As the first quarter of 2024 concludes, we steadfastly commit to the strategic direction presented at our Capital Markets Day. We are working to become increasingly client-centric and capital-light while pursuing an operating model driven by technology and automation. This is to ensure an efficient and scalable platform enabling the ambitious growth trajectory of our Servicing business. We continue to focus our efforts on achieving these goals while evaluating further measures to improve our financial profile. To that end, we initiated a holistic review of our debt capital structure and have continued to drive and implement extensive cost-cutting measures.

First quarter seasonally slow - in line with expectations and further cost initiatives

First quarter income stood at SEK 4,891 M (4,524) translating into an 8% increase. Adjusted EBIT increased to SEK 1,155 M (1,068) an 8% increase compared to Q1 last year. Cash EBITDA for the group was up 2% amounting to SEK 2,782 M (2,728).

Against a challenging economic backdrop, we have continuously explored further cost-cutting measures during the quar- ter. As we previously communicated, our cost program and cash extractions, consistent with the ongoing review of our financial profile, remain a high priority for Intrum.

Therefore, on top of the SEK 800 M cost savings implemented in 2023, we have identified additional measures that will potentially target cost savings of SEK ~400 million in 2024 and an additional SEK ~300 M in 2025. These savings will ensure a leaner group structure, better cost visibility and follow-up in local markets plus an enhanced focus on projects that tangibly improve profitability.

To date, we have realised SEK ~500 M of cost savings, and