Interim report

First quarter 2024 highlights

  • Unadjusted Accounting Metrics for 2023 and 2024 throughout the report have been adjusted to remove discontinued operations, mainly related to the portfolio investment back-book sale agreed in Jan'24, and are aligned to the Primary Financial Statements on page 12 onwards
  • Income up 14% vs. Q1'23 driven by Servicing segment, specifically Middle and Southern Europe
  • EBIT for the quarter reduced to SEK 470 M vs. SEK 643 M in 2023 driven by costs in excess of income
  • Costs have increased to SEK 3,946 M vs. SEK 3,269 M in Q1'23 due to SEK 148 M of costs to execute the extended cost saving program rec- ognised ahead of savings, M&A, inflation and fx
  • Adjusted Income was up 8% vs. Q1'23 driven by M&A in our Servic- ing segment
  • Adjusted EBIT increased by 8% vs. Q1'23 again driven by M&A in Servicing
  • Leverage ratio flat at 4.4x, including 0.1x unfavourable FX movement
  • Progressed on several strategic initiatives including: (i) Ophelos oper- ational in the Netherlands, (ii) realised savings of SEK ~500 M in Q1 '24 (out of the SEK 800 M implemented in 2023) and implementing mea- sures to save an additional SEK ~700M in 2024/25 and (iii) debt capital realignment and front-book discussions ongoing

First quarter, 2024

First quarter

12 months

Full year

Rolling

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

Change

SEK M, unless otherwise indicated

2024

2023

%

2023

2023

Unadjusted Accounting Metrics1

Income

4,257

3,748

14

17,347

16,838

EBITDA

793

960

-17

4,072

4,237

EBIT

470

643

-27

2,523

2,694

Net Income/(Loss) attributable to Parent company's shareholders

-238

23

-1,146

-449

-188

Earnings/(Loss) Per Share, SEK

-1.98

0.19

-1,147

-3.72

-1.56

Adjusted Accounting Metrics

Adjusted Income

4,891

4,524

8

20,368

20,000

Adjusted EBITDA

1,447

1,391

4

7,274

7,219

Adjusted EBIT

1,155

1,068

8

5,876

5,786

Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) attributable to Parent company's shareholders

-144

133A

-210

840

1,114

Adjusted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share, SEK

-1.20

1.10

-210

6.95

9.24

Adjusted Cash Metrics

Cash Income

6,203

5,749

8

25,838

25,385

Cash EBITDA

2,782

2,728

2

12,910

12,854

Investing Segment: Capex Deployed

371

1,664

-78

4,213

5,508

Cash EBITDA (proforma)

12,975

13,001

Net Debt before Other Obligations/RTM Cash EBITDA (proforma), x

4.4

4.4

1) 2023 comparatives have been restated in respect of discontinued operations throughout the report, see page 5 for a detailed breakdown

Intrum  Interim report, first quarter 2024 2

Navigating business development and proactive capital management in a seasonally soft quarter

As the first quarter of 2024 concludes, we steadfastly commit to the strategic direction presented at our Capital Markets Day. We are working to become increasingly client-centric and capital-light while pursuing an operating model driven by technology and automation. This is to ensure an efficient and scalable platform enabling the ambitious growth trajectory of our Servicing business. We continue to focus our efforts on achieving these goals while evaluating further measures to improve our financial profile. To that end, we initiated a holistic review of our debt capital structure and have continued to drive and implement extensive cost-cutting measures.

First quarter seasonally slow - in line with expectations and further cost initiatives

First quarter income stood at SEK 4,891 M (4,524) translating into an 8% increase. Adjusted EBIT increased to SEK 1,155 M (1,068) an 8% increase compared to Q1 last year. Cash EBITDA for the group was up 2% amounting to SEK 2,782 M (2,728).

Against a challenging economic backdrop, we have continuously explored further cost-cutting measures during the quar- ter. As we previously communicated, our cost program and cash extractions, consistent with the ongoing review of our financial profile, remain a high priority for Intrum.

Therefore, on top of the SEK 800 M cost savings implemented in 2023, we have identified additional measures that will potentially target cost savings of SEK ~400 million in 2024 and an additional SEK ~300 M in 2025. These savings will ensure a leaner group structure, better cost visibility and follow-up in local markets plus an enhanced focus on projects that tangibly improve profitability.

To date, we have realised SEK ~500 M of cost savings, and

we continue to implement additional measures to extensively address the organisation's cost base.

Continued high commercial activity

With regards to commercial development, we have so far in 2024 signed annual contract value ("ACV") of SEK 278 M (251). This increase is partly driven by a more challenging economic environ- ment, resulting in an enduring need for Intrum's services. Notably, we won contracts with a major BNPL company in Norway and a consumer finance company in the UK and increased our mandate with EDF in France. Growing external Servicing income remains a key part of our commercial strategy and the contracts we have won so far in 2024, combined with the extensive servicing mandate for Cerberus (related to the asset sale), are a testament to the improvements we are making in this regard.

Regarding Investing, we delivered Cash EBITDA of SEK 2,466 M and invested SEK 371 M at an average unleveraged IRR of 17%. During the quarter, we recorded SEK 3,243 M in gross cash collections or 100% against the active forecast. Consistent with our past record of overperformance, these collections represent 109% of original underwriting forecast, demonstrating the resilience and strong cash generation of our back book despite operating in a challenging economic environment.

Optimising our capital structure

Our capital structure is of the highest priority to Intrum's management team and the board. We have already taken several actions that will meaningfully reduce our leverage over the medium term and strengthen our financial profile.

Pro-forma for the asset sale our net estimated remaining collec-

"Implementing Ophelos is a major step towards enhancing the development of automated services and a more profitable platform"

Intrum  Interim report, first quarter 2024 3

tions ("ERC") represents 84% of our outstanding net liabilities. In addition, we have sufficient liquidity to repay more than 90% of our 2024 and 2025 maturities. Our ambition has always been to refinance and/or extend parts of our existing outstanding debt. However, given current market conditions, refinancing is not feasible on terms that are attractive to us.

We have, therefore, proactively initiated a holistic and comprehensive review of our debt capital structure and are assessing all available options to reshape our liability structure to align with our business plan and anticipated medium term cash flow.

The review is ongoing, and we are considering all options. At the same time, we are cooperating closely with creditors to ensure the best and most favourable outcome for all parties.

Important steps toward operational excellence

In the first quarter, we have launched Ophelos in the Netherlands serving as the latest testament to our ongoing tech transition. We are already receiving payments through this channel in this country. Implementing Ophelos is a major step towards enhancing the development of automated services and a more profitable platform while allowing us to become increasingly relevant to our customers and their needs through advanced technology. Our objective is to evaluate lessons learned from implementing Ophelos in the Netherlands and begin introductions in at least two additional countries during 2024. Ophelos will shorten the time, effort and cost to collect in our Servicing franchise while enhancing the customer experience. As we receive more pay-

ments through Ophelos we will gather valuable data as the platform uses AI-powered decision engine. This means that Ophelos, already a effective collection tool, will get more efficient over time.

Our journey continues

During the first quarter, we initiated activities and measures consistent with our stated strategic direction on multiple fronts. We have taken the necessary steps to optimise our capital structure while ensuring continued commercial improvement to our underlying business.

As I mentioned last quarter, this far-reaching transformation demands increased focus and accountability within the management group. Thus, I am delighted that we recently announced the recruitment of our incoming CFO, Johan Åkerblom. With his international background, including key senior positions in the financial services industry, Johan is a perfect match for Intrum, and I look forward to welcoming him later in 2024.

The road ahead is long, but the steps taken during this quarter reinforce my confidence that the path is correct, and I am eager to continue the journey with all of my outstanding colleagues at Intrum.

Stockholm, April 2024

Andrés Rubio

President & CEO

"During the first quarter, we initiated activities and measures consistent with our stated strategic direction"

Intrum  Interim report, first quarter 2024 4

Key financial metrics

Quarterly development

EBIT for the quarter reduced to SEK 470 M (643) vs. Q1'23 due to costs to execute the extended cost saving program. Adjusted Income and Adjusted EBIT increased 8% to SEK 4,891 M (4,524) and SEK 1,155 M (1,068) respectively for the quarter driven by M&A activity in Servicing. Adjusted EBIT margin remained flat at 24% (24).

Adjusted Direct Costs increased to SEK 2,479 M (2,184), which represents 51% (48) of Adjusted Income, as a result of an increasingly challenging collection environment that has meant the level of activity required to achieve the same amount of collections as in previous years is higher. Adjusted Indirect Costs have increased to SEK 1,334 M (1,317), which represents 27%

  1. of Adjusted Income, driven by M&A and IT transformation. Costs have also been impacted by external factors, with infla- tion (including salary inflation) and unfavourable fx movements increasing costs vs. Q1 23.
    Net Financial Expenses of SEK 713 M (707) for the quarter include an IAC gain of SEK 196 M in respect of bond redemptions. Adjusted Net Financial Expenses increased by 18% to SEK 971 M
  1. due to increase in the average balance of Gross Debt vs. Q1'23 and increased interest rates.
    In Servicing, the strong commercial trajectory continued with new ACV signings of SEK 278 M (251) in the quarter. External Ser- vicing Income for the quarter has benefited significantly from M&A activity increasing Servicing Income by 17% compared to

the same quarter last year whilst Adjusted EBIT Margin remained flat at 10% (10).

Portfolio Investments performance for the quarter came in at 100% (100) of active forecast with an Adjusted ROI of 12% (13). Aligned with our overall strategy to reduce our proprietary investing book value we invested SEK 371 M (1,664) during the quarter related to forward flow commitments across our footprint reducing book value to SEK 37 bn (37), SEK 26 bn excluding portfolio divestments expected to complete during 2024.

The leverage ratio remained flat at 4.4x compared to the previous quarter including 0.1x unfavourable FX movements.

Balance

Growth

sheet intensity

~10%

EBIT margin

SEK

Leverage

CAGR

>25%

~30 bn

3.5x

Total adjusted

Leverage ratio by

External servicing

servicing margin

Proprietary investing

end of 2025/2026

Income growth

book value excl.

revaluations

External Servicing Adjusted Income

Growth, RTM bn

Servicing Adjusted EBIT Margin, RTM

Investing BV excl. Revaluations, Quarter End

Leverage Ratio, RTM

11.0

11.4

11.9

10.6

10.6

CAGR: 16%

CMD

Q2

Q 3

Q4

Q1

Sep'23

2023

2023

2023

2024

18

18

17

16

15

CMD

Q2

Q 3

Q4

Q1

Sep'23

2023

2023

2023

2024

41

41

39

37

37

CMD

Q2

Q 3

Q4

Q1

Sep'23

2023

2023

2023

2024

4.6x

4.6x

4.4x

4.4x

4.4x

CMD

Q2

Q 3

Q4

Q1

Sep'23

2023

2023

2023

2024

Segment overview

Key figures

First quarter, Jan-Mar 2024

First quarter, Jan-Mar 2023

Consolidated,

Consolidated,

incl.

incl.

discontinued

Discontinued

discontinued

Discontinued

SEK M

Servicing

Investing

Central

Eliminations

operations

Operations

Consolidated

Servicing

Investing

Central

Eliminations

operations

Operations

Consolidated

External Income

2,897

1,961

34

-

4,891

-634

4,257

2,503

2,020

-

-

4,524

-776

3,747

Internal Income

625

-

50

-675

-

-

-

641

-

45

-686

-

-

-

Income

3,521

1,961

84

-675

4,891

-634

4,257

3,144

2,020

45

-686

4,524

-776

3,748

Items Affecting Comparability in Income

-

-

-

-

-

634

634

-

-

-

-

-

776

776

Adjusted Income

3,521

1,961

84

-675

4,891

-

4,891

3,144

2,020

45

-686

4,524

-

4,524

Direct Costs

-2,352

-817

-40

662

-2,547

246

-2,301

-2,091

-769

-38

686

-2,211

345

-1,866

Indirect Costs

-983

-208

-478

12

-1,657

14

-1,644

-814

-158

-467

-

-1,440

33

-1,406

Share of Associates and Joint Ventures

8

69

-

-

77

78

155

4

40

-

-

43

78

121

Net Credit Gains / (Losses)

-

2

-

-

2

-

2

-

1

-

-

1

43

44

EBIT

194

1,007

-434

-

767

-296

470

242

1,134

-459

-

917

-276

643

Items Affecting Comparability in EBIT

149

115

124

-

389

296

685

75

63

10

149

276

425

Adjusted EBIT

343

1,122

-310

-

1,155

-

1,155

318

1,197

-449

-

1,068

-

1,068

Cash Income

3,521

3,272

84

-675

6,203

-

6,203

3,144

3,246

45

-686

5,749

-

5,749

Cash EBITDA

603

2,466

-287

-

2,782

-

2,782

592

2,537

-403

-

2,728

-

2,728

Adjusted Income

3,521

1,961

84

-675

4,891

3,144

2,020

45

-686

4,524

- thereof Northern Europe

734

495

-

-125

1,103

745

520

-

-128

1,137

- thereof Middle Europe

1,006

590

-

-242

1,355

777

584

-

-253

1,109

- thereof Southern Europe

1,684

595

-

-167

2,112

1,498

591

-

-152

1,937

- thereof Tactical Markets

97

280

-

-91

287

124

325

-

-109

340

- thereof Central

-

-

84

-50

34

-

-

45

-45

-

Adjusted EBIT

343

1,122

-310

-

1,155

318

1,197

-449

-

1,068

- thereof Northern Europe

41

347

-

-

389

18

353

-

-

371

- thereof Middle Europe

65

223

-

-

288

33

311

-

-

345

- thereof Southern Europe

279

434

-

-

713

296

397

-

-

693

- thereof Tactical Markets

-42

118

-

-

76

-30

136

-

-

106

- thereof Central

-

-

-310

-

-310

-

-

-449

-

-449

1) Refer to page 9 for details on Items Affecting Comparability

Intrum  Interim report, first quarter 2024 6

Servicing

Credit management with a focus on late payments and collections.

First quarter

Full year

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

Change

SEK M

2024

2023

%

2023

External Income

2,897

2,503

16

11,444

Internal Income

625

641

-3

2,518

Income

3,521

3,144

12

13,962

Items Affecting Comparability in Income

-

-

-

Adjusted Income

3,521

3,144

12

13,962

Direct Costs

-2,352

-2,091

12

-8,881

Indirect Costs

-983

-814

21

-3,732

Share of Associates and Joint Ventures

8

4

106

21

EBIT

194

243

-20

1,370

Items Affecting Comparability in EBIT

149

75

98

821

Adjusted EBIT

343

318

8

2,191

Cash Income

3,521

3,144

12

13,962

Cash EBITDA

603

592

2

3,409

KPIs

Change in Adjusted Income, %

16

1

15ppt

10

- thereof organic growth

-2

-4

2ppt

-6

- thereof acquisitions

18

0

18ppt

9

- thereof foreign exchange

0

5

-5ppt

6

Adjusted EBIT Margin, %

10

10

0ppt

16

Capex Deployed

23

32

-27

206

Cash Income, 3 months

Northern Europe: 734

Middle Europe: 1,006

Southern Europe: 1,684

Tactical markets: 97

Cash EBITDA, 3 months

Northern Europe: 57

Middle Europe: 102

Southern Europe: 478

Tactical markets: -34

First quarter of the year started on a positive note for the Servicing business line, with an improving trend compared to 2023 across most jurisdictions.

Total Servicing Income for the quarter increased by 12% to SEK 3,521 M (3,144) vs. Q1'23, whereas External Income was up by 16% to SEK 2,897 M (2,503). The increase in revenue is mainly driven by M&A activity during the second half of 2023. The strong commercial trajectory continued with new ACV of 278M (251) in the quarter.

Adjusted Servicing EBIT also increased by 8% to SEK 343 M (318), implying a stable Adjusted Servicing EBIT margin of 10% (10) vs. Q1'23.

Direct Costs increased by 12% to SEK 2,352 M (2,091) vs. Q1'23, and Indirect Costs by 21% to SEK 983 M (814) vs. Q1'23. This is partly due to the additional business vs. last year, but also due to one-off items and frontloaded costs arising from executing the cost savings program.

Intrum  Interim report, first quarter 2024 7

Investing

Intrum invests in portfolios of overdue receivables and similar claims, after which Intrum's

Cash Income, 3 months

servicing operations collect on the claims acquired.

First quarter

Full year

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

Change

SEK M

2024

2023

%

2023

Income

1,961

2,020

-3

8,545

Items Affecting Comparability in Income

-

-

-

-

Adjusted Income

1,961

2,020

-3

8,545

- thereof REOs

28

23

27

140

-thereof Other Income

0

7

-99

20

Direct Costs

-817

-769

6

-3,294

Indirect Costs

-208

-158

32

-356

Share of Associates and Joint Ventures

69

40

75

53

Cash EBITDA, 3 months

Net Credit Gains / (Losses)

2

1

104

9

EBIT

1,007

1,134

-11

4,956

Items Affecting Comparability in EBIT

115

63

84

191

Adjusted EBIT

1,122

1,198

-6

5,147

- thereof REOs

-11

-12

-11

-27

-thereof Other Income

0

1

-101

3

Cash Income

3,272

3,246

1

13,930

Cash EBITDA

2,466

2,537

-3

10,810

KPIs

Internal Gross Collections

3,243

3,216

1

13,748

Amortisation %

40

38

2

39

Capex Deployed

371

1,664

-78

5,508

ERC

75,291

78,539

-4

76,058

Collection Index vs. Active Forecast

100

100

-

102

Book Value

36,878

37,121

-1

36,585

Adjusted Return on Portfolio Investments %

12

13

-1

14

Northern Europe: 852

Middle Europe: 1,070

Southern Europe: 935

Tactical markets: 415

Northern Europe: 705

Middle Europe: 703

Southern Europe: 806

Tactical markets: 253

Collection performance was in line with expectations at 100%

  1. of active forecast for the quarter with an adjusted ROI of 12% (13).
    During the quarter, we invested SEK 371 M (1,664) in new portfo- lios with a net IRR of 17%. Q1'24 investments were predominantly focused on forward flow commitments across our footprint. This is aligned with our overall strategy to reduce our proprietary investing book value and extract cash from the segment.

Cash Income came in at SEK 3,272 M (3,246), representing a 1% increase vs. the same quarter last year. Cash EBITDA for the segment was SEK 2,466 M (2,537) and adjusted EBIT was SEK 1,122 M (1,198), down 3% and 6%, respectively, compared to the same quarter last year.

Adjusted 5 year financial overview

Adjusted P&L

First quarter

Rolling 12 months

Full year

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

Apr 2023-

SEK M

2024

2023

Mar 2024

2023

2022

2021

2020

2019

Adjusted Income

4,891

4,524

20,368

20,000

18,960

17,655

16,730

15,779

Adjusted Direct Costs

-2,479

-2,184

-9,645

-9,350

-8,317

-7,910

-7,908

-7,674

- thereof personnel

-1,345

-1,077

-5,198

-4,930

-4,086

-3,968

-3,923

-3,615

- thereof non-personnel

-1,134

-1,107

-4,447

-4,420

-4,231

-3,942

-3,985

-4,059

Adjusted Indirect Costs

-1,334

-1,317

-5,041

-5,024

-4,524

-3,312

-3,389

-3,076

- thereof personnel

-561

-613

-2,324

-2,376

-2,097

-1,617

-1,511

-1,601

- thereof non-personnel

-773

-704

-2,717

-2,648

-2,427

-1,695

-1,878

-1,475

Adjusted Share of Associates and Joint Ventures

77

43

194

161

545

581

306

1,179

Adjusted EBIT

1,155

1,068

5,876

5,786

6,664

7,014

5,739

6,208

Adjusted D&A

292

325

1,398

1,432

1,453

1,318

1,529

1,246

Adjusted EBITDA

1,447

1,391

7,274

7,219

8,117

8,332

7,268

7,454

Adjusted Financial Items

-971

-825

-3,624

-3,478

-2,409

-2,174

-2,062

-1,921

Adjusted Tax

-71

12

-944

-861

-1,129

-910

-555

-424

Adjusted Net Income

113

253

1,308

1,448

3,126

3,930

3,122

3,863

Adjusted Net Income attributable to Parent company's shareholders

-144

133

837

1,114

1,835

3,487

2,689

2,797

Average number of shares outstanding

121

121

121

121

121

121

124

131

Adjusted EPS, SEK

-1.20

1.10

6.95

9.24

15.21

28.86

21.70

21.34

Adjusted EBITDA

1,447

1,391

7,274

7,219

8,117

8,332

7,268

7,454

Amortisation of Portfolio Investments

1,311

1,226

5,471

5,385

5,320

4,311

4,308

4,183

Income from Associates and Joint Ventures

-77

-43

-194

-161

-545

-581

-306

-1,179

Cash from Associates and Joint Ventures

101

153

360

412

347

248

338

197

Cash EBITDA

2,782

2,726

12,910

12,854

13,238

12,310

11,608

10,655

Proforma adjustments in respect of M&A

65

146

Cash EBITDA (proforma)

12,975

13,001

Net Debt Reconciliation

First quarter

Rolling 12 months

Full year

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

Apr 2023-

SEK M

2024

2023

Mar 2024

2023

2022

2021

2020

2019

Borrowings

61,201

58,033

61,201

59,852

56,519

52,501

48,703

50,625

Lease Liability

653

709

653

637

712

805

871

917

Deferred Liabilities

362

-

362

348

384

406

1,073

926

Gross Debt

62,216

58,742

62,216

60,837

57,615

53,713

50,647

52,468

Cash and Cash Equivalents

-4,749

-3,713

-4,749

-3,966

-3,474

-4,553

-2,134

-1,906

Net Debt before Other Obligations

57,467

55,029

57,467

56,871

54,141

49,160

48,513

50,562

Net Defined Benefit Liability

136

139

136

142

141

329

381

387

Payable to Non-controlling Interest

328

384

328

330

397

430

-

-

Net Debt after Other Obligations

57,931

55,552

57,931

57,342

54,678

49,919

48,894

50,949

Net Debt before Other Obligations/RTM cash EBITDA (proforma)

4.4

4.4

4.1

4.0

4.2

4.7

Reconciliation

Rolling 12

First quarter

months

Full year

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

Apr 2023-

SEK M

2024

2023

Mar 2024

2023

INCOME RECONCILIATION

Income

4,257

3,748

17,347

16,838

Discontinued Operations

634

776

3,021

3,162

Adjusted Income

4,891

4,524

20,368

20,000

Portfolio Amortisation

1,311

1,226

5,471

5,385

Cash Income

6,203

5,749

25,838

25,385

EBITDA RECONCILIATION

EBIT

470

641

2,523

2,694

Depreciation and Amortisation

323

317

1,548

1,543

EBITDA

793

958

4,072

4,237

Discontinued Operations

296

276

1,690

1,670

IAC - NCIs

Impairments / (Reversals)

2

8

118

124

Net Credit Gains/(Losses)

-2

-1

-10

-9

- thereof Portfolio Investment Gains

-112

-62

-1,308

-1,258

- thereof Portfolio Investment Losses

110

61

1,298

1,249

IAC - Restructuring

IT Transformational Costs

3

75

236

308

Merger & Acquisition

51

9

130

88

Group Restructuring

188

10

854

676

- therof cost saving program

148

0

689

541

IAC - NRIs

Hungarian Tax Effects

116

55

151

90

Other

-

1

34

35

Adjusted EBITDA

1,447

1,391

7,275

7,219

JV Cash Adjustments

IFRS Earnings

-77

-43

-195

-161

Cash Earnings

101

153

359

412

Portfolio Amortisation

1,311

1,226

5,471

5,385

Cash EBITDA

2,782

2,726

12,910

12,854

EPS RECONCILIATION

Earnings Per Share, SEK

-1.98

0.19

-3.7

-1.56

IACs in EPS

Impairments / (Reversals)

0.02

0.07

0.98

1.03

Other Operating (Gains) / Losses

0.76

0.82

9.72

9.77

Adjusted Earnings Per Share, SEK

-1.20

1.10

6.95

9.24

Intrum  Interim report, first quarter 2024 10

Group overview

Yearly overview, Group

SEK M

2023

2022

2021

2020

2019

Income

17,568

19,368

17,655

16,880

15,957

EBIT

2,694

154

6,475

4,695

2,060

Net Income/(Loss) attributable to Parent

-188

-4,473

3,127

1,881

-362

company's shareholders

Earnings Per Share, SEK

-1.56

-37.07

28.88

15.18

-2.76

Adjusted Income

20,000

18,960

17,655

16,730

15,779

Adjusted EBIT

5,786

6,664

7,014

5,739

6,208

Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) attributable to Parent

1,114

1,835

3,487

2,689

2,797

company's shareholders

Adjusted Earnings Per Share, SEK

9.24

15.21

28.86

21.70

21.34

Return on equity, %

-1

-22

15

9

-2

Equity per share, SEK

138.89

153.68

183.33

154.28

168.12

Average number of employees (FTEs)

10,641

9,965

9,694

9,379

8,766

Quarterly overview, Group

Quarter 1

Quarter 4 Quarter 3 Quarter 2 Quarter 1 Quarter 4 Quarter 3 Quarter 2

SEK M

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Income

4,257

4,817

4,130

4,143

3,748

5,542

4,530

4,825

EBIT

470

1,320

15

721

643

-1,153

-1,576

1,561

Net Income/(Loss) attributable

-238

187

-411

14

23

-3,633

-2,055

663

to Parent company's

shareholders

Earnings Per Share, SEK

-1.98

1.56

-3.41

0.11

0.19

-30.14

-17.05

5.50

Adjusted Income

4,891

5,540

4,959

4,978

4,524

5,134

4,530

4,825

Adjusted EBIT

1,155

1,899

1,353

1,468

1,068

1,928

1,564

1,701

Adjusted Net Income/(Loss)

480

507

222

136

133

-330

761

758

attributable to Parent company's

shareholders

Adjusted Earnings Per Share, SEK

0.43

2.87

1.84

1.12

1.10

-2.74

6.31

6.28

Return on equity, %

-3

-1

-21

-30

-27

-23

1

12

Equity per share, SEK

142.71

138.89

152.11

160.83

154.58

153.81

172.39

186.20

Number of employees (FTEs)

10,880

11,099

11,066

10,907

10,240

10,238

10,054

9,920

