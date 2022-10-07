Intrum : Cross border collaboration – unlocking the benefits

The move to creating one way of working in all Intrum countries is changing the way the business collaborates, ensuring best practice is delivered; cutting-edge technology is exploited; and efficiencies are created. That's all while retaining the local experience that is critical to so many clients.
Disclaimer
Intrum AB published this content on 07 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2022 13:01:02 UTC.