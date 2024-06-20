COPENHAGEN, June 20 (Reuters) - Intrum has agreed key terms of a potential refinancing and recapitalisation transaction with a group of bondholders, the Swedish debt collector said on Thursday.

Intrum in March appointed advisers to help improve its own debt structure after the pandemic, an energy crisis and two-decade-high interest rates have failed to unleash a wave of loan defaults.

The terms include extending the maturity of the company's revolving credit facility as well as repaying all Intrum's debt maturing in 2024.

Financial debt due between 2025 and 2028 would be cut by 10% and restructured into one or more instruments with maturities from 2027 to 2030, in exchange for an "uplift" for creditors that included a 10% equity stake, the company said.

All terms remain subject to documentation and to agreement with Intrum's revolving credit facility lenders, the company said, adding it continued to explore other financing proposals. (Reporting by Louise Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)