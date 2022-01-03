Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Intrum AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTRUM   SE0000936478

INTRUM AB (PUBL)

(INTRUM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intrum : Economic outlook for 2022 – preparing your business

01/03/2022 | 03:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Anna Zabrodzka, Senior Economist at Intrum.

Over the last couple of years the pandemic has dictated how we live our lives and spend our money.

Lockdowns and travel restrictions mean we have all spent more time at home. The result has been higher average savings rates, reduced spending on services and increased spending on goods.

The economic impact of this behaviour on businesses varies across sectors and countries. For example, while the hospitality and leisure industries have been hit hard, telecom companies have benefitted from changes to working behaviour and demand for online conferences and meetings.

The big question for businesses is whether these changes are temporary or permanent. While some changes, like travelling, should return to normal, others, such as hybrid working patterns, could be here to stay. Those permanent changes will affect some industries more than others.

Macroeconomic impact of the pandemic

As well as big changes in consumer behaviour, the pandemic has had unprecedented macroeconomic effects, in particular the recent spike in inflation.

The sharp stop of economic activity last year caused by the lockdowns was followed with a period of rapid recovery that was even faster than most economists expected. This rebound has caused an imbalance between demand and supply, leaving suppliers struggling to catch up - with vast production backlogs and supply chain disruptions.

This has generated strong pressure on prices as well as a surge in demand for raw materials and energy.

Rocketing energy and production prices have been crippling for some industries. Others have been able to pass some of the costs onto consumers, which is why headline inflation in the euro area accelerated to almost 5% in November from just 0.9% in January. While some of the pricing pressures are temporary, there are worries that supply chain disruptions could prove to be more persistent.

A mixed picture across Europe

There are big variations in pricing pressures across Europe. Overall, in Central and Eastern Europe, prices have been increasing at a faster pace, however, due to tight labour markets, wages have been rising too, reducing the pain for consumers. This isn't the case everywhere: in Spain inflation topped 5% but wage growth has been lacklustre, causing protests across the country.

Disclaimer

Intrum Justitia AB published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 08:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INTRUM AB (PUBL)
2021Intrum Italy, Prelios Credit Take On $3.5 Billion Non-Performing Loans Portfolio
MT
2021A WORD FROM THE CEO : Hope takes hold
PU
2021INTRUM : European Consumer Payment Report reveals Europeans face increased financial polar..
PU
2021INTRUM : Today we launch the European Consumer Payment Report 2021
PU
2021INTRUM : Black Friday is upon us, but European consumers' interest in sustainability motiv..
PU
2021INTRUM : With Black Friday approaching – European survey shows that consumers are bu..
PU
2021Intrum declares its support for the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures..
PU
2021“My task is to arrive at a nuanced, objective view of the company”
PU
2021World Savings Day – after the storm?
PU
2021INTRUM : Interim report July-September 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 17 684 M 1 952 M 1 952 M
Net income 2021 3 025 M 334 M 334 M
Net Debt 2021 48 432 M 5 346 M 5 346 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,32x
Yield 2021 5,60%
Capitalization 28 194 M 3 118 M 3 112 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,33x
EV / Sales 2022 4,11x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 59,8%
Chart INTRUM AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Intrum AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTRUM AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 233,40 SEK
Average target price 300,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anders Eric Engdahl President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Ladurner Chief Financial Officer
Carl Per Eric Sletten Larsson Chairman
Johan Brodin Chief Technology Officer
Harry Vranjes Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTRUM AB (PUBL)0.00%3 118
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED0.00%15 217
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.0.00%7 095
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED4.77%4 243
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.-3.74%4 173
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED0.00%3 828