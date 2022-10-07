Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Intrum AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTRUM   SE0000936478

INTRUM AB (PUBL)

(INTRUM)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:13 2022-10-07 am EDT
135.08 SEK   -3.59%
09:02aIntrum : Cross border collaboration – unlocking the benefits
PU
09/30Intrum : Economy in Focus – facing the storm
PU
09/30Cembra Money Bank to Buy Two Intrum Subsidiaries in Switzerland For $62 Million
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intrum : Cross border collaboration – unlocking the benefits

10/07/2022 | 09:02am EDT
The move to creating one way of working in all Intrum countries is changing the way the business collaborates, ensuring best practice is delivered; cutting-edge technology is exploited; and efficiencies are created. That's all while retaining the local experience that is critical to so many clients.

Disclaimer

Intrum AB published this content on 07 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2022 13:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on INTRUM AB (PUBL)
Financials
Sales 2022 18 339 M 1 654 M 1 654 M
Net income 2022 1 474 M 133 M 133 M
Net Debt 2022 50 581 M 4 563 M 4 563 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,5x
Yield 2022 9,68%
Capitalization 16 887 M 1 523 M 1 523 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,68x
EV / Sales 2023 3,41x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 60,3%
Chart INTRUM AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Intrum AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTRUM AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 140,10 SEK
Average target price 230,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 64,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrés Rubio Abad President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Ladurner Chief Financial Officer
Carl Magnus Lindquist Chairman
Johan Brodin Chief Technology Officer
Mohammed Salloum Group Finance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTRUM AB (PUBL)-39.97%1 523
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-24.29%10 429
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.12.83%6 368
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.31.44%4 866
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-11.77%3 398
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-22.40%2 952