Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Intrum AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTRUM   SE0000936478

INTRUM AB (PUBL)

(INTRUM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:02 2022-12-12 am EST
118.75 SEK   -0.54%
05:53aFestive Finances : don't start 2023 with a debt hangover
PU
12/08Sweden's Intrum Issues EUR450 Million Senior Notes
MT
12/07Intrum AB Successfully Issues Five Year Three Months EUR 450 Million Senior Notes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Festive finances: don't start 2023 with a debt hangover

12/12/2022 | 05:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

According to our research, more than a fifth of European consumers expect they will be in more debt than ever before by the end of Christmas.

In some countries this figure is even higher: in Greece and Romania more than a third (36 per cent and 37 per cent respectively) feel this way, while in the UK and Ireland 31 per cent of consumers believe Christmas spending will tip them into more debt than they have ever experienced.

This fear is closely linked to feeling pressure to take on debt to keep up with expectations. On average, 16 per cent of consumers told us they take on a lot of debt at Christmas to pay for presents and food because it keeps their family together and is expected of them. Those in the UK, Spain, Ireland, Greece and France are most likely to borrow to fund Christmas plans.

But there are signs that we may be tired of Christmas overspending, for environmental and financial reasons. Four in ten consumers say they are uncomfortable about the level of unnecessary waste at this time of year, suggesting many would be happy to scale back their spending.

At Intrum we believe it is possible to have a wonderful Christmas without putting yourself in financial difficulty.

Here are some tips for protecting yourself financially
  • Set a festive budget

Know how much you have to spend and stick to the plan.

  • Set expectations

If money is tight this year why not talk to friends and family and agree not to buy gifts, or to do a 'secret santa' or token gift? You won't be the only one struggling.

  • Focus on relationships

You don't have to splash money around to spend quality time with family and friends - prioritise people over possessions.

  • Plan to pay back

If you do borrow money to fund Christmas, make sure you have a sensible and achievable repayment plan in place.

  • Don't hide from the problem

If you are in financial difficulty, speak up sooner rather than later. Talk to your creditors or seek independent advice to help you tackle the issue.

With concerns about rising bills having a negative effect on well-being for six in ten consumers, know that you aren't alone in juggling finances. Don't let Christmas be a cause for stress. At Intrum we are always here to help.

Get more insights

The insights from this article are based on this year's European Consumer Payment Report. Visit intrum.com/ecpr2022/ to learn more.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Intrum AB published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 10:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INTRUM AB (PUBL)
05:53aFestive Finances : don't start 2023 with a debt hangover
PU
12/08Sweden's Intrum Issues EUR450 Million Senior Notes
MT
12/07Intrum AB Successfully Issues Five Year Three Months EUR 450 Million Senior Notes
CI
12/07Sweden's Intrum to Raise EUR400 Million Via Senior Note Offering
MT
12/07Intrum AB Announces Launch of Offering of EUR 400 Million Senior Notes Due 2028
CI
12/02Intrum Flags EUR300 Million Bond Issue, Organizes Investor Meetings
MT
12/02Fitch Affirms Ratings, Changes Outlook on Swedish Credit Management Group Intrum
MT
12/01Intrum : Financial education pays off
PU
11/29Intrum : ‘Bill anxiety' hits as consumers struggle to pay
PU
11/28Elliott-backed Gardant clinches bad loan venture with Italy's BPER
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTRUM AB (PUBL)
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 19 245 M 1 865 M 1 865 M
Net income 2022 -3 609 M -350 M -350 M
Net Debt 2022 51 558 M 4 995 M 4 995 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,98x
Yield 2022 11,4%
Capitalization 14 392 M 1 394 M 1 394 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,43x
EV / Sales 2023 3,37x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 60,3%
Chart INTRUM AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Intrum AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTRUM AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 119,40 SEK
Average target price 190,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 59,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrés Rubio Abad President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Ladurner Chief Financial Officer
Carl Magnus Lindquist Chairman
Johan Brodin Chief Technology Officer
Mohammed Salloum Group Finance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTRUM AB (PUBL)-48.84%1 394
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-15.32%10 966
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.12.13%6 719
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.49.84%5 563
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED18.50%4 542
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-11.99%3 376