
507
222
136
133
-330
761
758
attributable to Parent company's
shareholders
Adjusted Earnings Per Share, SEK
0.43
2.87
1.84
1.12
1.10
-2.74
6.31
6.28
Return on equity, %
-3
-1
-21
-30
-27
-23
1
12
Equity per share, SEK
142.71
138.89
152.11
160.83
154.58
153.81
172.39
186.20
Number of employees (FTEs)
10,880
11,099
11,066
10,907
10,240
10,238
10,054
9,920
